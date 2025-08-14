Games
Why Greece’s Electricity Prices Are Surging Despite a Flood of Renewable Power

Why Greece's Electricity Prices Are Surging Despite a Flood of Renewable Power
Grid congestion has forced operators to curtail renewable output at levels once seen only in the low-demand months of spring and autumn.

In recent days, Greece’s electricity market has seen wild swings in wholesale prices within the same 24-hour period. During the day, abundant sunshine and strong summer winds — the seasonal “meltemia” — send renewable generation from solar and wind farms soaring to record levels, often exceeding the country’s demand. This oversupply can push wholesale prices into negative territory by midday. But when night falls and solar output drops to zero, the grid must switch to more expensive natural gas plants, and prices can skyrocket in a matter of hours.

The pattern has been intensified by a heatwave gripping southern and southeastern Europe, which fuels heavy evening demand for air conditioning. While similar fluctuations have been observed in neighboring Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary, Greece’s imbalance between supply and demand is far more pronounced. Grid congestion has forced operators to curtail renewable output at levels once seen only in the low-demand months of spring and autumn. In August alone, dozens of gigawatt-hours of green energy have been discarded — a blow to producers who are also facing high balancing costs. Some are now deliberately withdrawing power from the system, using virtual power plant platforms to avoid losses when prices turn negative.

At the root of the volatility is a structural problem: Greece has rapidly expanded its renewable capacity but has lagged in developing large-scale energy storage. With no way to store excess daytime electricity for nighttime use, the grid is trapped in a cycle of daytime oversupply and evening shortages. The country’s hot, dry summers further complicate the picture, as low hydroelectric output leaves few alternatives to expensive thermal generation once the sun goes down.

Energy experts say the solution lies in major investment in storage technologies, particularly batteries, as well as in expanding the transmission network and strengthening cross-border interconnections. This would allow surplus renewable power to be exported during the day and help smooth out evening price spikes. Until then, Greece’s paradox will remain: one of Europe’s sunniest and windiest nations, awash in green electricity by day, but still paying a premium for power by night.

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Ο καιρός τον Δεκαπενταύγουστο: Τι θα συμβεί με τους ανέμους, «καθαρό» το τοπίο από καύσωνα

Συναγερμός για καρκινογόνες ενώσεις από τον καπνό στην Πάτρα: 3 φορές πάνω από το όριο

Πέθανε η Πόπη Χριστοδούλου, η αγαπημένη «υπηρέτρια» της Ντάλιας από το «Πάρα Πέντε»

Πυρκαγιές: Επικοινωνιακές ασκήσεις στα αποκαΐδια

Σε εξέλιξη οι φωτιές σε Πάτρα και Χίο: Χωρίς ρεύμα επ' αόριστον δεκάδες οικισμοί

ΑΣΕΠ - Ειδική Αγωγή: Καταγγελία για αδικαιολόγητο αποκλεισμό από τους προσωρινούς πίνακες της 2ΕΑ/2025

Εξαπλασιάζονται οι επισκέψεις στα επείγοντα για καρδιακά προβλήματα το καλοκαίρι

Νέα μελέτη συνδέει το αλκοόλ με τον καρκίνο του παγκρέατος

10 υδατάνθρακες που πρέπει να τρώτε κάθε εβδομάδα

Ζαφείρης Φαχούρης: Καλοκαιρινή περιποίηση προσώπου με φυσικά υλικά που έχουμε στην κουζίνα μας

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

Ο Τραμπ καταργεί επιδοτήσεις για φωτοβολταϊκά - Τέλος το φθηνό ρεύμα σε υποβαθμισμένες περιοχές

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΥΠΕΝ: 206 οι δικαιούχοι του προγράμματος του «Εξοικονομώ - Ανακαινίζω για Νέους»

