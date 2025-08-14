Games
Political Storms Await Greek Parliament’s Post-Summer Reopening

Political Storms Await Greek Parliament's Post-Summer Reopening
Political tensions are expected to intensify further with the establishment of another inquiry committee, this one requested by the governing New Democracy party, into the management of agricultural subsidies.

Parliament in Greece is set to reconvene after the summer recess under what many in Athens describe as one of the most fraught and politically charged atmospheres in years. Committee meetings are due to resume on August 25, with the first plenary session scheduled two days later for a debate on topical questions.

The opposition’s main objective is to reignite a dispute that nearly overshadowed the closing days of the previous session: the controversial handling of a vote on motions to create a parliamentary inquiry into the OPEKEPE agricultural payments agency. The proposals, put forward by PASOK, SYRIZA, and the New Left, were rejected largely through postal ballots cast by MPs from the ruling party — a method the opposition claims was invalid. Government leaders and the Speaker of Parliament insist the process was entirely lawful, leaving little room for procedural challenges.

Behind the scenes, opposition parties are studying the constitution and parliamentary rules to find a way to bring the matter back to the floor. Political tensions are expected to intensify further with the establishment of another inquiry committee, this one requested by the governing New Democracy party, into the management of agricultural subsidies. More legal files related to OPEKEPE or other cases are also expected to be sent to Parliament in the coming weeks.

On the legislative agenda, the first bill scheduled for debate and a vote comes from the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, aiming to overhaul the framework and procedures for returning third-country nationals. The bill completed public consultation on August 4 and was submitted to Parliament on August 8. Two additional bills — one from the Ministry of Justice on sanctions violations and another from the Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family on social housing and family benefits — are still undergoing public consultation and are expected to follow.

The political calendar will be shaped in early September by the Thessaloniki International Fair, where the prime minister will deliver his annual policy speech. Legislation to implement any measures announced there is likely to be introduced shortly afterwards.

Amid these developments, a planned revision of Parliament’s rules, announced earlier this year, is still considered significant. Opposition parties are also expected to push for emergency debates on issues such as wildfire prevention, the readiness of state services to handle potential winter flooding, and current developments in Greece’s foreign policy.

