Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

More Tourists in Greece Opt to Eat and Drink Inside Their Accommodations

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
A noticeable shift is taking place in the spending habits of tourists visiting Greece, with an increasing number choosing to eat and drink within their accommodations rather than dining out.

This trend is especially prominent among visitors staying in Airbnb-style rentals or holiday rooms, which typically provide kitchen facilities, allowing guests to prepare their own meals.

The rising cost of dining out, coupled with higher prices for basic goods, has prompted many travelers to turn to in-house consumption. Tourists now frequently shop at supermarkets to stock up on essentials, minimizing their expenses by avoiding restaurants, cafes, and bars and instead making full use of their lodging amenities.

This behavioral change is clearly reflected in retail patterns, particularly in supermarkets, where demand for coffee, alcoholic beverages, and ready-to-drink products has spiked. At the same time, private-label goods—both food and drink—are gaining traction among consumers looking for more budget-friendly options.

A striking example is the growing popularity of shelf-sold coffee products, such as espresso capsules and instant coffee, intended for preparation within accommodations. Traditional café-served coffee is losing ground, while supermarkets in tourist-heavy areas are increasingly offering ready-to-drink coffee products in portable packaging.

A similar pattern is evident with alcoholic beverages. Rather than ordering drinks at bars or beach clubs, many tourists are purchasing bottles of alcohol—tequila, vodka, and gin being among the most sought after—for private consumption in their temporary homes. Supermarket chains have noted rising demand for these spirits, along with a growing preference for store-brand alternatives.

On the luxury tourism front, destinations like Mykonos and Santorini have seen a dip in the average value of tax-free purchases, even as the number of transactions remains stable or even climbs. In Mykonos, for example, the average spend per transaction is down compared to last year, indicating a broader trend toward more restrained consumer behavior—even among high-income travelers.
In response, organized retail chains have adjusted their strategies, expanding operations in key tourist destinations, particularly across the islands.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

ΣΑΕΚ ΑΛΦΑ για Ανώτερες Σπουδές με ρεκόρ επαγγελματικής αποκατάστασης

ΣΑΕΚ ΑΛΦΑ για Ανώτερες Σπουδές με ρεκόρ επαγγελματικής αποκατάστασης

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

Παίζεις μπάσκετ, ποδόσφαιρο ή βόλεϊ με την παρέα σου;

ΔΥΠΑ Voucher 750€: Ενεργοποίηση Επιταγής Κατάρτισης στην Easy Education

ΔΥΠΑ Voucher 750€: Ενεργοποίηση Επιταγής Κατάρτισης στην Easy Education

Ηλεκτρικά και υβριδικά οχήματα: είναι πιο ακριβά να ασφαλιστούν;

Ηλεκτρικά και υβριδικά οχήματα: είναι πιο ακριβά να ασφαλιστούν;

Χρόνιος πόνος στον ώμο: Οριστική λύση με τη βοήθεια της σύγχρονης Ιατρικής

Χρόνιος πόνος στον ώμο: Οριστική λύση με τη βοήθεια της σύγχρονης Ιατρικής

Πώς θα πάτε διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025 με πολύ λίγα χρήματα – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Πώς θα πάτε διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025 με πολύ λίγα χρήματα – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Βάσεις 2025: «Έκαψε» 10.000 υποψηφίους η ΕΒΕ - Το «θαύμα» του Τουρισμού και το παράδοξο με τις Ιατρικές

Βάσεις 2025: «Έκαψε» 10.000 υποψηφίους η ΕΒΕ - Το «θαύμα» του Τουρισμού και το παράδοξο με τις Ιατρικές

Ενισχύστε το μεταβολισμό σας το πρωί με 2 μπαχαρικά στον καφέ σας

Ενισχύστε το μεταβολισμό σας το πρωί με 2 μπαχαρικά στον καφέ σας

Τραγωδία στην Κρήτη: Κοριτσάκι 20 μηνών πνίγηκε ενώ έτρωγε σουβλάκι

Τραγωδία στην Κρήτη: Κοριτσάκι 20 μηνών πνίγηκε ενώ έτρωγε σουβλάκι

Η βιταμίνη που μειώνει τα λευκά μαλλιά - Σε ποιες τροφές θα τη βρείτε

Η βιταμίνη που μειώνει τα λευκά μαλλιά - Σε ποιες τροφές θα τη βρείτε

Ροδάκινα: Έντερο, πίεση και μάτια - Τα οφέλη για την υγεία

Ροδάκινα: Έντερο, πίεση και μάτια - Τα οφέλη για την υγεία

Προς χρονιά ρεκόρ στις αρνητικές τιμές ρεύματος – Ποιοι ωφελούνται από την ευελιξία στην παραγωγή

Προς χρονιά ρεκόρ στις αρνητικές τιμές ρεύματος – Ποιοι ωφελούνται από την ευελιξία στην παραγωγή

