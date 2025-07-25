Games
News In English

A Quarter of Greeks Staying Home This Summer as Costs and Uncertainty Soar

This summer, one in four Greeks will not be going on holiday at all, according to a recent nationwide survey by research firm Focus Bari.

Conducted in July, the study reveals a sobering reality behind Greece’s sun-drenched image: while the desire to escape and relax remains strong, financial strain and rising prices are keeping a significant portion of the population at home.

Economic uncertainty, combined with steep increases in the cost of accommodation, ferry travel, and basic holiday services, appears to be dampening the mood for many. A large number of Greeks remain undecided about whether they’ll travel at all, highlighting a general sense of hesitation and insecurity surrounding summer plans this year.

For those who can afford a break, the most sought-after destinations remain close to home. The Aegean islands and the Peloponnese are top choices, followed by Crete and northern Greece. The Greek attachment to the sea endures: seven out of ten respondents say they prefer islands or seaside locations, whether or not they will actually make it there this year.

When choosing a destination, Greeks tend to prioritize natural beauty, clean beaches, peace and quiet, and reasonable prices. Luxury is not a key factor — authenticity and a relaxed atmosphere matter far more. Traditional draws such as good local food, warm hospitality, and the comfort of familiar surroundings continue to define the ideal Greek holiday experience.

However, holidays are getting shorter. The average Greek vacation this year lasts just nine days, with people spending around €446 in total — roughly €50 per day per person. Many are opting for shorter stays, emphasizing quality over quantity, and often rely on family-owned summer homes or stay with relatives and friends to keep costs down.

Summer holidays in Greece are more than just a break from work — they’re a deeply social and emotional ritual. Most people prefer to travel with family, a partner, or close friends, driven by a strong need for rest and mental balance. That said, only one in four say they enjoy fully disconnecting from the internet, with many continuing to engage with social media throughout their time off.

