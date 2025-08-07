Greek Workers Push for Flexibility and Rest During the Summer Months

When asked about the ideal summer work schedule, the majority of participants—66%—favored a four-day workweek.

Employees in Greece are increasingly calling for more flexibility in their working conditions during the summer months, placing particular emphasis on reduced working hours, more opportunities for rest, and alternative forms of support such as extra vacation days.

A recent survey conducted by kariera.gr, a leading Greek career development platform, sheds light on a growing disconnect between what employees need and what employers are currently providing. The survey, carried out via LinkedIn, aimed to capture both the psychological state of employees during the summer and the types of benefits they wish were available in their workplaces. The results reveal a clear gap between employee expectations and company policies, especially when it comes to summer-specific challenges.

A striking 82% of respondents said there are no formal policies or provisions in place to address the added stress and workload during the summer. Only a small percentage reported any supportive measures at all: a mere 8% said their workplace provides rest areas or designated breaks, 6% mentioned financial bonuses or incentives, and just 4% said they had access to additional support or training opportunities.

Faced with a lack of concrete benefits, many workers are turning to alternative forms of support they believe would better serve their needs. The most popular demand is for more vacation time, with 42% of respondents expressing a desire for additional days off. Remote work is seen as another valuable option, with 36% supporting it as a way to alleviate summer pressures. Meanwhile, 18% of employees said they would welcome financial assistance or vouchers to help fund their holidays. Interestingly, only 3% placed value on corporate outings or events, suggesting that collective entertainment does little to address personal needs for rest and recovery.

When asked about the ideal summer work schedule, the majority of participants—66%—favored a four-day workweek. Others leaned toward a five-day schedule with shorter, six-hour workdays, early Friday finishes, or the flexibility to structure their hours throughout the day.