Κλιμακώνει τη μάχη κατά των ρευματοκλοπών το ΥΠΕΝ- Ερχονται αυστηρότερες ρυθμίσεις

Κλιμακώνει τη μάχη κατά των ρευματοκλοπών το ΥΠΕΝ- Ερχονται αυστηρότερες ρυθμίσεις

Κ. Μητσοτάκης: «Το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου θα προχωρήσει» – Άκαρπη και η τρίτη τηλεδιάσκεψη

Κ. Μητσοτάκης: «Το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου θα προχωρήσει» – Άκαρπη και η τρίτη τηλεδιάσκεψη

Καύσιμα: Στο top 3 των ακριβότερων ευρωπαϊκών χωρών η Ελλάδα – στη 14η χωρίς φόρους

Καύσιμα: Στο top 3 των ακριβότερων ευρωπαϊκών χωρών η Ελλάδα – στη 14η χωρίς φόρους

ΕΣΑΗ: Κατηγορηματικό «όχι» στις ρυθμιστικές αλλαγές στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης – Καμπανάκι για τον ανταγωνισμό

ΕΣΑΗ: Κατηγορηματικό «όχι» στις ρυθμιστικές αλλαγές στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης – Καμπανάκι για τον ανταγωνισμό

Καύσωνας: Τεστ αντοχής για το ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα- Στα ύψη η ζήτηση και οι τιμές

Καύσωνας: Τεστ αντοχής για το ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα- Στα ύψη η ζήτηση και οι τιμές

Σχετικά Άρθρα

A Quarter of Greeks Staying Home This Summer as Costs and Uncertainty Soar

A Quarter of Greeks Staying Home This Summer as Costs and Uncertainty Soar

News In English
Athens Stock Exchange at Crossroads as Euronext Proposal Advances

Athens Stock Exchange at Crossroads as Euronext Proposal Advances

News In English
Sexual Assault at Sea Sparks Major Legal Shift for Cruise Ship Workers

Sexual Assault at Sea Sparks Major Legal Shift for Cruise Ship Workers

News In English
Greek PM Mitsotakis Sidesteps Responsibility in Major Agricultural Subsidy Scandal

Greek PM Mitsotakis Sidesteps Responsibility in Major Agricultural Subsidy Scandal

News In English

NETWORK

Πόσο ρεύμα καταναλώνει το κλιματιστικό και πόσο ο ανεμιστήρας

Πόσο ρεύμα καταναλώνει το κλιματιστικό και πόσο ο ανεμιστήρας

ienergeia.gr
Τραγωδία στην Κρήτη: Κοριτσάκι 20 μηνών πνίγηκε ενώ έτρωγε σουβλάκι

Τραγωδία στην Κρήτη: Κοριτσάκι 20 μηνών πνίγηκε ενώ έτρωγε σουβλάκι

healthstat.gr
Γιάννης Γούναρης: Σύνοδος ΝΑΤΟ: Το τέλος της ευρωπαϊκής στρατηγικής αυτονομίας

Γιάννης Γούναρης: Σύνοδος ΝΑΤΟ: Το τέλος της ευρωπαϊκής στρατηγικής αυτονομίας

ienergeia.gr
Κλιμακώνει τη μάχη κατά των ρευματοκλοπών το ΥΠΕΝ- Ερχονται αυστηρότερες ρυθμίσεις

Κλιμακώνει τη μάχη κατά των ρευματοκλοπών το ΥΠΕΝ- Ερχονται αυστηρότερες ρυθμίσεις

ienergeia.gr
ΓΣΕΒΕΕ: Να αποσυρθεί ο “Οδικός Χάρτης για την εξοικονόμηση ενέργειας στα κτίρια” και να ξεκινήσει διαβούλευση με τους φορείς

ΓΣΕΒΕΕ: Να αποσυρθεί ο “Οδικός Χάρτης για την εξοικονόμηση ενέργειας στα κτίρια” και να ξεκινήσει διαβούλευση με τους φορείς

ienergeia.gr
Κρήτη: Διασωληνωμένο νοσηλεύεται ένα παιδάκι 2,5 ετών που ήπιε πετρέλαιο

Κρήτη: Διασωληνωμένο νοσηλεύεται ένα παιδάκι 2,5 ετών που ήπιε πετρέλαιο

healthstat.gr
Φωτιά σε διαμέρισμα στον Πειραιά: Μία γυναίκα νεκρή – Ένας τραυματίας μεταφέρεται στο νοσοκομείο

Φωτιά σε διαμέρισμα στον Πειραιά: Μία γυναίκα νεκρή – Ένας τραυματίας μεταφέρεται στο νοσοκομείο

healthstat.gr
Διαβητικοί: Ο δωδεκάλογος για ασφαλείς και ξέγνοιαστες διακοπές

Διαβητικοί: Ο δωδεκάλογος για ασφαλείς και ξέγνοιαστες διακοπές

healthstat.gr