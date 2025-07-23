Greek Parliament Refers Ex-Transport Minister to Court Over Deadly Train Crash

Greece's Parliament has voted on Tuesday to refer former Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis to a judicial council for investigation over the tragic train crash in Tempi, which claimed dozens of lives in February 2023.

The vote aims to determine whether Karamanlis, who served as Minister of Transport at the time of the disaster, committed the misdemeanor offense of breach of duty. The decision was backed solely by MPs from the ruling New Democracy (ND) party, along with a few independent lawmakers who had previously signaled their support.

Of the 164 Members of Parliament who participated, 163 votes were valid, with one ballot deemed invalid and none left blank. The referral passed with 157 votes in favor—enough to secure the decision and indicating there were no defections within ND ranks. Three additional independent MPs also voted in favor, two of whom had publicly stated their support ahead of the vote.

The debate leading up to the vote was marked by intense political confrontation. Opposition parties accused the government of rushing the investigation through Parliament in an attempt to protect Karamanlis. They criticized the parliamentary inquiry for classifying the potential offense as a misdemeanor rather than a felony, suggesting it was a deliberate move to shield the former minister from serious legal consequences.

In response, the government rejected accusations of a cover-up, accusing the opposition of exploiting a national tragedy for political gain. Deputy Justice Minister Giannis Bougas closed the debate by defending the decision and emphasizing that only the courts—not political rhetoric—can deliver justice. “New Democracy stands with absolute respect before the memory of the children who were lost and the pain of their families,” he said. “Justice is what matters—but it is served in courtrooms, not through denunciations in Parliament.”

The session also witnessed dramatic walkouts and fiery speeches. Nikos Androulakis, leader of the opposition PASOK party, condemned the process as a politically motivated attempt to absolve Karamanlis, declaring, “Every minute you remain in power harms the public interest. Today, you are voting to acquit Karamanlis. Our withdrawal is the only morally acceptable option. We will not legitimize your anti-democratic tactics.”

Sokratis Famellos of the main opposition SYRIZA party added to the condemnation, questioning whether the government could ignore what he described as the moral conscience of the Greek people “just to keep Prime Minister Mitsotakis in power, the man responsible for this crime.” He also tied the government to a separate scandal involving the agricultural payments agency OPEKEPE, likening it to “a mafia state signed by Mitsotakis.” His comments drew an angry response from Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis, who dismissed the opposition's standing, saying, “You’re stuck at 5%, heading for 3%, and on the path to total irrelevance in Greek society.”

Following the heated exchanges, several parties—including PASOK, SYRIZA, the Communist Party (KKE), Greek Solution, New Left, and the nationalist Niki party—walked out in protest. Communist Party leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas described the proceedings as “a badly staged theater of cover-up,” while SYRIZA MP Alexis Charitsis called the vote “a curtain call of shame,” accusing the government of turning parliamentary proceedings into “a shadow play, yet another act of concealment.”

The outcome now places the next step in the hands of the judicial system, which must decide whether Karamanlis will formally face charges over his role in one of the most devastating rail disasters in Greece’s recent history.