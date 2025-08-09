Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Out-of-Control Blaze Near Athens, Forces Mass Evacuations

Out-of-Control Blaze Near Athens, Forces Mass Evacuations
The fire’s sole confirmed victim so far was discovered in the village of Togani, just 500 meters from where the blaze began.

A massive wildfire in the Attica region of Greece remains out of control this Saturday, August 9, after igniting on Friday afternoon near the town of Keratea. The blaze has already claimed the life of an elderly man and continues to threaten residential areas, driven by strong winds that have severely hindered firefighting efforts. Throughout the night, the fire tore through homes and vast stretches of land, prompting repeated evacuation alerts via the national “112” emergency system.

Local officials report three main active fronts: one advancing toward Gerakina and the old landfill of Palaia Fokaia, another heading toward Katafygio, and a third moving toward Thymari. Early this morning, residents of Agios Nikolaos and Mavro Lithari were ordered to evacuate.

The fire’s sole confirmed victim so far was discovered in the village of Togani, just 500 meters from where the blaze began. The man’s brick home was reduced to rubble, its roof collapsed, and firefighters came across his body while battling the flames.

Fueled by dry summer vegetation and gusts of up to 7 on the Beaufort scale, the wildfire raced across more than seven kilometers in a matter of hours, scorching about 100 acres. A brief lull offered hope, but by late afternoon Friday, the fire had reignited and was once again bearing down on homes. In the settlement of Ari, flames swept through yards and outbuildings; police evacuated at least 15 people, and firefighters rescued another five. Nursing homes in Palaia Fokaia and Anavyssos were also cleared, though officials have yet to provide a full assessment of the damage.

Meteorologists at the National Observatory of Athens warn that gale-force northern winds, combined with the rugged terrain, have created explosive fire conditions. Smoke from the Keratea fire has drifted hundreds of kilometers, reaching as far as the island of Antikythera. Forecasters expect winds to intensify again later today.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν
Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Θυελλώδεις άνεμοι έως 8 μποφόρ στο Αιγαίο - Δεν υπάρχει απαγορευτικό απόπλου

Θυελλώδεις άνεμοι έως 8 μποφόρ στο Αιγαίο - Δεν υπάρχει απαγορευτικό απόπλου

Ανοιχτός «γαλάζιος» εμφύλιος για τα εθνικά θέματα

Ανοιχτός «γαλάζιος» εμφύλιος για τα εθνικά θέματα

Φωτιά τώρα: Σε ύφεση η πύρινη λαίλαπα - Εφιάλτης με έναν νεκρό στην Αττική - Σπίτια καίγονταν όλο το βράδυ

Φωτιά τώρα: Σε ύφεση η πύρινη λαίλαπα - Εφιάλτης με έναν νεκρό στην Αττική - Σπίτια καίγονταν όλο το βράδυ

Κολυδάς στο Dnews: Πότε σταματούν οι άνεμοι στην Αττική

Κολυδάς στο Dnews: Πότε σταματούν οι άνεμοι στην Αττική

Σάλος με το φόρο αδράνειας για τα κλειστά ακίνητα

Σάλος με το φόρο αδράνειας για τα κλειστά ακίνητα

Εντατικοί έλεγχοι και πρόστιμα για τη δήλωση ακινησίας οχημάτων

Εντατικοί έλεγχοι και πρόστιμα για τη δήλωση ακινησίας οχημάτων

Αλτσχάιμερ: Η έλλειψη ενός μετάλλου αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο της νόσου

Αλτσχάιμερ: Η έλλειψη ενός μετάλλου αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο της νόσου

Τι συμβαίνει με την πυρασφάλεια στα νοσοκομεία;

Τι συμβαίνει με την πυρασφάλεια στα νοσοκομεία;

Κορτιζόλη: Οι 5 τροφές που μειώνουν το άγχος φυσικα

Κορτιζόλη: Οι 5 τροφές που μειώνουν το άγχος φυσικα

Βικτόρια Μπέκαμ: Το μυστικό της όπλο για ευεξία και αδυνάτισμα

Βικτόρια Μπέκαμ: Το μυστικό της όπλο για ευεξία και αδυνάτισμα

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

Ο Τραμπ καταργεί επιδοτήσεις για φωτοβολταϊκά - Τέλος το φθηνό ρεύμα σε υποβαθμισμένες περιοχές

Ο Τραμπ καταργεί επιδοτήσεις για φωτοβολταϊκά - Τέλος το φθηνό ρεύμα σε υποβαθμισμένες περιοχές

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΥΠΕΝ: 206 οι δικαιούχοι του προγράμματος του «Εξοικονομώ - Ανακαινίζω για Νέους»

ΥΠΕΝ: 206 οι δικαιούχοι του προγράμματος του «Εξοικονομώ - Ανακαινίζω για Νέους»

Κόκκινο τιμολόγιο: Σε ποιους καταναλωτές απευθύνεται

Κόκκινο τιμολόγιο: Σε ποιους καταναλωτές απευθύνεται

NETWORK

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
Τι συμβαίνει με την πυρασφάλεια στα νοσοκομεία;

Τι συμβαίνει με την πυρασφάλεια στα νοσοκομεία;

healthstat.gr
Ως καταλύτης για την πράσινη μετάβαση της υπαίθρου λειτούργησε το κοινοτικό έργο «BioRural»

Ως καταλύτης για την πράσινη μετάβαση της υπαίθρου λειτούργησε το κοινοτικό έργο «BioRural»

ienergeia.gr
Ετήσια αύξηση 0,5% παρουσίασε ο Δείκτης Βιομηχανικής Παραγωγής τον Ιούνιο

Ετήσια αύξηση 0,5% παρουσίασε ο Δείκτης Βιομηχανικής Παραγωγής τον Ιούνιο

ienergeia.gr
Βικτόρια Μπέκαμ: Το μυστικό της όπλο για ευεξία και αδυνάτισμα

Βικτόρια Μπέκαμ: Το μυστικό της όπλο για ευεξία και αδυνάτισμα

healthstat.gr
Η άσκηση που αντιμετωπίζει την ακράτεια ούρων

Η άσκηση που αντιμετωπίζει την ακράτεια ούρων

healthstat.gr
Αλτσχάιμερ: Η έλλειψη ενός μετάλλου αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο της νόσου

Αλτσχάιμερ: Η έλλειψη ενός μετάλλου αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο της νόσου

healthstat.gr
Δήμος Εορδαίας: Κατά της καύσης και της χωροθέτησης στην αυλή λιγνίτη της Πτολεμαΐδας 5

Δήμος Εορδαίας: Κατά της καύσης και της χωροθέτησης στην αυλή λιγνίτη της Πτολεμαΐδας 5

ienergeia.gr