Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Foreign Buyers Dominate Greece’s Luxury Holiday Home Market

eurokinissi eurokinissi
Mykonos and Paros remain the most expensive destinations.

Only 15% of buyers of luxury holiday homes in Greece are Greek nationals, with the vast majority—around 85%—coming from abroad. This strong international demand is the main driving force behind the country’s high-end residential market, particularly in island and coastal locations that continue to attract foreign interest.

Mykonos and Paros remain the most expensive destinations, where property prices can reach up to €12,000 per square meter. Antiparos follows closely, with prices nearing €9,800 per square meter, and

Kythnos reaching up to €9,000. In Santorini, premium homes are priced as high as €7,500 per square meter, while in Kea, the top end of the market is around €6,000.

The Saronic islands near Athens are also in demand. Hydra sees prices of up to €7,500 per square meter, and Spetses up to €6,500, both benefiting from their accessibility to the Greek capital. In northern

Greece, seaside villas in Halkidiki are fetching as much as €10,000 per square meter, a reflection of increased international interest in the region.

In the Peloponnese, Porto Heli continues to attract a steady stream of foreign buyers, with prices reaching €6,000 per square meter. In Messinia, homes near the coastline and within close proximity to luxury resorts can command up to €5,500 per square meter. Meanwhile, Corinthia and Laconia offer more affordable yet high-quality properties, with prices starting at €2,000 per square meter in sought-after locations.

In the Dodecanese, Rhodes features luxury homes priced up to €6,750 per square meter, while on the island of Symi, premium properties are valued at around €6,000.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Λάθη στις συντάξεις: Ποιοι μπορούν να διεκδικήσουν αναδρομικά από τον ΕΦΚΑ

Λάθη στις συντάξεις: Ποιοι μπορούν να διεκδικήσουν αναδρομικά από τον ΕΦΚΑ

Πότε έρχονται ισχυρές καταιγίδες στην Αττική

Πότε έρχονται ισχυρές καταιγίδες στην Αττική

Φωτιά στον Υμηττό: Τι εξετάζει η Πυροσβεστική

Φωτιά στον Υμηττό: Τι εξετάζει η Πυροσβεστική

Συνεχίζεται το μυστήριο με το νεκρό 3χρονο κορίτσι - Πνιγμός η αιτία θανάτου

Συνεχίζεται το μυστήριο με το νεκρό 3χρονο κορίτσι - Πνιγμός η αιτία θανάτου

Οι 5 κορυφαίες τροφές στο πρωινό που καταπολεμούν τη χοληστερίνη

Οι 5 κορυφαίες τροφές στο πρωινό που καταπολεμούν τη χοληστερίνη

Υπάρχει τρόπος να ταξιδεύεις και να νιώθεις σαν στο σπίτι σου!

Υπάρχει τρόπος να ταξιδεύεις και να νιώθεις σαν στο σπίτι σου!

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Όταν μαγειρεύεις, όλα αποκτούν νόημα;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Ηλεκτρικά και υβριδικά οχήματα: είναι πιο ακριβά να ασφαλιστούν;

Ηλεκτρικά και υβριδικά οχήματα: είναι πιο ακριβά να ασφαλιστούν;

ΔΥΠΑ Voucher 750€: Ενεργοποίηση Επιταγής Κατάρτισης στην Easy Education

ΔΥΠΑ Voucher 750€: Ενεργοποίηση Επιταγής Κατάρτισης στην Easy Education

Νέα συγκλονιστική μελέτη για δύο αντικαρκινικά φάρμακα και τη νόσο του Αλτσχάιμερ

Νέα συγκλονιστική μελέτη για δύο αντικαρκινικά φάρμακα και τη νόσο του Αλτσχάιμερ

Φραγκόσυκα: Προστατεύουν την καρδιά, μειώνουν τους δείκτες φλεγμονής

Φραγκόσυκα: Προστατεύουν την καρδιά, μειώνουν τους δείκτες φλεγμονής

Πρωτεϊνική συνταγή για lava cake με φιστίκι Αιγίνης και ελάχιστες θερμίδες

Πρωτεϊνική συνταγή για lava cake με φιστίκι Αιγίνης και ελάχιστες θερμίδες

Οι 4 τροφές που ενυδατώνουν καλύτερα από το νερό

Οι 4 τροφές που ενυδατώνουν καλύτερα από το νερό

Κριτική για τη συμφωνία 750 δισ. δολαρίων ΕΕ–ΗΠΑ στον ενεργειακό τομέα- Αμφίβολη η υλοποίηση

