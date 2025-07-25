Games
Athens Stock Exchange at Crossroads as Euronext Proposal Advances

The Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange (HELEX) Group has entered advanced negotiations with Euronext, the pan-European stock exchange operator, as it evaluates an unsolicited takeover proposal involving a share swap.

The development marks a significant step in ongoing discussions between the two parties, though no agreement has yet been finalized.

In a statement issued on Thursday, HELEX confirmed that talks with Euronext are progressing, but emphasized that the proposal remains under review in line with the company’s regulatory responsibilities to its shareholders and stakeholders.

The Board of Directors is being supported in this process by financial advisor Morgan Stanley, as well as legal experts from Greece and abroad. HELEX assured the market that any material updates will be disclosed promptly and appropriately, in accordance with existing regulatory frameworks.

On Thursday afternoon, employees of the Athens Stock Exchange were also formally briefed on the negotiations, following internal requests for clarification.

The proposed acquisition by Euronext is widely viewed as a strategic move, and market analysts anticipate that a formal public offer could value HELEX shares at around eight euros each, potentially including a cash component. While the outcome remains uncertain, the situation underscores growing investor interest in Greece’s capital markets.

Adding to this momentum, Standard & Poor’s has proposed reclassifying the Athens Stock Exchange from “emerging” to “developed” market status by September 2026. In a note to investors, S&P noted that Greece’s financial markets were severely impacted by the Eurozone debt crisis that erupted 15 years ago. However, the agency acknowledged the country’s sustained recovery, which it attributes to comprehensive economic reforms carried out in partnership with the European Union, the European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund.

S&P cited an improved business climate, increased exports, and rising foreign direct investment as signs of progress. Inflation and unemployment are now at or below long-term averages, and while public debt remains high, its ratio to GDP has shown marked improvement. The agency concluded that Greece’s economic outlook is positive, its banking system has been fortified, and the foundations are in place for continued growth.

