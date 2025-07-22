Pessimism Deepens Among Greek Households as Economic Outlook Worsens

Consumer confidence in Greece has taken a further hit, with pessimism among Greek households deepening to levels unmatched anywhere else in the European Union.

According to the latest economic sentiment survey by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), the consumer confidence index dropped to -46.9 points in June, down from -42.7 in May. This decline reinforces Greece's position as the EU country with the most pessimistic consumers, well below Estonia and Hungary, which follow with scores of -35.6 and -29.6 respectively.

In stark contrast, Poland continues to stand out as the most optimistic country in the bloc, recording a positive reading of +2.8 for the third time in 2025. The average consumer confidence index across the EU is -14.8, and -15.3 in the Eurozone—figures that highlight just how sharply Greek sentiment diverges from the rest of the region.

The deterioration in Greek consumer sentiment is broad-based. Assessments of personal finances over the past year have worsened slightly, with the index falling to -48.9 from -46.8. Sixty-four percent of respondents reported a noticeable or slight decline in their household’s financial situation, while only 3 percent saw any improvement. Looking ahead, expectations for the next 12 months have also taken a hit, with the relevant index falling to -42.8 from -38.7. More than half of Greek consumers now anticipate a further decline, and only 6 percent expect things to improve.

Public confidence in the country's overall economic direction has also eroded. The index tracking expectations for the national economy slid to -44.1 from -41.5 in May. Sixty-one percent of respondents believe the economic situation will deteriorate, while just 25 percent expect it to remain stable. These levels of concern are significantly higher than those observed across the EU and Eurozone, where the same index stands at -27.3 and -27.9 respectively.

Greek households are also pulling back on spending. Intentions to make major purchases have declined notably, with the index falling to -51.5 from -43.9. Six in ten consumers say they are planning fewer or significantly fewer expenditures on large items, while just 5 percent express confidence in their spending power. Similarly, saving prospects continue to deteriorate. The savings index dropped to -67.7 from -65.0, with a striking 84 percent of households stating they do not expect to be able to save any money in the coming year.

Uncertainty surrounding employment prospects is rising as well. The unemployment expectations index climbed to +11.7 from +9.8, as 34 percent of households foresee a rise in joblessness, compared to 21 percent who believe it will fall. Inflationary concerns also persist, with the price expectations index increasing to +34.5 from +33.4. A majority—64 percent—expect prices to continue rising at the same pace or even faster.

These economic pressures are becoming more visible in everyday life. Sixty-one percent of Greeks say they are just managing to make ends meet. Another 11 percent report having to draw from their savings to get by, while 10 percent are already in debt, up from 8 percent the previous month.

Perhaps most tellingly, a growing number of people express uncertainty about their financial future. Nearly 60 percent of respondents say they find it difficult or somewhat difficult to predict their household’s economic outlook—an increase from May and a clear sign of the unease spreading through Greek society as economic challenges deepen.