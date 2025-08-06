Competition Commission Flags Alarming Trends in Greek Private Healthcare and Insurance

Greece’s private healthcare and insurance sectors are under mounting scrutiny following the release of a detailed report by the country’s Competition Commission. The findings paint a concerning picture of an industry marked by limited oversight, widespread opacity, and increasing market concentration—conditions that undermine healthy competition and leave consumers vulnerable.

According to the Commission, both private healthcare providers and insurance companies in Greece operate in an environment where transparency is severely lacking. Pricing structures for medical services and insurance plans are unpredictable, and consumers often face a significant information gap. They are rarely able to estimate the real cost of treatment or understand how changes in economic conditions might impact their insurance contracts. This is largely due to the dominant pricing model known as “fee-for-service,” where each medical act is billed separately. While widely used, the model is criticized for incentivizing unnecessary procedures, driving up healthcare costs without a corresponding improvement in quality.

A major concern highlighted by the report is the trend of vertical integration—where private insurers and healthcare providers are increasingly merging. This consolidation has already taken shape through high-profile acquisitions, such as that of Ethniki Insurance by the investment fund CVC, which also has a stake in a major healthcare group, and the purchase of Euroclinic by the global insurer Generali. Such integrations raise the risk of steering insured patients toward specific private clinics, thereby limiting freedom of choice and fostering monopolistic or oligopolistic control over the market. The Commission warns that this could lead to the exclusion of smaller competitors and encourage anti-competitive practices that reduce overall market dynamism.

The barriers to entry for new players in the private healthcare landscape are another troubling issue. The report describes a system bogged down by bureaucracy, complex licensing requirements, and inconsistent regulatory standards. These obstacles discourage new investment and have led to a fragmented market where access to care and the quality of services vary widely. As a result, the market increasingly favors large, established players, further limiting competition and innovation.

The role of third-party administrators—companies that manage insurance policies on behalf of insurers and act as intermediaries with healthcare providers—is also cause for concern. These entities possess significant negotiating power and access to commercially sensitive information. They play a central role in managing reimbursements and authorizations, yet operate without formal regulatory oversight from any public authority, including the Bank of Greece. This absence of accountability, according to the Commission, distorts the competitive landscape and poses risks to fair access.

Another red flag raised by the Commission is the forthcoming replacement of the current Health Insurance Premium Index with a new version known as the EDA. While intended as a reform measure, the Commission fears that if the new index is based on a narrow pool of similar insurance products, it could become a benchmark for tacit price coordination among insurers. In this scenario, instead of fostering competition, the index could enable subtle collusion, reducing consumer choice and weakening market pressure to keep premiums in check.

Lastly, the report underscores the growing risks associated with the use of personal health data and emerging technologies in the sector. Without a clear and enforceable regulatory framework, the mass collection and processing of sensitive medical information could amplify the market power of dominant players, reduce access for certain population groups, and lead to discriminatory practices. Consumers may be excluded from coverage altogether or offered unfavorable terms based on data-driven risk profiling.

Altogether, the Commission’s findings reveal a private health and insurance system in Greece that is increasingly skewed toward the interests of large corporate players, with too little regulatory intervention to protect consumers or ensure a level playing field. For international observers, the report offers a stark case study in how under-regulated privatization can distort competition, limit access to care, and deepen inequality in a critical sector.