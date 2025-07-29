Foreign Buyers Dominate Greece’s Luxury Holiday Home Market

Mykonos and Paros remain the most expensive destinations.

Only 15% of buyers of luxury holiday homes in Greece are Greek nationals, with the vast majority—around 85%—coming from abroad. This strong international demand is the main driving force behind the country’s high-end residential market, particularly in island and coastal locations that continue to attract foreign interest.

Mykonos and Paros remain the most expensive destinations, where property prices can reach up to €12,000 per square meter. Antiparos follows closely, with prices nearing €9,800 per square meter, and

Kythnos reaching up to €9,000. In Santorini, premium homes are priced as high as €7,500 per square meter, while in Kea, the top end of the market is around €6,000.

The Saronic islands near Athens are also in demand. Hydra sees prices of up to €7,500 per square meter, and Spetses up to €6,500, both benefiting from their accessibility to the Greek capital. In northern

Greece, seaside villas in Halkidiki are fetching as much as €10,000 per square meter, a reflection of increased international interest in the region.

In the Peloponnese, Porto Heli continues to attract a steady stream of foreign buyers, with prices reaching €6,000 per square meter. In Messinia, homes near the coastline and within close proximity to luxury resorts can command up to €5,500 per square meter. Meanwhile, Corinthia and Laconia offer more affordable yet high-quality properties, with prices starting at €2,000 per square meter in sought-after locations.

In the Dodecanese, Rhodes features luxury homes priced up to €6,750 per square meter, while on the island of Symi, premium properties are valued at around €6,000.