Κριτική για τη συμφωνία 750 δισ. δολαρίων ΕΕ–ΗΠΑ στον ενεργειακό τομέα- Αμφίβολη η υλοποίηση

Απαραίτητες οι επενδύσεις για την ανθεκτικότητα των ηλεκτρικών δικτύων- Το καμπανάκι του ΑΔΜΗΕ για τα ακραία φαινόμενα

Απαραίτητες οι επενδύσεις για την ανθεκτικότητα των ηλεκτρικών δικτύων- Το καμπανάκι του ΑΔΜΗΕ για τα ακραία φαινόμενα

Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια: Κάμψη ζήτησης και ανακατατάξεις στη λιανική – Ενισχύεται η ΔΕΗ

Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια: Κάμψη ζήτησης και ανακατατάξεις στη λιανική – Ενισχύεται η ΔΕΗ

Οι προτάσεις της Motor Oil για το μέλλον του βιομεθανίου στην Ελλάδα

Οι προτάσεις της Motor Oil για το μέλλον του βιομεθανίου στην Ελλάδα

Έρχονται αλλαγές στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος - To νέο γαλάζιο

Έρχονται αλλαγές στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος - To νέο γαλάζιο

Προς χρονιά ρεκόρ στις αρνητικές τιμές ρεύματος – Ποιοι ωφελούνται από την ευελιξία στην παραγωγή

Προς χρονιά ρεκόρ στις αρνητικές τιμές ρεύματος – Ποιοι ωφελούνται από την ευελιξία στην παραγωγή

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Public Power Corporation Expands Greece’s Role in Southeast Europe’s EV Transition

Public Power Corporation Expands Greece’s Role in Southeast Europe’s EV Transition

News In English
The Greek government played an active role in shaping the SAFE regulation, securing key provisions

The Greek government played an active role in shaping the SAFE regulation, securing key provisions

News In English
Greek Parliament Braces for Clash Over Agricultural Subsidy Scandal

Greek Parliament Braces for Clash Over Agricultural Subsidy Scandal

News In English
Greece on Fire: Blazes Rage Across the Country Amid Explosive Conditions

Greece on Fire: Blazes Rage Across the Country Amid Explosive Conditions

News In English

NETWORK

Εκτός λειτουργίας η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας-Αλβανίας

Εκτός λειτουργίας η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας-Αλβανίας

ienergeia.gr
Οι 4 τροφές που ενυδατώνουν καλύτερα από το νερό

Οι 4 τροφές που ενυδατώνουν καλύτερα από το νερό

healthstat.gr
Πιερρακάκης: Η συμφωνία της Ευρώπης με τις ΗΠΑ βάζει τέλος σε μια αβεβαιότητα μηνών. Η Ελλάδα θα ήθελε μηδενικούς δασμούς

Πιερρακάκης: Η συμφωνία της Ευρώπης με τις ΗΠΑ βάζει τέλος σε μια αβεβαιότητα μηνών. Η Ελλάδα θα ήθελε μηδενικούς δασμούς

ienergeia.gr
Πρωτεϊνική συνταγή για lava cake με φιστίκι Αιγίνης και ελάχιστες θερμίδες

Πρωτεϊνική συνταγή για lava cake με φιστίκι Αιγίνης και ελάχιστες θερμίδες

healthstat.gr
Βουλγαρικές και Ελληνικές ρυθμιστικές αρχές επεκτείνουν τη συνεργασία τους στον τομέα των υπηρεσιών ύδατος

Βουλγαρικές και Ελληνικές ρυθμιστικές αρχές επεκτείνουν τη συνεργασία τους στον τομέα των υπηρεσιών ύδατος

ienergeia.gr
Φωτιά σε εργοστάσιο ανακύκλωσης στο Αίγιο

Φωτιά σε εργοστάσιο ανακύκλωσης στο Αίγιο

ienergeia.gr
Φραγκόσυκα: Προστατεύουν την καρδιά, μειώνουν τους δείκτες φλεγμονής

Φραγκόσυκα: Προστατεύουν την καρδιά, μειώνουν τους δείκτες φλεγμονής

healthstat.gr
Νέα συγκλονιστική μελέτη για δύο αντικαρκινικά φάρμακα και τη νόσο του Αλτσχάιμερ

Νέα συγκλονιστική μελέτη για δύο αντικαρκινικά φάρμακα και τη νόσο του Αλτσχάιμερ

healthstat.gr