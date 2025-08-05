Greek Energy Minister Welcomes New U.S. Diplomat Amid Strategic Talks

The conversation centered on expanding energy cooperation, with particular focus on the South-North Vertical Gas Corridor, which is seen as a project of shared strategic importance.

On Monday, Greece’s Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, met with Josh Huck, the new Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Athens, marking their first official encounter at the Ministry’s headquarters.

Following the meeting, Papastavrou expressed his warm welcome to Huck, noting the American diplomat’s extensive background in foreign affairs. In a public statement, the Greek minister emphasized the strength of U.S.–Greece relations, describing them as deeper and more strategic than ever. He credited this progress to the cooperation developed during the leadership of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and former U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting the enduring mutual interests and shared values between the two nations.

The conversation centered on expanding energy cooperation, with particular focus on the South-North Vertical Gas Corridor, which is seen as a project of shared strategic importance. The two also discussed Greece’s growing role as a regional energy hub, including the utilization of liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Revythoussa and Alexandroupoli for American exports. Additionally, they explored the increasing international interest in electricity interconnection projects across the Eastern Mediterranean.

Papastavrou concluded by underscoring that such initiatives reinforce Greece’s position as a key geostrategic player in the region and serve as drivers of both economic development and geopolitical stability.

