Tax Inspectors Net "Big Catches" on Santorini’s Day Cruise Boats

Santorini’s postcard-perfect sunset cruises became the target of a high-profile tax crackdown this week, as Greek revenue authorities staged an unannounced sweep of the island’s day-cruise boats. The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) sent inspectors from across the country in a coordinated effort to expose suspected tax evasion in one of Greece’s most lucrative tourist hotspots.

The sweep was triggered by intelligence suggesting that some operators of day-cruise ships, catamarans and other tourist vessels were systematically concealing revenue—by issuing inaccurate receipts, bypassing full-charter rules, and taking large cash payments to avoid remitting value-added tax to the state.

On the evening of the raid, officers arrived from tax offices across Greece, avoiding detection by posing as ordinary visitors strolling the piers. As the boats tied up in the ports of Vlychada and Akrotiri, full of passengers fresh from watching Santorini’s famous sunset, the inspectors donned official vests, pulled out their tablets, and began on-the-spot audits.

The results were striking: of 23 boats inspected, 10 were found in violation—a non-compliance rate of 43 percent. Offenses ranged from failing to issue receipts to accepting cash payments over €500 without going through the banking system. Immediate fines totaled €14,140, with an additional €20,000 in statutory penalties.

Authorities say the offending companies now face in-depth, multi-year audits, with records cross-checked through Greece’s digital accounting platform, myDATA, to identify any further breaches. Officials also warned that intensified inspections of the country’s tourism sector will continue throughout the summer.