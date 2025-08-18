Greek Debt Seen as Secure Despite Political Uncertainty

Today, the bulk of Greek debt is held by the official sector, at very low interest rates and with unusually long maturities.

Concerns that Greece’s political cycle might once again undermine fiscal discipline and threaten debt sustainability appear to be a thing of the past. Analysts point to three developments that have fundamentally changed the country’s financial landscape.

The first is the transformation of the debt’s structure compared to the crisis years. Today, the bulk of Greek debt is held by the official sector, at very low interest rates and with unusually long maturities. The average repayment horizon is close to 19 years—more than double the European average—while all of the debt carries fixed interest rates. This means that short-term market turbulence or political pressures no longer pose an immediate risk to the state budget.

Equally important is the existence of sizeable cash reserves, expected to reach around €40 billion by mid-2025. This “safety cushion” is enough to cover roughly three years of gross financing needs, giving Greece the ability to delay new bond issues during periods of market stress. Even in the event of political instability, therefore, the country is not forced into costly borrowing.

Finally, Greece’s fiscal record since 2016 has helped establish a new reputation for credibility. After posting primary budget surpluses of between 3.4% and 4.3% of GDP in the years leading up to the pandemic, the country returned to a surplus of 4.8% in 2024. Consistent outperformance of fiscal targets has convinced investors that discipline is now a lasting policy choice, independent of political leadership. Rating agencies have rewarded this progress by restoring Greece to investment grade, citing not just debt management but also stronger institutions that reduce the risk of pre-election overspending.

In this environment, the traditional risks associated with the political cycle have diminished. For investors, short-term political tensions in Athens no longer translate into doubts about the country’s ability to service its debt, which is now seen as structurally secure.