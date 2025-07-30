Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Controversy Surrounds Appointment to Top Greek Tourism Post

Controversy Surrounds Appointment to Top Greek Tourism Post
The recent appointment of Angela Varela as President of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) by Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni is drawing scrutiny over concerns of favoritism and the undermining of merit-based selection processes in the Greek public sector.

While Varela, who previously served as Director of Domestic and International Services within the GNTO, is widely regarded as capable and professional, her promotion appears to contradict the very principles of meritocracy that the government claims to uphold.

According to official results from ASEP—the independent authority responsible for evaluating public sector appointments—Varela ranked lower than at least two other candidates in the competition for the post, both of whom possessed stronger academic backgrounds, more extensive professional experience, and higher overall scores.

One of them, Sofia Lazaridou, head of GNTO’s General Directorate of Administration, Organization and Promotion, scored a total of 2,327.44 points. This included high marks in the written examination, her experience, and educational qualifications, along with a strong performance in the interview. Another candidate, Konstantinos Koukas, the former mayor of Mykonos, scored even higher in the written section and ended with a total of 2,323.33 points. In contrast, Varela’s final score stood at 2,287.56—lower than both.

Though Varela’s competence is not in question, her appointment despite her lower score raises serious questions about transparency and fairness. For a position as prominent as the head of Greece’s top tourism authority—a role that directly reflects the country's image abroad—such concerns are not trivial. The minister's decision does not merely provoke political criticism; it casts doubt on the reliability of Greece’s supposedly impartial selection system.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Σεισμός 8,8 Ρίχτερ: Πώς γεννιέται ένα τσουνάμι, μπορεί να κινηθεί με ταχύτητα αεροσκάφους

Σεισμός 8,8 Ρίχτερ: Πώς γεννιέται ένα τσουνάμι, μπορεί να κινηθεί με ταχύτητα αεροσκάφους

ΕΕΤΑΑ: Τα ΑΦΜ που κάνουν σήμερα αίτηση για παιδικούς σταθμούς ΕΣΠΑ

ΕΕΤΑΑ: Τα ΑΦΜ που κάνουν σήμερα αίτηση για παιδικούς σταθμούς ΕΣΠΑ

ΕΦΚΑ: Ποιοι θα λάβουν επιστροφή εισφορών τον Σεπτέμβριο

ΕΦΚΑ: Ποιοι θα λάβουν επιστροφή εισφορών τον Σεπτέμβριο

Σε ποιες περιοχές θα ανοίξουν οι ουρανοί - Προειδοποίηση Μαρουσάκη για πλημμύρες και ισχυρές καταιγίδες

Σε ποιες περιοχές θα ανοίξουν οι ουρανοί - Προειδοποίηση Μαρουσάκη για πλημμύρες και ισχυρές καταιγίδες

Παλαιό Φάληρο: Ανατροπή με την ηλικία του κοριτσιού, στη δημοσιότητα το μαγιό που φορούσε

Παλαιό Φάληρο: Ανατροπή με την ηλικία του κοριτσιού, στη δημοσιότητα το μαγιό που φορούσε

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Υπάρχει τρόπος να ταξιδεύεις και να νιώθεις σαν στο σπίτι σου!

Υπάρχει τρόπος να ταξιδεύεις και να νιώθεις σαν στο σπίτι σου!

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Για ποιο λόγο η ανθρωπότητα δεν έχει βρει ακόμα τη θεραπεία για τον καρκίνο

Για ποιο λόγο η ανθρωπότητα δεν έχει βρει ακόμα τη θεραπεία για τον καρκίνο

ΕΣΥ χωρίς όρια: 72 ώρες συνεχούς εφημερίας για αναισθησιολόγους

ΕΣΥ χωρίς όρια: 72 ώρες συνεχούς εφημερίας για αναισθησιολόγους

Η αγαπημένη συνταγή μιας γιατρού - Υγιεινή ομελέτα με πατάτες στο φούρνο

Η αγαπημένη συνταγή μιας γιατρού - Υγιεινή ομελέτα με πατάτες στο φούρνο

Pickleball: Το ιδανικό άθλημα μετά τα 60 για υγεία, ευεξία και κοινωνικότητα

Pickleball: Το ιδανικό άθλημα μετά τα 60 για υγεία, ευεξία και κοινωνικότητα

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Κριτική για τη συμφωνία 750 δισ. δολαρίων ΕΕ–ΗΠΑ στον ενεργειακό τομέα- Αμφίβολη η υλοποίηση

