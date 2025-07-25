Sexual Assault at Sea Sparks Major Legal Shift for Cruise Ship Workers

Games
A sexual assault case involving a former crew member of a Celebrity Cruises ship is challenging the way the cruise industry handles allegations of abuse at sea—and could have far-reaching implications for international maritime workers.

The case centers on a British woman who was working aboard the Celebrity Edge during a cruise in Greece when she was allegedly raped by a fellow crew member in his cabin after they had been drinking together at the crew bar. According to her legal complaint, she lost consciousness and awoke during the assault, attempting to resist the attacker.

Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, sought to move the case to private arbitration, citing mandatory arbitration clauses included in the woman’s employment contract. These clauses are typically protected under the New York Convention, an international treaty that allows companies to enforce arbitration agreements across borders. However, a U.S. federal court has ruled that such provisions cannot be applied in this case.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida rejected Celebrity’s motion for arbitration, citing the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act (EFAA), a U.S. law enacted in 2022. The court concluded that the EFAA overrides international arbitration agreements in cases involving sexual assault or harassment, affirming that victims cannot be forced into private arbitration when pursuing justice for such claims—even in contracts with global scope. Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II emphasized that the law applies to any case related to sexual assault, regardless of the specific legal grounds cited in the complaint.

Celebrity Cruises had argued that the EFAA should not apply because the plaintiff did not base her case on a specific sexual assault statute. That argument was firmly rejected by the court, which underscored that the law’s protections are broad and inclusive.

This ruling marks a significant shift in how the cruise industry—and potentially other international employers—must respond to allegations of sexual abuse. It sets a precedent for maritime workers, who often operate in legal gray areas due to international contracts and jurisdictional complexities. The decision opens the door for victims of sexual assault working on cruise ships or in similar international settings to bypass forced arbitration and take their cases to court.

