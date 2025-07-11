Failed Bomb Plot at Greek Journalist’s Home Prompts National Outcry and Probe

Greek police are investigating a failed bomb attack outside the home of prominent journalist Giannis Pretenteris, in a case that has reignited fears over press freedom and political violence in the country.

Greek authorities are investigating a chilling attempted bombing outside the home of prominent journalist Giannis Pretenteris, a case that has sparked fresh concerns over press freedom and political extremism in the country. The explosive device, discovered midday Thursday in the affluent Athenian suburb of Psychiko, was found in a black plastic bag and consisted of five sticks of ammonium dynamite with a slow-burning fuse.

The discovery triggered an immediate response from the Hellenic Police and Counterterrorism Unit, who cordoned off the area and deployed bomb disposal experts and fire services. According to early reports, a gardener noticed the suspicious bag in the building’s garden and alerted the journalist’s security guard. Authorities later confirmed that the bomb's detonator had been activated but, for reasons still under investigation, the device failed to explode.

Forensic teams from Greece’s Criminal Investigations Division are now analyzing the bomb in an effort to trace the individuals behind the attempt. Investigators are searching for fingerprints, DNA evidence, or any technical flaws in the device that might explain why it didn’t detonate. Surveillance footage from the surrounding area is also being reviewed to identify when the bomb was planted and who was responsible.

Preliminary findings suggest the perpetrators threw the device into Pretenteris' garden on Wednesday night. Experts believe the malfunction could be due to a wiring error or faulty explosives. Crucially, police noted that no warning was issued before the bomb was placed—an unusual and alarming detail that raises the possibility the attackers intended to cause serious harm.

This latest incident is part of a troubling pattern. Giannis Pretenteris, one of Greece’s most recognizable journalists, has been targeted before. In 2014, he received a bullet-filled envelope at his office. In 2021, a far-left group known as “Immediate Action Cells” claimed responsibility for a gas canister attack on his home. Now, in the wake of a recent bombing in Thessaloniki—where a woman died while transporting an explosive—Greek police are also examining whether recent online posts from anarchist groups might be linked to the Psychiko incident.

In an emotional televised interview with Greek broadcaster MEGA, Pretenteris recounted learning about the bomb as he was leaving for the studio. “I hope I stay healthy so this isn’t the last time,” he said, visibly shaken. Reflecting on the attack, he condemned the attempt to silence him. “I’ve always believed it’s deeply disturbing when people try to violate your privacy simply because they disagree with what you say or write. It’s chilling that such minds exist in a democracy.”

He added that no threats or warnings had preceded the incident, but acknowledged a persistent sense of danger that comes with his line of work. “There wasn’t any recent escalation. I can’t explain this,” he said. Despite the fear and shock, Pretenteris expressed full faith in the authorities. “I have great confidence in the Counterterrorism Unit and the Hellenic Police. In past cases, they found answers. I hope this time they do too—so the truth comes out and justice takes its course.”

The attempted attack on Giannis Pretenteris's home sparked swift and widespread condemnation from both the journalistic community and political parties. Press unions denounced the incident unequivocally, calling it an assault on press freedom and democratic values. Political parties across the spectrum also issued strong statements of condemnation, urging a thorough investigation and the swift apprehension of those responsible