Higher Costs and Tighter Limits for Non-EU Hunters in Greece

Higher Costs and Tighter Limits for Non-EU Hunters in Greece Φωτογραφία: Tima Miroshnichenko/PEXELS
Association members will continue to benefit from reduced fees.

The Greek government has announced new hunting license fees for the upcoming 2025–2026 season, introducing a tiered pricing system based on the type of hunter, the area covered, and the license duration. The decision, published in the Government Gazette, sets lower rates for members of hunting associations, while foreign hunters face stricter conditions and higher costs.

Association members will continue to benefit from reduced fees: a local license, valid only within the association’s territory, costs €10; a regional license, covering a wider area, is €30; and a general license, granting access to hunting grounds across the entire country, costs €60 per year.

For European Union citizens, ethnic Greeks, long-term residents from abroad, diplomatic personnel, and Greek citizens who obtain their permits directly from the Forest Service, the base fees match those for association members but include a surcharge equal to 90% of an association’s annual membership fee. For example, if a membership costs €40 a year, the surcharge would add €36 to the license price.

Hunters from outside the European Union face the most restrictions. They may hunt only in Greece’s Controlled Hunting Areas. In public hunting zones, a 15-day license is set at €60, a two-month permit at €120, and a full-season pass at €150. For example, an American hunter visiting for two weeks would pay €60, while joining for the entire season would cost €150. In private controlled areas, however, the fee is a flat €50 for the entire season, regardless of how long the hunter participates.

