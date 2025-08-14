From Achaia to the Islands, Greece Faces Relentless Summer Infernos

Across the country, there is a growing awareness that these fires are no longer exceptional events but a recurring feature of life in the Mediterranean.

Greece is enduring yet another summer under the shadow of wildfires, as flames sweep across multiple regions from the mainland to the islands. In the western Peloponnese, a major blaze has pushed into the city of Patras, forcing the evacuation of government buildings and sending thick plumes of smoke over the urban skyline.

Elsewhere, fires burn across the islands of Chios, Zakynthos, and Kefalonia, as well as in the coastal region of Preveza and near the town of Megara west of Athens. The country’s 112 emergency alert system has been sending repeated evacuation warnings to residents in threatened areas.

The scene is one of relentless heat, strong winds, and tinder-dry landscapes — conditions that have become a familiar feature of the Greek summer. Fire crews work through the day and night, assisted by water-dropping aircraft where possible, though resources are stretched thin. Flames advance through pine forests and rural farmland, leaping across hillsides and sometimes reaching the edge of coastal towns.

Greece’s vulnerability to fire has deepened in recent decades, driven by climate change, which has made vegetation more combustible and intensified the fierce winds that can turn a small blaze into a major front within hours. While evacuation systems are now better organized than in the past, the sheer frequency and scale of the fires leave little time for recovery between seasons.

For residents, the crisis has a wearying familiarity. Each summer brings the same cycle of red skies, emergency alerts, and the smell of burning carried for miles. Villages are emptied in a hurry, and entire hillsides are left charred in the wake of the flames. Even in cities far from the fire line, the smoke can hang in the air for days, a visible reminder of how fragile the landscape has become.

Across the country, there is a growing awareness that these fires are no longer exceptional events but a recurring feature of life in the Mediterranean. What was once considered an occasional disaster now feels like an annual season of siege, testing both the resilience of communities and the resources of the state.