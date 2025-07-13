The Hidden Price of Greek Healthcare: Why Patients Are Paying Twice

In recent years, Greece has substantially increased its public healthcare spending, with government outlays now reaching approximately €12 billion annually—close to 6% of GDP and in line with the European average.

However, this growth in funding has not resolved deeper structural problems. Resource allocation remains inefficient, oversight is insufficient, and the financial burden continues to weigh heavily on ordinary citizens, who frequently find themselves paying twice: first through taxation, and then out of pocket when public services fail to meet their needs.

Although Greece has a universal healthcare system, a large share of medical costs—particularly for medication and diagnostic services—are covered by individuals themselves. At the same time, private providers such as pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic labs, and clinics are required to refund the government whenever healthcare spending exceeds budgeted limits. This system, known as the "clawback" mechanism, was introduced as a crisis-era austerity measure but remains in force over a decade later, distorting the functioning of the healthcare market.

Pharmaceutical costs offer a clear example of the pressure on both patients and providers. Total pharmaceutical spending in Greece is projected to surpass €9 billion by 2026, up from €8.4 billion in 2024. However, public pharmaceutical expenditure remains tightly capped, with the government allocating just €3.37 billion for 2025 and €3.53 billion for 2026. The shortfall is partly filled by patients, who are expected to pay more than €900 million out of pocket by 2026 for prescribed medications. The largest share, however, falls on pharmaceutical companies, which are forced to cover billions in clawbacks and mandatory discounts—estimated at over €4.6 billion in 2026 alone.

This mechanism isn't limited to the pharmaceutical sector. It extends across the entire health system. When EOPYY, the national health insurance agency, exceeds its budget, all contracted providers are required to return a portion of their earnings to cover the gap. Currently, the funding shortfall at EOPYY reaches about 25% of total health expenditure. Providers must absorb this deficit, and many respond by limiting services. For example, diagnostic centers often stop accepting public patients once they hit their reimbursement limit, regardless of whether a patient holds a valid medical referral.

The numbers reveal the scope of the problem. In 2024, laboratory testing for biological materials cost €350 million, while the official budget was just €246 million. The €106 million difference was recovered through clawbacks. Similar trends appear in other services: mammograms incurred €11 million in spending, with €2.2 million returned to the state. CT and MRI scans required clawbacks of €27 million and €30 million respectively. Even routine procedures like ultrasounds triggered €9 million in clawback payments from providers.

Private clinics face the same pressure. In 2024, they submitted claims totaling €464 million, while the state had budgeted only €336 million. The resulting €128 million gap was clawed back. The rehabilitation sector is also under strain: private facilities requested €118 million in reimbursements, received only €75 million, and had to return the remaining €43 million.

EOPYY’s actual reimbursements fall significantly short of the sector’s real needs. It pays out approximately €1.6 billion each year, even though overall demand exceeds €2.1 billion. This leaves healthcare providers—many of them small or regionally based—to shoulder the financial difference. In a letter to the Greek Prime Minister, associations representing laboratory doctors have warned that the clawback system, which is applied uniformly without regard to service volume or quality, is driving many diagnostic centers to the brink of collapse.

Despite an already punishing clawback system in 2024, the 2025 budget lowers spending thresholds even further. This will likely force providers into deeper financial hardship, especially as they will also be subject to additional rebates, estimated at 20 to 25%. Many fear that these conditions could threaten the survival of smaller clinics and healthcare units, particularly outside major urban centers.

To restore balance to Greece’s healthcare system, experts argue that structural reform is urgently needed. Funding must be based on realistic projections, with better planning and greater predictability. The clawback system should no longer function simply as a fiscal punishment but must be redesigned as a tool to rationalize healthcare spending—taking into account the volume, value, and quality of services provided. At the same time, robust oversight, the use of evidence-based clinical protocols, and digital monitoring of prescriptions are critical to ensure fair, effective, and sustainable healthcare for all Greek citizens.