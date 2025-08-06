Greece Overhauls Remote Identity Verification for Online Banking with New Video and Selfie Process

Greece is introducing a new system for verifying identities in online banking, as the Bank of Greece updates its regulations to strengthen digital security and prevent financial crime.

The updated framework, officially published in the country’s Government Gazette on August 4, 2025, replaces previous rules dating back to 2020, aligning the process with modern technology and stricter anti-fraud requirements.

At the center of the reform is a new method that allows customers to identify themselves by recording a video and submitting a selfie, rather than interacting live with a bank employee. The individual films themselves in a secure digital environment, uploads the necessary identification documents and video, and a bank official reviews the material at a later time. This approach allows for more flexibility and convenience, especially for customers opening a new account, who can now complete the procedure entirely within a banking app without needing a real-time video call.

Traditional methods remain available. These include a live video call with a bank representative and a fully automated process where users take a dynamic selfie—moving their face or body slightly in front of the camera—to confirm their physical presence.

A notable development is the acceptance of Greece’s older-style police ID cards for digital verification, provided that the document includes the holder’s full name in Latin characters. Citizens using this older form of ID must verify it either through a live video call or the new video recording method. In both cases, the authenticity of the document is confirmed through Greece’s centralized digital government portal.

The updated regulations also introduce more rigorous checks aimed at detecting fraudulent behavior or forged documents. During live video sessions, for example, bank employees may ask users to move a finger across the ID or gesture in front of the camera to confirm that the interaction is genuine. For older ID cards, banks will check for signs of tampering, particularly in the lamination or photograph.

In cases where identity is verified entirely through automated processes—with no contact with a bank employee—additional security measures apply. The first deposit into a new bank account must come from another account in the same person’s name at a European financial institution. Alternatively, the bank must confirm the existence of the funding account through other reliable means. There is also a cap on the amount of money that can be deposited through this fully automated method, set at €15,000 per year.

The Bank of Greece has made it clear that financial institutions are fully responsible for the integrity and legality of the identification process, even if parts of it are handled by third-party service providers.