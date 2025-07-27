Games
Greece on Fire: Blazes Rage Across the Country Amid Explosive Conditions

Greece finds itself in the grip of a wildfire emergency, with fires raging across the country from Attica and Evia to Messinia, Kythera, and Thessaloniki.

Fueled by a deadly mix of parched vegetation and strengthening winds, the blazes have forced evacuations, destroyed homes, and pushed the nation’s emergency services to their limits.

The fires, which began erupting on Saturday, are being described by authorities as some of the most dangerous in recent memory. What began as scattered flames quickly grew into multiple major fronts, driven by an extreme heatwave that has baked the country for over a week. The relentless high temperatures have dried out forests and farmland, leaving behind a landscape primed to burn. Now, with strong winds building, officials warn the worst is yet to come.

“This is a very difficult day, and the difficult ones are still ahead of us,” said Fire Service spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, as firefighting forces scrambled to respond to over 50 blazes in just 24 hours. Most of the country remains on red alert.

In the north of Athens, the fire front in Drosopigi tore into nearby Kryoneri, reaching the village square and engulfing homes. High winds of up to 8 Beaufort fanned the flames, complicating firefighting efforts. Emergency alerts were sent through the 112 system urging residents to evacuate immediately. Firefighters, aircraft, helicopters, ambulances, and police are deployed across the region as the situation remains volatile.

In Evia, the scale of the disaster is growing by the hour. A massive fire is burning across a wide front from Artaki toward Chalkida, jumping 15-meter firebreaks and moving with alarming speed toward a landfill. Entire communities are being evacuated as thick smoke chokes the skies and cuts visibility. Power outages have already hit several villages, and livestock farms have been destroyed.

Firefighters from other European nations, including the Czech Republic, have joined the effort as part of the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism. Greece has formally requested six firefighting aircraft from the EU to help battle the crisis.

As Sunday progresses, authorities warn that conditions are becoming even more dangerous. The extreme heat has turned the Greek countryside into a tinderbox, and the rising winds are creating what one official called “an explosive mixture.” With much of the country on edge, the fires show no sign of letting up.

