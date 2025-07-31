Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek SMEs Struggle with Lowest Productivity in the EU

Greek SMEs Struggle with Lowest Productivity in the EU
In 2024, Greece counted 79 SMEs per 1,000 residents, significantly above the EU average of 58. Despite their abundance, these businesses contribute far less economic value per employee than their European counterparts.

Greece has one of the highest concentrations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the European Union, yet these businesses also rank dead last when it comes to productivity. This paradox—many firms, little output—is at the heart of new findings published by Alpha Bank in its latest economic bulletin, which draws on data from the European Commission’s annual report on SMEs.

In 2024, Greece counted 79 SMEs per 1,000 residents, significantly above the EU average of 58. Despite their abundance, these businesses contribute far less economic value per employee than their European counterparts. Last year, Greek SMEs generated an average of just €20,100 in value added per worker—more than five times lower than in Ireland, which tops the EU productivity rankings.

Analysts from Alpha Bank attribute this persistent weakness to structural features of the Greek economy. Most SMEs in Greece are exceptionally small and tend to operate in sectors with limited technological or knowledge intensity. As a result, the country's business ecosystem remains fragmented and under-equipped for innovation or scale.

These findings echo earlier conclusions by high-profile studies, including the Pissarides Committee report, which has called for deep structural reforms in the Greek economy. Alpha Bank’s chief economist Panagiotis Kapopoulos emphasizes that improving productivity will require a fundamental shift: Greek businesses must grow larger, diversify into more dynamic sectors, and invest in technology. The bank points to capital investment and digital transformation—both accelerated in the wake of the pandemic—as critical paths forward.

Greece has begun to tap into EU support mechanisms to address these challenges. Through the Recovery and Resilience Fund, 265 SME loans worth €2.79 billion have already been signed, and another €1.4 billion has been disbursed in grants. However, uptake of digital tools remains low. As of 2024, only 52.4% of Greek SMEs had achieved even a basic level of digital integration, well below the EU average of 72.9%, placing Greece at the bottom of the European digital readiness index.

Despite these productivity setbacks, SMEs are vital to the Greek economy. They represent 99.9% of all non-financial businesses, provide 84.7% of private-sector jobs, and generate 62.8% of gross value added. Notably, the growth seen in recent years has come almost entirely from micro-enterprises—those with fewer than 10 employees. These tiny businesses are far more prevalent in Greece than elsewhere in Europe and account for 47% of employment and 25% of value added, compared to EU averages of 30% and 20%, respectively. A key reason for this is the high rate of self-employment in Greece, which stands at 27%, nearly double the EU average.

Even amid repeated economic crises, the number of SMEs in Greece has grown, along with their share in employment and output—a trend expected to continue into 2025. The European Commission predicts a 3.6% increase in the number of micro-enterprises next year.

Still, the gap in productivity remains stark. Among micro-enterprises in Greece, value added per employee was just €14,300 in 2024. That figure rises slightly for small businesses (€21,600) and more substantially for medium-sized ones (€37,000), yet all still trail far behind EU norms.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Κοινοβουλευτική οπερέτα και πολιτική ήττα για την κυβέρνηση

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Κοινοβουλευτική οπερέτα και πολιτική ήττα για την κυβέρνηση

Αλλαγές στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος, έρχονται προγράμματα με ενεργειακή αναβάθμιση

Αλλαγές στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος, έρχονται προγράμματα με ενεργειακή αναβάθμιση

Σε ποιες περιπτώσεις δίνεται παράταση για φορολογικές ή άλλες υποχρεώσεις

Σε ποιες περιπτώσεις δίνεται παράταση για φορολογικές ή άλλες υποχρεώσεις

ΟΠΕΚΑ - Επίδομα παιδιού Α21: Ανοίγει σήμερα η αίτηση, ποιοι θα δουν αλλαγές στα ποσά

ΟΠΕΚΑ - Επίδομα παιδιού Α21: Ανοίγει σήμερα η αίτηση, ποιοι θα δουν αλλαγές στα ποσά

Βροχές και καταιγίδες για δύο μέρες: Πρόγνωση Μαρουσάκη για Αττική και έντονα φαινόμενα

Βροχές και καταιγίδες για δύο μέρες: Πρόγνωση Μαρουσάκη για Αττική και έντονα φαινόμενα

Μην χάσεις το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις ΚΑΥΑΣ, πρέπει να κινηθείς άμεσα

Μην χάσεις το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις ΚΑΥΑΣ, πρέπει να κινηθείς άμεσα

ΣΚΡΑΤΣ: Βρέθηκε τυχερή «Εφτάτυχη Γάτα» που κέρδισε 100.000 ευρώ με μόλις 2 ευρώ

ΣΚΡΑΤΣ: Βρέθηκε τυχερή «Εφτάτυχη Γάτα» που κέρδισε 100.000 ευρώ με μόλις 2 ευρώ

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Υπάρχει τρόπος να ταξιδεύεις και να νιώθεις σαν στο σπίτι σου!

Υπάρχει τρόπος να ταξιδεύεις και να νιώθεις σαν στο σπίτι σου!

