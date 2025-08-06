Games
Giorgos Chatzis Makes Waves at Sea and on Land with Bold Investment Strategy

Over the past five years, Greek shipping companies Newport SA, Grehel Shipmanagement, and Langlois Enterprises Ltd Group—controlled by shipowner Giorgos Chatzis—have emerged as notable players in the global maritime sector, drawing attention for their rapid fleet expansion and sustained growth.

Chatzis, who began his professional journey as a shipbroker, has spent the last two decades building a strong presence in dry bulk shipping. While his rise in the industry has been steady, the post-pandemic period marked a turning point, with his business operations experiencing a surge in momentum driven by a combination of strategic vision and favorable market conditions.

Industry sources such as TradeWinds and VesselsValue estimate that Chatzis now controls a fleet of approximately 45 vessels—a striking figure that reflects the swift scale-up of his shipping interests. His investment approach blends opportunistic acquisitions with long-term planning: acquiring second-hand bulk carriers at competitive prices, while also commissioning newbuilds from leading Japanese shipyards.

These new vessels are powered by conventional fuels but are built to meet modern technical standards, aligning with current market demands.

Chatzis’ investment interests, however, extend beyond maritime assets. In recent years, he has made significant moves into the real estate sector through a network of companies that are actively acquiring prime properties in Greece. At the center of this expansion is Pashmina Single-Member S.A., the flagship entity for his land-based ventures. Two other companies under his control, Lasies Single-Member IKE and Souki Single-Member IKE, have also completed noteworthy transactions. One of the most prominent acquisitions came recently, when Souki purchased a high-value property on Chlois Street in the upscale Athenian suburb of Psychiko for €3.65 million. The property is situated near the technologically advanced residence of the Antetokounmpo family and the home of shipping magnate Dimosthenis N. Vardinogiannis.

At the operational core of Chatzis’ business empire is Vasiliki Vlachantoni, his trusted associate and Chief Financial Officer of Langlois Enterprises Ltd Group. She also serves as President and CEO of Pashmina S.A., which currently holds a share capital of around €21 million. As Chatzis continues to broaden his footprint both at sea and on land, his dynamic business activities are likely to remain a topic of international interest and industry discussion.

