Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Debt Seen as Secure Despite Political Uncertainty

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greek Debt Seen as Secure Despite Political Uncertainty
Today, the bulk of Greek debt is held by the official sector, at very low interest rates and with unusually long maturities.

Concerns that Greece’s political cycle might once again undermine fiscal discipline and threaten debt sustainability appear to be a thing of the past. Analysts point to three developments that have fundamentally changed the country’s financial landscape.

The first is the transformation of the debt’s structure compared to the crisis years. Today, the bulk of Greek debt is held by the official sector, at very low interest rates and with unusually long maturities. The average repayment horizon is close to 19 years—more than double the European average—while all of the debt carries fixed interest rates. This means that short-term market turbulence or political pressures no longer pose an immediate risk to the state budget.

Equally important is the existence of sizeable cash reserves, expected to reach around €40 billion by mid-2025. This “safety cushion” is enough to cover roughly three years of gross financing needs, giving Greece the ability to delay new bond issues during periods of market stress. Even in the event of political instability, therefore, the country is not forced into costly borrowing.

Finally, Greece’s fiscal record since 2016 has helped establish a new reputation for credibility. After posting primary budget surpluses of between 3.4% and 4.3% of GDP in the years leading up to the pandemic, the country returned to a surplus of 4.8% in 2024. Consistent outperformance of fiscal targets has convinced investors that discipline is now a lasting policy choice, independent of political leadership. Rating agencies have rewarded this progress by restoring Greece to investment grade, citing not just debt management but also stronger institutions that reduce the risk of pre-election overspending.

In this environment, the traditional risks associated with the political cycle have diminished. For investors, short-term political tensions in Athens no longer translate into doubts about the country’s ability to service its debt, which is now seen as structurally secure.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Τι ώρα μπορεί να βρέξει σήμερα στην Αθήνα και πού

Τι ώρα μπορεί να βρέξει σήμερα στην Αθήνα και πού

Υψηλός κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς σήμερα

Υψηλός κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς σήμερα

Στο μικροσκόπιο της Ευρωπαϊκής Εισαγγελίας η υπόθεση των πολυκέντρων ανακύκλωσης και ο ρόλος της ΤΕΧΑΝ

Στο μικροσκόπιο της Ευρωπαϊκής Εισαγγελίας η υπόθεση των πολυκέντρων ανακύκλωσης και ο ρόλος της ΤΕΧΑΝ

Ανεπηρέαστη η βιωσιμότητα του ελληνικού χρέους από τις πολιτικές εξελίξεις

Ανεπηρέαστη η βιωσιμότητα του ελληνικού χρέους από τις πολιτικές εξελίξεις

Τζόκερ: Πού παίχτηκαν τα δύο τυχερά δελτία που «σήκωσαν» πάνω από 28 εκατ. ευρώ

Τζόκερ: Πού παίχτηκαν τα δύο τυχερά δελτία που «σήκωσαν» πάνω από 28 εκατ. ευρώ

Δικαστήριο ΕΕ: Καθοριστική απόφαση για τα διαδικτυακά τυχερά παίγνια τον Σεπτέμβριο

Δικαστήριο ΕΕ: Καθοριστική απόφαση για τα διαδικτυακά τυχερά παίγνια τον Σεπτέμβριο

Burnout στο ΕΣΥ: Η σιωπηλή πανδημία των υγειονομικών

Burnout στο ΕΣΥ: Η σιωπηλή πανδημία των υγειονομικών

Διαιτολόγοι: 9 Φρούτα με τους περισσότερους υδατάνθρακες

Διαιτολόγοι: 9 Φρούτα με τους περισσότερους υδατάνθρακες

Μακροζωία: Γιατί οι κοινωνικές σχέσεις κάνουν καλό στην υγεία σας

Μακροζωία: Γιατί οι κοινωνικές σχέσεις κάνουν καλό στην υγεία σας

Κοιμάστε με το κατοικίδιό σας; Όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Κοιμάστε με το κατοικίδιό σας; Όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Έρχονται τα «ευέλικτα» τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Τι αλλάζει για τους καταναλωτές

Έρχονται τα «ευέλικτα» τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Τι αλλάζει για τους καταναλωτές

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

Ο Τραμπ καταργεί επιδοτήσεις για φωτοβολταϊκά - Τέλος το φθηνό ρεύμα σε υποβαθμισμένες περιοχές

Ο Τραμπ καταργεί επιδοτήσεις για φωτοβολταϊκά - Τέλος το φθηνό ρεύμα σε υποβαθμισμένες περιοχές

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

EU Prosecutors Probe Recycling Centers Case and the Role of TEHAN

EU Prosecutors Probe Recycling Centers Case and the Role of TEHAN

News In English
The Prime Minister Must Stop the Debate on a New Electoral Law-Now

The Prime Minister Must Stop the Debate on a New Electoral Law-Now

News In English
Tourism on Autopilot: Greece Pays the Price for the Absence of a National Spatial Plan

Tourism on Autopilot: Greece Pays the Price for the Absence of a National Spatial Plan

News In English
Greece Tightens Rules for Egg Donors, Aligns with Global Bioethics Standards

Greece Tightens Rules for Egg Donors, Aligns with Global Bioethics Standards

News In English

NETWORK

Διαιτολόγοι: 9 Φρούτα με τους περισσότερους υδατάνθρακες

Διαιτολόγοι: 9 Φρούτα με τους περισσότερους υδατάνθρακες

healthstat.gr
Η μέθοδος 3-2-1 είναι το μυστικό για ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Η μέθοδος 3-2-1 είναι το μυστικό για ξεκούραστο ύπνο

healthstat.gr
Κοιμάστε με το κατοικίδιό σας; Όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Κοιμάστε με το κατοικίδιό σας; Όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

healthstat.gr
Η Ρωσία ανακοίνωσε ότι απέτρεψε ουκρανική επίθεση με drones στον πυρηνικό σταθμό Σμολένσκ

Η Ρωσία ανακοίνωσε ότι απέτρεψε ουκρανική επίθεση με drones στον πυρηνικό σταθμό Σμολένσκ

ienergeia.gr
Έρχονται τα «ευέλικτα» τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Τι αλλάζει για τους καταναλωτές

Έρχονται τα «ευέλικτα» τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Τι αλλάζει για τους καταναλωτές

ienergeia.gr
Πώς επηρεάζει η ζέστη το σώμα και την υγεία σας

Πώς επηρεάζει η ζέστη το σώμα και την υγεία σας

healthstat.gr
Γιάννης Τριήρης: Οι θερινές διακοπές της ακραίας ακρίβειας ήταν … αναμενόμενες

Γιάννης Τριήρης: Οι θερινές διακοπές της ακραίας ακρίβειας ήταν … αναμενόμενες

ienergeia.gr
Η Eldorado Gold ανακοινώνει τον διορισμό του Christian Milau στη θέση του Προέδρου

Η Eldorado Gold ανακοινώνει τον διορισμό του Christian Milau στη θέση του Προέδρου

ienergeia.gr