«Βραχιολάκι» στα Επείγοντα: Ουσιαστική μεταρρύθμιση ή επικοινωνιακό σόου;

«Βραχιολάκι» στα Επείγοντα: Ουσιαστική μεταρρύθμιση ή επικοινωνιακό σόου;

Πώς θα συνδυάσετε τις τροφές σας για καλύτερη καύση λίπους

Πώς θα συνδυάσετε τις τροφές σας για καλύτερη καύση λίπους

Pilates: 3 ασκήσεις για καλύτερη ισορροπία και αποφυγή τραυματισμών μετά τα 60

Pilates: 3 ασκήσεις για καλύτερη ισορροπία και αποφυγή τραυματισμών μετά τα 60

Η πιο υγιεινή συνταγή διατροφολόγου για cheesecake με ελάχιστες θερμίδες

Η πιο υγιεινή συνταγή διατροφολόγου για cheesecake με ελάχιστες θερμίδες

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Κριτική για τη συμφωνία 750 δισ. δολαρίων ΕΕ–ΗΠΑ στον ενεργειακό τομέα- Αμφίβολη η υλοποίηση

Κριτική για τη συμφωνία 750 δισ. δολαρίων ΕΕ–ΗΠΑ στον ενεργειακό τομέα- Αμφίβολη η υλοποίηση

Απαραίτητες οι επενδύσεις για την ανθεκτικότητα των ηλεκτρικών δικτύων- Το καμπανάκι του ΑΔΜΗΕ για τα ακραία φαινόμενα

Απαραίτητες οι επενδύσεις για την ανθεκτικότητα των ηλεκτρικών δικτύων- Το καμπανάκι του ΑΔΜΗΕ για τα ακραία φαινόμενα

Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια: Κάμψη ζήτησης και ανακατατάξεις στη λιανική – Ενισχύεται η ΔΕΗ

Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια: Κάμψη ζήτησης και ανακατατάξεις στη λιανική – Ενισχύεται η ΔΕΗ

Οι προτάσεις της Motor Oil για το μέλλον του βιομεθανίου στην Ελλάδα

Οι προτάσεις της Motor Oil για το μέλλον του βιομεθανίου στην Ελλάδα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Parliamentary Meltdown Over OPEKEPE Probe Clouds Greek Political Landscape

Parliamentary Meltdown Over OPEKEPE Probe Clouds Greek Political Landscape

News In English
Greek Tourism Sector Grows Steadily in 2025 With Boost in Air Arrivals

Greek Tourism Sector Grows Steadily in 2025 With Boost in Air Arrivals

News In English
Greece Faces €29 Billion Infrastructure Challenge to Meet Future Demands

Greece Faces €29 Billion Infrastructure Challenge to Meet Future Demands

News In English
Piraeus Bank Faces Operating Headwinds but Eyes Long-Term Gains

Piraeus Bank Faces Operating Headwinds but Eyes Long-Term Gains

News In English

NETWORK

Ο πρωθυπουργός εγκαινιάζει σήμερα τα 65 χλμ του νέου αυτοκινητόδρομου Πατρών - Πύργου

Ο πρωθυπουργός εγκαινιάζει σήμερα τα 65 χλμ του νέου αυτοκινητόδρομου Πατρών - Πύργου

ienergeia.gr
ΕΛΣΤΑΤ: Αύξηση 1,6% σημείωσε ο γενικός δείκτης τιμών παραγωγού στη βιομηχανία τον Ιούνιο

ΕΛΣΤΑΤ: Αύξηση 1,6% σημείωσε ο γενικός δείκτης τιμών παραγωγού στη βιομηχανία τον Ιούνιο

ienergeia.gr
Η πιο υγιεινή συνταγή διατροφολόγου για cheesecake με ελάχιστες θερμίδες

Η πιο υγιεινή συνταγή διατροφολόγου για cheesecake με ελάχιστες θερμίδες

healthstat.gr
Pilates: 3 ασκήσεις για καλύτερη ισορροπία και αποφυγή τραυματισμών μετά τα 60

Pilates: 3 ασκήσεις για καλύτερη ισορροπία και αποφυγή τραυματισμών μετά τα 60

healthstat.gr
Νέες κυρώσεις των ΗΠΑ σε βάρος του Ιράν - Στο στόχαστρο ο εμπορικός στόλος και τα έσοδα από το πετρέλαιο

Νέες κυρώσεις των ΗΠΑ σε βάρος του Ιράν - Στο στόχαστρο ο εμπορικός στόλος και τα έσοδα από το πετρέλαιο

ienergeia.gr
ΑΑΔΕ: Σήμερα η καταβολή επιδόματος θέρμανσης

ΑΑΔΕ: Σήμερα η καταβολή επιδόματος θέρμανσης

ienergeia.gr
Πώς θα συνδυάσετε τις τροφές σας για καλύτερη καύση λίπους

Πώς θα συνδυάσετε τις τροφές σας για καλύτερη καύση λίπους

healthstat.gr
«Βραχιολάκι» στα Επείγοντα: Ουσιαστική μεταρρύθμιση ή επικοινωνιακό σόου;

«Βραχιολάκι» στα Επείγοντα: Ουσιαστική μεταρρύθμιση ή επικοινωνιακό σόου;

healthstat.gr