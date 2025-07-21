Newly released transcripts from a critical 2015 political summit reveal that then-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras never planned for Greece to exit the eurozone, challenging years of speculation and misinformation about the country’s financial crisis and the so-called “Grexit.”

Nearly a decade after Greece’s 2015 referendum rocked Europe, newly published transcripts from a crucial political leaders' meeting are challenging long-standing narratives about the country’s near-departure from the eurozone. The official minutes from the July 6, 2015 Council of Political Leaders—convened the day after Greek citizens rejected a bailout proposal in a landmark vote—reveal a striking absence of any plan or intention by then-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to take Greece out of the euro.

Contrary to years of speculation, international media framing, and domestic political attacks, the transcripts make clear that none of the participating party leaders accused Tsipras of seeking a “Grexit.” The core criticism he faced during the meeting was not over hidden agendas or currency changes, but over his decision to call the referendum itself—a move some argued made negotiations more difficult at a critical juncture.

The minutes, published by Greek newspaper Ta Nea and news outlet in.gr, document with precision how the meeting unfolded. They show that the Greek leadership, including Tsipras, was focused on achieving a better deal with the country’s creditors—one that would include comprehensive debt restructuring, guaranteed financial support, and a credible investment package to reignite growth. These were not the demands of a country preparing to abandon Europe, but of a government attempting to renegotiate the terms of a deal many saw as economically unsustainable.

Interestingly, the documents also reveal that the most hardline position on the need for a strong but constructive national response came from the late Fofi Gennimata of the PASOK party, and from Stavros Theodorakis, then-leader of the centrist Potami party. Vangelis Meimarakis, serving as interim head of the conservative New Democracy party, played a key role in navigating toward consensus. Dimitris Koutsoumbas of the Communist Party presented his party’s distinct stance and opted out of supporting a joint statement. President of the Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who convened the meeting at Tsipras’ request, played a central mediating role. The far-right Golden Dawn party did not participate in the talks.

The transcripts dispel another persistent narrative: that Tsipras was saying one thing in public and another behind closed doors. In fact, his remarks during the council meeting mirrored his public statements at the time. He emphasized the need for an improved proposal from then-European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and laid out five key amendments to the proposed austerity measures, along with three non-negotiable conditions: debt restructuring, full coverage of Greece’s funding needs during the new program, and a development-oriented investment package. Notably, the leaders of the parties that had supported a "Yes" vote in the referendum would go on to support the third bailout agreement—aligned with the very proposals Tsipras brought to the meeting.

The minutes were officially recorded by parliamentary stenographers, who used audio from seven different recorders to ensure an accurate account. Only three parts of the discussion were excluded, reportedly at the request of President Pavlopoulos, as they concerned sensitive conversations with foreign leaders, including then-French President François Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The authenticity of the transcripts has been confirmed by three participating political leaders, as well as by former Greek Presidents Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and the current President of the Hellenic Parliament, Konstantinos Tassoulas. These are not classified documents, and their release was driven not just by journalistic interest, but by a broader democratic obligation to ensure transparency around a defining moment in Greece’s recent history.

Publishing the full text of these minutes offers something more than historical clarity. It dismantles a decade of politically charged misinformation, provides the Greek public—and now the international community—with an unfiltered view of how decisions were made during the height of the country’s financial crisis, and invites a deeper, more informed dialogue about what went wrong, what was misunderstood, and what can be learned.