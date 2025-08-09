Out-of-Control Blaze Near Athens, Forces Mass Evacuations

The fire’s sole confirmed victim so far was discovered in the village of Togani, just 500 meters from where the blaze began.

A massive wildfire in the Attica region of Greece remains out of control this Saturday, August 9, after igniting on Friday afternoon near the town of Keratea. The blaze has already claimed the life of an elderly man and continues to threaten residential areas, driven by strong winds that have severely hindered firefighting efforts. Throughout the night, the fire tore through homes and vast stretches of land, prompting repeated evacuation alerts via the national “112” emergency system.

Local officials report three main active fronts: one advancing toward Gerakina and the old landfill of Palaia Fokaia, another heading toward Katafygio, and a third moving toward Thymari. Early this morning, residents of Agios Nikolaos and Mavro Lithari were ordered to evacuate.

The fire’s sole confirmed victim so far was discovered in the village of Togani, just 500 meters from where the blaze began. The man’s brick home was reduced to rubble, its roof collapsed, and firefighters came across his body while battling the flames.

Fueled by dry summer vegetation and gusts of up to 7 on the Beaufort scale, the wildfire raced across more than seven kilometers in a matter of hours, scorching about 100 acres. A brief lull offered hope, but by late afternoon Friday, the fire had reignited and was once again bearing down on homes. In the settlement of Ari, flames swept through yards and outbuildings; police evacuated at least 15 people, and firefighters rescued another five. Nursing homes in Palaia Fokaia and Anavyssos were also cleared, though officials have yet to provide a full assessment of the damage.

Meteorologists at the National Observatory of Athens warn that gale-force northern winds, combined with the rugged terrain, have created explosive fire conditions. Smoke from the Keratea fire has drifted hundreds of kilometers, reaching as far as the island of Antikythera. Forecasters expect winds to intensify again later today.