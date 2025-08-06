Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Overhauls Remote Identity Verification for Online Banking with New Video and Selfie Process

Image of By Thanasis Koukakis By Thanasis Koukakis
Greece Overhauls Remote Identity Verification for Online Banking with New Video and Selfie Process
Greece is introducing a new system for verifying identities in online banking, as the Bank of Greece updates its regulations to strengthen digital security and prevent financial crime.

The updated framework, officially published in the country’s Government Gazette on August 4, 2025, replaces previous rules dating back to 2020, aligning the process with modern technology and stricter anti-fraud requirements.

At the center of the reform is a new method that allows customers to identify themselves by recording a video and submitting a selfie, rather than interacting live with a bank employee. The individual films themselves in a secure digital environment, uploads the necessary identification documents and video, and a bank official reviews the material at a later time. This approach allows for more flexibility and convenience, especially for customers opening a new account, who can now complete the procedure entirely within a banking app without needing a real-time video call.
Traditional methods remain available. These include a live video call with a bank representative and a fully automated process where users take a dynamic selfie—moving their face or body slightly in front of the camera—to confirm their physical presence.

A notable development is the acceptance of Greece’s older-style police ID cards for digital verification, provided that the document includes the holder’s full name in Latin characters. Citizens using this older form of ID must verify it either through a live video call or the new video recording method. In both cases, the authenticity of the document is confirmed through Greece’s centralized digital government portal.
The updated regulations also introduce more rigorous checks aimed at detecting fraudulent behavior or forged documents. During live video sessions, for example, bank employees may ask users to move a finger across the ID or gesture in front of the camera to confirm that the interaction is genuine. For older ID cards, banks will check for signs of tampering, particularly in the lamination or photograph.

In cases where identity is verified entirely through automated processes—with no contact with a bank employee—additional security measures apply. The first deposit into a new bank account must come from another account in the same person’s name at a European financial institution. Alternatively, the bank must confirm the existence of the funding account through other reliable means. There is also a cap on the amount of money that can be deposited through this fully automated method, set at €15,000 per year.

The Bank of Greece has made it clear that financial institutions are fully responsible for the integrity and legality of the identification process, even if parts of it are handled by third-party service providers.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν
Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Αυξήσεις από του χρόνου στα επιδόματα - Δεν θα αυξηθεί το επίδομα στέγασης

Αυξήσεις από του χρόνου στα επιδόματα - Δεν θα αυξηθεί το επίδομα στέγασης

Έρχονται αυξήσεις στα ηλεκτρονικά τσιγάρα - Η εγκύκλιος για τα υγρά αναπλήρωσης

Έρχονται αυξήσεις στα ηλεκτρονικά τσιγάρα - Η εγκύκλιος για τα υγρά αναπλήρωσης

Τέσσερις πολιτικοί αρχηγοί μέσω του Dnews: Η Ελλάδα να αναγνωρίσει άμεσα το κράτος της Παλαιστίνης

Τέσσερις πολιτικοί αρχηγοί μέσω του Dnews: Η Ελλάδα να αναγνωρίσει άμεσα το κράτος της Παλαιστίνης

Έρχονται αλλαγές στις online τραπεζικές συναλλαγές - Με βίντεο και selfie η νέα διαδικασία

Έρχονται αλλαγές στις online τραπεζικές συναλλαγές - Με βίντεο και selfie η νέα διαδικασία

Τι θα συμβεί αν καταθέσετε χαρτονόμισμα των 500 ευρώ στην τράπεζα

Τι θα συμβεί αν καταθέσετε χαρτονόμισμα των 500 ευρώ στην τράπεζα

Το παρασκήνιο της απομάκρυνσης Σεμερτζίδου για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Το παρασκήνιο της απομάκρυνσης Σεμερτζίδου για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Προειδοποίηση προς τους ταξιδιώτες: Προσοχή στον νέο ιό που εξαπλώνεται στην Κίνα

Προειδοποίηση προς τους ταξιδιώτες: Προσοχή στον νέο ιό που εξαπλώνεται στην Κίνα

Φυστικοβούτυρο: 4 οφέλη που θα δείτε στο σώμα σας αν τρώτε κάθε μέρα

Φυστικοβούτυρο: 4 οφέλη που θα δείτε στο σώμα σας αν τρώτε κάθε μέρα

Θεσσαλονίκη: Διασωληνωμένος νοσηλεύεται στο Ιπποκράτειο 8χρονος – Έπεσε από μπαλκόνι πρώτου ορόφου

Θεσσαλονίκη: Διασωληνωμένος νοσηλεύεται στο Ιπποκράτειο 8χρονος – Έπεσε από μπαλκόνι πρώτου ορόφου