Κριτική για τη συμφωνία 750 δισ. δολαρίων ΕΕ–ΗΠΑ στον ενεργειακό τομέα- Αμφίβολη η υλοποίηση

Απαραίτητες οι επενδύσεις για την ανθεκτικότητα των ηλεκτρικών δικτύων- Το καμπανάκι του ΑΔΜΗΕ για τα ακραία φαινόμενα

Απαραίτητες οι επενδύσεις για την ανθεκτικότητα των ηλεκτρικών δικτύων- Το καμπανάκι του ΑΔΜΗΕ για τα ακραία φαινόμενα

Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια: Κάμψη ζήτησης και ανακατατάξεις στη λιανική – Ενισχύεται η ΔΕΗ

Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια: Κάμψη ζήτησης και ανακατατάξεις στη λιανική – Ενισχύεται η ΔΕΗ

Οι προτάσεις της Motor Oil για το μέλλον του βιομεθανίου στην Ελλάδα

Οι προτάσεις της Motor Oil για το μέλλον του βιομεθανίου στην Ελλάδα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Mitsotakis Moves to Block Criminal Probe as Corruption Allegations Mount

Mitsotakis Moves to Block Criminal Probe as Corruption Allegations Mount

News In English
Greek Government Pushes Controversial Labor Bill

Greek Government Pushes Controversial Labor Bill

News In English
Metlen to Debut on London Stock Exchange After Record-Breaking Public Offer

Metlen to Debut on London Stock Exchange After Record-Breaking Public Offer

News In English
Public Power Corporation Expands Greece’s Role in Southeast Europe’s EV Transition

Public Power Corporation Expands Greece’s Role in Southeast Europe’s EV Transition

News In English

NETWORK

Ξηρασία ρεκόρ στις αρχές Ιουλίου στην Ευρώπη και την περιοχή της Μεσογείου

Ξηρασία ρεκόρ στις αρχές Ιουλίου στην Ευρώπη και την περιοχή της Μεσογείου

ienergeia.gr
Διεθνές Θερινό Σχολείο για την Ενεργειακή Μετάβαση με φοιτητές από ΗΠΑ και Ελλάδα

Διεθνές Θερινό Σχολείο για την Ενεργειακή Μετάβαση με φοιτητές από ΗΠΑ και Ελλάδα

ienergeia.gr
Η αγαπημένη συνταγή μιας γιατρού - Υγιεινή ομελέτα με πατάτες στο φούρνο

Η αγαπημένη συνταγή μιας γιατρού - Υγιεινή ομελέτα με πατάτες στο φούρνο

healthstat.gr
Pickleball: Το ιδανικό άθλημα μετά τα 60 για υγεία, ευεξία και κοινωνικότητα

Pickleball: Το ιδανικό άθλημα μετά τα 60 για υγεία, ευεξία και κοινωνικότητα

healthstat.gr
Ο Ευαγ. Μυτιληναίος για την Εισαγωγή Metlen στο LSE: Από εθνικός πρωταθλητής, σε διεθνή πρωταγωνιστή σε ενέργεια και μέταλλα

Ο Ευαγ. Μυτιληναίος για την Εισαγωγή Metlen στο LSE: Από εθνικός πρωταθλητής, σε διεθνή πρωταγωνιστή σε ενέργεια και μέταλλα

ienergeia.gr
Σε λειτουργία ο Σταθμός Μεταφόρτωσης Απορριμάτων στην Ελαφόνησο

Σε λειτουργία ο Σταθμός Μεταφόρτωσης Απορριμάτων στην Ελαφόνησο

ienergeia.gr
Για ποιο λόγο η ανθρωπότητα δεν έχει βρει ακόμα τη θεραπεία για τον καρκίνο

Για ποιο λόγο η ανθρωπότητα δεν έχει βρει ακόμα τη θεραπεία για τον καρκίνο

healthstat.gr
ΕΣΥ χωρίς όρια: 72 ώρες συνεχούς εφημερίας για αναισθησιολόγους

ΕΣΥ χωρίς όρια: 72 ώρες συνεχούς εφημερίας για αναισθησιολόγους

healthstat.gr