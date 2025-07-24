Tourists and Locals Alike to Benefit from Greece’s New ATM Fee Rules

In a sweeping reform set to take effect in less than three weeks, Greece will abolish ATM withdrawal fees across the country, ensuring free or capped charges for both locals and tourists, with special provisions for rural areas and digital banking users.

In just 20 days, Greece is set to implement a major overhaul of its ATM fee structure, aimed at easing banking costs for consumers. Beginning August 11, 2025, all fees for cash withdrawals from ATMs operated by Greek banks will be eliminated, regardless of which bank issued the customer's card. This change marks a significant shift in how interbank ATM transactions are handled in the country.

One of the most notable aspects of the reform is its impact on rural and remote communities. In any municipality where only a single ATM is available—whether it is operated by a bank or a private company—withdrawals will be entirely free of charge. The goal is to ensure equal access to cash services across the country, particularly in areas with limited banking infrastructure.

In urban and suburban areas where multiple ATMs are present, the government has set a maximum fee of €1.50 for withdrawals made from machines operated by third-party providers, such as private companies not affiliated with a traditional bank. This represents a considerable reduction from current charges, which can be significantly higher.

The new policy also eliminates fees for common ATM transactions such as balance inquiries and account history checks. These services will be free even when performed on machines not owned by the user’s bank.

Private ATMs, increasingly common in tourist areas and remote locations, will be subject to the same rules. If only one ATM is available in a given area, no fees can be charged, no matter who operates the machine.

The reform extends beyond ATMs. Prepaid card users will benefit from fee-free transactions when loading or unloading up to €100 per day through web or mobile banking. Additionally, domestic money transfers within Greece—whether incoming or outgoing—will now be subject to a maximum charge of €0.50 per transaction for amounts up to €5,000, provided the transaction is conducted via digital platforms such as internet or mobile banking.