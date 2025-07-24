Games
Greece to Raise Soldier Salaries and Launch Certification Programs

Φωτογραφία: Nick Paleologos/ SOOC
The reform, which includes new training opportunities and structural overhauls, aims to reshape military service into a stepping stone for young recruits, while addressing longstanding challenges such as staffing shortages and outdated infrastructure.

Greece's Ministry of National Defense is set to introduce a new pay structure for conscripted soldiers, marking a significant shift in how the country compensates those fulfilling mandatory military service. According to reports, the monthly allowance for conscripts is expected to increase substantially—from a symbolic €8.70 to as much as €100. While the pay rise has been finalized, it will not be distributed uniformly. Instead, eligibility will be based on specific criteria, likely tied to operational roles and possibly social factors. Full details are expected to be announced by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias during a presentation outlining the second phase of the country’s military restructuring.

This wage reform is part of a broader modernization plan for Greece’s armed forces, which began in early 2024 with changes to the pay and ranking system for permanent military personnel. The latest phase extends the focus to conscripts, supported financially by cost-saving measures that include streamlining military units and shutting down low-priority facilities.

Alongside salary adjustments, the Ministry is preparing a series of reforms that aim to transform military service into what it calls “service as opportunity.” Under this initiative, conscripts will have access to short technical training programs and receive official certifications after completing their basic training. These qualifications are intended to help them transition more effectively into the civilian workforce. Training courses, which are expected to last no more than four weeks, will offer practical skills in fields ranging from heavy machinery operation to basic healthcare assistance.

Another major change involves overhauling Greece’s basic military training model, drawing inspiration from the Finnish system. The revamped program will place greater emphasis on combat tactics and weapons training, with a focus on preparing conscripts for their future role in the reserves. More live-fire exercises and hands-on experience with a range of weaponry will be incorporated into the curriculum. The ministry is also considering the introduction of voluntary military service for women, a move that would mark a significant policy shift in the country’s approach to national defense.

The second phase of the restructuring will also include the merger or closure of certain military units, freeing up land and resources. These savings will be redirected toward housing initiatives for military personnel and other social support programs. Additional reforms are expected in areas such as food provision for enlisted personnel and conscripts, as well as adjustments to the military’s promotion and seniority system.

The Greek government’s broader strategy is driven by a need to modernize the armed forces while addressing challenges such as the exodus of experienced officers. By redirecting funds previously spent on underused facilities and outdated administrative structures, the Ministry has already been able to align military academy stipends with those of police cadets and provide additional allowances aimed at retaining skilled personnel. The upcoming announcements by Minister Dendias are expected to shed further light on how these reforms will unfold in the months ahead.