Πώς θα απορροφάτε καλύτερα τις βιταμίνες από τη διατροφή σας

Πώς θα απορροφάτε καλύτερα τις βιταμίνες από τη διατροφή σας

Κόκκινο τιμολόγιο: Σε ποιους καταναλωτές απευθύνεται

Κόκκινο τιμολόγιο: Σε ποιους καταναλωτές απευθύνεται

«Πετάχτηκε» στο πρώτο εξάμηνο του 2025 το 10% του ρεύματος που παράχθηκε από ΑΠΕ

«Πετάχτηκε» στο πρώτο εξάμηνο του 2025 το 10% του ρεύματος που παράχθηκε από ΑΠΕ

Έρχεται το «κόκκινο» τιμολόγιο ρεύματος - Νέα κατηγορία με ευέλικτες χρεώσεις

Έρχεται το «κόκκινο» τιμολόγιο ρεύματος - Νέα κατηγορία με ευέλικτες χρεώσεις

Ποιο τιμολόγιο συμφέρει μετά τις αυξήσεις του Αυγούστου - Έρχονται τα κόκκινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Ποιο τιμολόγιο συμφέρει μετά τις αυξήσεις του Αυγούστου - Έρχονται τα κόκκινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Στροφή στα μπλε τιμολόγια εν μέσω ανόδου των τιμών ρεύματος στην Ευρώπη

Στροφή στα μπλε τιμολόγια εν μέσω ανόδου των τιμών ρεύματος στην Ευρώπη

Αυξήσεις στα τέλη νέων ηλεκτρικών συνδέσεων προτείνει ο ΔΕΔΔΗΕ

Αυξήσεις στα τέλη νέων ηλεκτρικών συνδέσεων προτείνει ο ΔΕΔΔΗΕ

NETWORK

Φυστικοβούτυρο: 4 οφέλη που θα δείτε στο σώμα σας αν τρώτε κάθε μέρα

Φυστικοβούτυρο: 4 οφέλη που θα δείτε στο σώμα σας αν τρώτε κάθε μέρα

healthstat.gr
FDA: Έδωσε την έγκρισή του για το πρώτο φάρμακο κατά της ημικρανίας σε παιδιά

FDA: Έδωσε την έγκρισή του για το πρώτο φάρμακο κατά της ημικρανίας σε παιδιά

healthstat.gr
Προειδοποίηση προς τους ταξιδιώτες: Προσοχή στον νέο ιό που εξαπλώνεται στην Κίνα

Προειδοποίηση προς τους ταξιδιώτες: Προσοχή στον νέο ιό που εξαπλώνεται στην Κίνα

healthstat.gr
Ν. Παπαθανάσης: Εκπόνηση τοπικών σχεδίων δράσης στο πλαίσιο της πρωτοβουλίας GRecoIslands για 39 μικρά νησιά με έως 3500 κατοίκους

Ν. Παπαθανάσης: Εκπόνηση τοπικών σχεδίων δράσης στο πλαίσιο της πρωτοβουλίας GRecoIslands για 39 μικρά νησιά με έως 3500 κατοίκους

ienergeia.gr
Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης: «Αισθάνομαι υπερήφανος για τη μεγαλύτερη ανακαίνιση που έγινε ποτέ στο Νοσοκομείο Καλύμνου»

Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης: «Αισθάνομαι υπερήφανος για τη μεγαλύτερη ανακαίνιση που έγινε ποτέ στο Νοσοκομείο Καλύμνου»

healthstat.gr
Schneider Electric: Σημαντικά ορόσημα βιωσιμότητας στο 2ο τρίμηνο του 2025

Schneider Electric: Σημαντικά ορόσημα βιωσιμότητας στο 2ο τρίμηνο του 2025

ienergeia.gr
Greenpeace:Τελευταία ευκαιρία για ισχυρή Συνθήκη για τα Πλαστικά, την ώρα που οι εταιρείες πετροχημικών υπονομεύουν τις διαπραγματεύσεις

Greenpeace:Τελευταία ευκαιρία για ισχυρή Συνθήκη για τα Πλαστικά, την ώρα που οι εταιρείες πετροχημικών υπονομεύουν τις διαπραγματεύσεις

ienergeia.gr
Ν. Δένδιας: Πέντε χρόνια από την υπογραφή συμφωνίας οριοθέτησης ΑΟΖ με την Αίγυπτο

Ν. Δένδιας: Πέντε χρόνια από την υπογραφή συμφωνίας οριοθέτησης ΑΟΖ με την Αίγυπτο

ienergeia.gr