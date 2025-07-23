Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

How the EU’s New CORE Tax Threatens to Burden 400 Major Greek Companies – And What It Means for Consumers

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
How the EU’s New CORE Tax Threatens to Burden 400 Major Greek Companies – And What It Means for Consumers
A new tax proposal from the European Commission is raising alarm in Greece, where hundreds of major companies could face disproportionate burdens under the plan.

Known as the Corporate Resource for Europe (CORE), the measure is part of the EU’s proposed long-term budget for the 2028–2034 period and would impose a fixed annual levy on companies with more than €100 million in net turnover.

The tax is designed to provide a new, stable source of revenue for the EU by requiring businesses that meet the threshold to contribute between €100,000 and €750,000 annually, depending on their revenue size. While the measure would apply to companies across the EU—as well as to non-EU firms with a permanent presence in the Union—it is sparking particular concern in Greece, where about 400 companies are expected to fall within its scope.

Critics argue that the CORE levy, although uniform in appearance, could have uneven and harmful effects in practice. Many of the affected Greek businesses operate with much lower profit margins than their European counterparts. For companies in sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and logistics—industries that often have high turnover but slim profits—the flat-rate tax could effectively function as a heavy additional burden. A company with just a 2% profit margin, for example, could end up paying a tax equivalent to 5% of its profits, while a more profitable firm with a 20% margin would pay only 0.5%.

Moreover, the CORE tax does not allow for deductions of intermediate costs, meaning companies are taxed on gross turnover rather than net value added. This structure risks triggering what economists call "tax cascading," where taxes accumulate along the production chain. In practice, this could raise consumer prices and discourage specialization by making complex supply chains less financially viable. Greek companies that serve as subcontractors or operate within multi-stage production networks are especially exposed to this risk.

The levy’s design also raises concerns about fairness. Companies with revenues between €100 million and €250 million would all pay the same €100,000 fee. This results in a higher effective tax rate for smaller firms within that bracket—0.1% for those just over the threshold versus 0.04% for those near the upper end. Since many Greek firms in this category tend to be on the smaller side compared to large multinational corporations, they would face a relatively steeper financial hit.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Με καθυστερήσεις η απονομή των εφάπαξ - Τα ποσά και πότε θα πληρωθούν

Με καθυστερήσεις η απονομή των εφάπαξ - Τα ποσά και πότε θα πληρωθούν

Voucher διακοπών 200 ευρώ: Τι ώρα ανοίγουν σήμερα οι αιτήσεις

Voucher διακοπών 200 ευρώ: Τι ώρα ανοίγουν σήμερα οι αιτήσεις

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης για καύσωνα: Νέα «δυσάρεστη» πρόγνωση για Αττική - Πότε έρχεται διαταραχή με βροχές

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης για καύσωνα: Νέα «δυσάρεστη» πρόγνωση για Αττική - Πότε έρχεται διαταραχή με βροχές

Νέος συναγερμός για την επιδημία mpox

Νέος συναγερμός για την επιδημία mpox

Πώς θα πάτε διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025 με πολύ λίγα χρήματα – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Πώς θα πάτε διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025 με πολύ λίγα χρήματα – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Ηλεκτρικά και υβριδικά οχήματα: είναι πιο ακριβά να ασφαλιστούν;

Ηλεκτρικά και υβριδικά οχήματα: είναι πιο ακριβά να ασφαλιστούν;

ΔΥΠΑ Voucher 750€: Ενεργοποίηση Επιταγής Κατάρτισης στην Easy Education

ΔΥΠΑ Voucher 750€: Ενεργοποίηση Επιταγής Κατάρτισης στην Easy Education

Χρόνιος πόνος στον ώμο: Οριστική λύση με τη βοήθεια της σύγχρονης Ιατρικής

Χρόνιος πόνος στον ώμο: Οριστική λύση με τη βοήθεια της σύγχρονης Ιατρικής

Beegin: Από τις στάχτες μιας καταστροφής, ανθίζει μια νέα ελπίδα

Beegin: Από τις στάχτες μιας καταστροφής, ανθίζει μια νέα ελπίδα

Ο Νικόλας, το καρπούζι και οι πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Ο Νικόλας, το καρπούζι και οι πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πλένεις το κοτόπουλο πριν το μαγειρέψεις – Ο μεγάλος κίνδυνος

Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πλένεις το κοτόπουλο πριν το μαγειρέψεις – Ο μεγάλος κίνδυνος

Ποιο χρώμα αυτοκινήτου έχει τα περισσότερα ατυχήματα και ποιο τα λιγότερα

Ποιο χρώμα αυτοκινήτου έχει τα περισσότερα ατυχήματα και ποιο τα λιγότερα

Πόση γυμναστική να κάνεις για να μειώσεις τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

Πόση γυμναστική να κάνεις για να μειώσεις τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

Οι top ορεινοί προορισμοί για το καλοκαίρι 2025: 6 Μέρες διακοπές με πισίνα και πολυτέλειες από 300 ευρώ το άτομο

Οι top ορεινοί προορισμοί για το καλοκαίρι 2025: 6 Μέρες διακοπές με πισίνα και πολυτέλειες από 300 ευρώ το άτομο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Parliament Refers Ex-Transport Minister to Court Over Deadly Train Crash

Greek Parliament Refers Ex-Transport Minister to Court Over Deadly Train Crash

News In English
Former Moldovan Powerbroker Vladimir Plahotniuc to Face Greek Prosecutor After Arrest at Athens Airport

Former Moldovan Powerbroker Vladimir Plahotniuc to Face Greek Prosecutor After Arrest at Athens Airport

News In English
Greece Lags Behind EU in Modernizing Public Finance Accounting, IMF Warns

Greece Lags Behind EU in Modernizing Public Finance Accounting, IMF Warns

News In English
Predatorgate Returns to Court: Landmark Greek Surveillance Trial Set for September

Predatorgate Returns to Court: Landmark Greek Surveillance Trial Set for September

News In English

NETWORK

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

theissue.gr
Έρευνες υδρογονανθράκων: Πιθανό το ενδιαφέρον και από άλλες εταιρείες πέραν της Chevron

Έρευνες υδρογονανθράκων: Πιθανό το ενδιαφέρον και από άλλες εταιρείες πέραν της Chevron

ienergeia.gr
Πόση γυμναστική να κάνεις για να μειώσεις τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

Πόση γυμναστική να κάνεις για να μειώσεις τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου

theissue.gr
Στους «πρωταγωνιστές» η ενέργεια – Ρεκόρ αξίας στα deals Κεντρικής &amp; Αν. Ευρώπης, πάνω από 3 δισ. στην Ελλάδα

Στους «πρωταγωνιστές» η ενέργεια – Ρεκόρ αξίας στα deals Κεντρικής &amp; Αν. Ευρώπης, πάνω από 3 δισ. στην Ελλάδα

ienergeia.gr
ΕΣΑΗ: Κατηγορηματικό «όχι» στις ρυθμιστικές αλλαγές στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης – Καμπανάκι για τον ανταγωνισμό

ΕΣΑΗ: Κατηγορηματικό «όχι» στις ρυθμιστικές αλλαγές στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης – Καμπανάκι για τον ανταγωνισμό

ienergeia.gr
Πανεύκολη συνταγή για παγωτό - σάντουιτς με 139 θερμίδες, φουλ στην πρωτεΐνη

Πανεύκολη συνταγή για παγωτό - σάντουιτς με 139 θερμίδες, φουλ στην πρωτεΐνη

healthstat.gr
Ιός Τσικουνγκούνια: Ο ΠΟΥ προειδοποιεί για το ενδεχόμενο παγκόσμιας επιδημίας

Ιός Τσικουνγκούνια: Ο ΠΟΥ προειδοποιεί για το ενδεχόμενο παγκόσμιας επιδημίας

healthstat.gr
Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πλένεις το κοτόπουλο πριν το μαγειρέψεις – Ο μεγάλος κίνδυνος

Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πλένεις το κοτόπουλο πριν το μαγειρέψεις – Ο μεγάλος κίνδυνος

theissue.gr