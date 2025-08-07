Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s Fiber to the Home Race Heats Up

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greece’s Fiber to the Home Race Heats Up Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI/ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ
At the heart of this transformation are two dominant players - Public Power Corporation (DEI) and OTE.

Greece’s telecommunications landscape is undergoing a major shift, as the rapid expansion of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) technology sparks a new phase of competition among key infrastructure providers. At the heart of this transformation are two dominant players - Public Power Corporation (DEI) and OTE - both vying for long-term leadership in the country’s fixed broadband market.

DEI, Greece’s state-controlled power utility, has been accelerating its strategic move into telecommunications under CEO Giorgos Stassis. By the end of June 2025, its FTTH network had reached around 1.3 million households and businesses across the country, marking an impressive 235% increase compared to June 2024, and 94% growth since the end of last year. The company has set its sights on covering 1.5 million premises by the end of 2025.

Adding to its momentum, DEI has launched its own retail internet services through its subsidiary DEI Fibergrid. These offerings are exclusively fiber-based, providing high-speed internet at 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps, and 2.5 Gbps. Already available to 600,000 homes and businesses, the service is steadily expanding into new regions—challenging existing players and boosting consumer choice in a market long dominated by a handful of providers.

In response to DEI’s expanding presence, OTE—Greece’s current market leader—has publicly addressed the changing landscape. OTE President and CEO Kostas Nebis remarked that DEI’s entrance into the market was not unexpected, and that its market share remains below 10%. He also noted that most of DEI’s deployment overlaps with areas where OTE already maintains a strong infrastructure presence, thereby limiting its immediate impact on the company’s dominant position.

Despite the rising competition, OTE continues to strengthen its FTTH rollout. In the first half of 2025 alone, the company added 76,000 net new fiber connections, bringing its total FTTH subscriber base to 470,000. That figure represents 20% of all broadband connections within the OTE Group, underscoring both solid growth and considerable room for expansion.

OTE’s FTTH network now covers nearly 1.9 million premises, with plans to reach 2.1 million by the end of this year and 3 million by 2027. Penetration of its fiber infrastructure has risen to 31%, up from 24% a year earlier, a result that reflects the effectiveness of its long-term strategy and the boost provided by state subsidies aimed at accelerating digital infrastructure.

Interestingly, a substantial portion of the market still relies—directly or indirectly—on OTE’s infrastructure. Around 84% of its own FTTH subscribers are connected via its proprietary network, while 46% of rival providers’ FTTH customers also use OTE’s infrastructure, up from 37% in 2024. This increase is partly due to wholesale agreements between operators that include volume-based discounts.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Χαρτονόμισμα 500 ευρώ: Όλα όσα ισχύουν για πληρωμή και κατάθεση

Χαρτονόμισμα 500 ευρώ: Όλα όσα ισχύουν για πληρωμή και κατάθεση

Αλλάζει το ευρώ – Πότε έρχονται νέα χαρτονομίσματα

Αλλάζει το ευρώ – Πότε έρχονται νέα χαρτονομίσματα

Οδηγίες της ΑΑΔΕ για τις ανατροπές σε διαθήκες, κληρονομιές και πλειστηριασμούς

Οδηγίες της ΑΑΔΕ για τις ανατροπές σε διαθήκες, κληρονομιές και πλειστηριασμούς

Γιατί δεν φτάνουν οι παροχές της ΔΕΘ - Οι ψίθυροι πίσω από τις κλειστές πόρτες στο Μέγαρο Μαξίμου

Γιατί δεν φτάνουν οι παροχές της ΔΕΘ - Οι ψίθυροι πίσω από τις κλειστές πόρτες στο Μέγαρο Μαξίμου

Από τα Τέμπη στη Γάζα

Από τα Τέμπη στη Γάζα

Οι πανέμορφες αλλά επικίνδυνες παραλίες της Ελλάδας

Οι πανέμορφες αλλά επικίνδυνες παραλίες της Ελλάδας

«Όταν το σώμα λέει όχι»: Το ψυχολογικό προφίλ των ασθενών με καρκίνο και αυτοάνοσα

«Όταν το σώμα λέει όχι»: Το ψυχολογικό προφίλ των ασθενών με καρκίνο και αυτοάνοσα

