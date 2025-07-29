Public Power Corporation Expands Greece’s Role in Southeast Europe’s EV Transition

Public Power Corporation (DEI), Greece’s largest power utility, is quickly emerging as a central player in the electric mobility landscape of Southeast Europe.

Through a coordinated strategy of investment in fast-charging infrastructure, alliances with European partners, and effective use of EU funding mechanisms, DEI is building momentum as a regional leader in sustainable transport.

In just four years, the company has developed the most extensive public EV charging network in Greece, with more than 2,800 charging points at over 770 locations nationwide. This includes more than

400 DC and high-power DC fast-charging stations, placing DEI at the forefront of the shift toward clean transportation not only domestically but increasingly across borders.

The company’s electric mobility brand, DEI Blue, was launched in 2021 and has quickly become a core pillar of its green transition strategy. While other providers often operate within fragmented or localized markets, DEI Blue has pursued national coverage from the start. It offers both public and private charging solutions—serving urban centers, commercial fleets, and high-demand points along key highways. This expansive approach is also supported by strategic commercial partnerships, including agreements that have secured access to 150 Elin fuel stations across the country.

DEI's ambition has been reinforced by dual funding from the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), supporting infrastructure along priority routes in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Among these projects is the East Europe Electric Route (BlueRoute 3E), a joint venture with PPC Blue Romania. This initiative will install 60 ultra-fast chargers across 29 locations in Greece and Romania. In the Greek segment, 16 high-power 150 kW charging stations are planned for 10 strategic national highway sites.

As part of its broader regional strategy, DEI is also expanding its footprint in Southeast Europe, with Romania as a key entry point. There, the company already operates over 700 charging stations. These efforts are backed by targeted investments in both infrastructure and service development, strengthening the cross-border connectivity of DEI’s network and contributing to the region’s low-carbon future.

Another major initiative currently underway is the Electrifying South East Europe Road Transport (ESEERT) project, which includes the rollout of 34 charging stations across 13 different areas. With installation already in progress, this effort places DEI squarely within Europe’s broader vision for interconnected green corridors and carbon-free road transport by 2050. >DEI’s commitment to e-mobility forms a critical part of its transformation from a traditional power provider into an integrated clean energy and smart services company. By expanding charging access into regional and semi-urban areas, the company is making EV adoption more accessible to a wider public. At the same time, its high-speed charging infrastructure is laying the groundwork for the arrival of electric trucks and buses.