Η ωμή παραδοχή της διάλυσης του ΕΣΥ και τα πανηγύρια για τις ελλείψεις

Η ωμή παραδοχή της διάλυσης του ΕΣΥ και τα πανηγύρια για τις ελλείψεις

Οι αλλαγές που θα παρατηρήσετε άμεσα στο σώμα σας εάν κόψετε το κάπνισμα

Οι αλλαγές που θα παρατηρήσετε άμεσα στο σώμα σας εάν κόψετε το κάπνισμα

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει: Πώς χωρίζει το 86% των ζευγαριών στην Ελλάδα

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει: Πώς χωρίζει το 86% των ζευγαριών στην Ελλάδα

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΥΠΕΝ: 206 οι δικαιούχοι του προγράμματος του «Εξοικονομώ - Ανακαινίζω για Νέους»

ΥΠΕΝ: 206 οι δικαιούχοι του προγράμματος του «Εξοικονομώ - Ανακαινίζω για Νέους»

Κόκκινο τιμολόγιο: Σε ποιους καταναλωτές απευθύνεται

Κόκκινο τιμολόγιο: Σε ποιους καταναλωτές απευθύνεται

«Πετάχτηκε» στο πρώτο εξάμηνο του 2025 το 10% του ρεύματος που παράχθηκε από ΑΠΕ

«Πετάχτηκε» στο πρώτο εξάμηνο του 2025 το 10% του ρεύματος που παράχθηκε από ΑΠΕ

Έρχεται το «κόκκινο» τιμολόγιο ρεύματος - Νέα κατηγορία με ευέλικτες χρεώσεις

Έρχεται το «κόκκινο» τιμολόγιο ρεύματος - Νέα κατηγορία με ευέλικτες χρεώσεις

Ποιο τιμολόγιο συμφέρει μετά τις αυξήσεις του Αυγούστου - Έρχονται τα κόκκινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Ποιο τιμολόγιο συμφέρει μετά τις αυξήσεις του Αυγούστου - Έρχονται τα κόκκινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Workers Push for Flexibility and Rest During the Summer Months

Greek Workers Push for Flexibility and Rest During the Summer Months

News In English
August: A Month of Political Trials for Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the New Democracy Government

August: A Month of Political Trials for Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the New Democracy Government

News In English
Greece’s Housing Crisis Deepens as Government Measures Fall Short

Greece’s Housing Crisis Deepens as Government Measures Fall Short

News In English
Greece’s Economic Council Meets as Small Businesses Struggle Under Mounting Pressure

Greece’s Economic Council Meets as Small Businesses Struggle Under Mounting Pressure

News In English

NETWORK

Οι παρενέργειες του Botox – Όλα όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Οι παρενέργειες του Botox – Όλα όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

healthstat.gr
Μήπως βάζετε το λάδι μαλλιών λάθος; Το μυστικό για μακριά και υγιή μαλλιά

Μήπως βάζετε το λάδι μαλλιών λάθος; Το μυστικό για μακριά και υγιή μαλλιά

healthstat.gr
Συνάντηση Γ. Γεραπετρίτη - Μπ. Αμπντελάτι: Πυλώνες σταθερότητας Ελλάδα-Αίγυπτος

Συνάντηση Γ. Γεραπετρίτη - Μπ. Αμπντελάτι: Πυλώνες σταθερότητας Ελλάδα-Αίγυπτος

ienergeia.gr
Ο Ιούλιος του 2025 ήταν ο 3ος θερμότερος που καταγράφτηκε ποτέ

Ο Ιούλιος του 2025 ήταν ο 3ος θερμότερος που καταγράφτηκε ποτέ

ienergeia.gr
Δερματολόγος: Οι κρέμες προσώπου που επιβάλλεται να χρησιμοποιείτε αν καπνίζετε

Δερματολόγος: Οι κρέμες προσώπου που επιβάλλεται να χρησιμοποιείτε αν καπνίζετε

healthstat.gr
Τέθηκαν σε ισχύ οι νέοι δασμοί των ΗΠΑ

Τέθηκαν σε ισχύ οι νέοι δασμοί των ΗΠΑ

ienergeia.gr
Δήμου Βοΐου: Με επιτυχία ολοκληρώθηκε η πλήρωση του δικτύου φυσικού αερίου στη Γαλατινή

Δήμου Βοΐου: Με επιτυχία ολοκληρώθηκε η πλήρωση του δικτύου φυσικού αερίου στη Γαλατινή

ienergeia.gr
Τα ιδιαίτερα οφέλη που έχει η προπόνηση με βάρη για τις γυναίκες

Τα ιδιαίτερα οφέλη που έχει η προπόνηση με βάρη για τις γυναίκες

healthstat.gr