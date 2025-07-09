Commission Flags "Slow and Uneven" Progress on Rule of Law in Greece

One of the most pressing issues highlighted is the surveillance scandal involving the Predator spyware.

The European Commission has released its 2025 report on the state of the rule of law in Greece, raising serious concerns about persistent shortcomings that continue to undermine democratic institutions. While the report acknowledges some progress—such as the partial digitalization of the judicial system and improvements in transparency within specific sectors—it emphasizes that reforms have been limited, slow-moving, and inconsistent.

One of the most pressing issues highlighted is the surveillance scandal involving the Predator spyware. Following investigations into allegations that state officials were involved in illegal surveillance operations, all implicated government bodies and officials were cleared of any wrongdoing. The Commission notes this outcome with unease, stressing that the accountability gap remains unresolved. Moreover, a presidential decree meant to safeguard communication privacy from spyware use has still not been enacted. The absence of such legal safeguards, the report warns, leaves open the possibility of future abuses and further erodes public trust in the state’s commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect citizens’ privacy.

The functioning of Greece’s judiciary also comes under heavy scrutiny. Despite ongoing promises of reform, public confidence in the justice system remains low. Perceptions of judicial independence have deteriorated markedly in recent years, both among the general population and within the business community. According to the Commission, this distrust is being fueled by high-profile cases and politically sensitive moves such as attempts to initiate disciplinary actions against judges over their decisions. These interventions, condemned by judicial associations, are seen as threats to judicial independence and as fostering an atmosphere of intimidation within courtrooms.

Perhaps the most significant institutional failure highlighted in the report is the chronic delay in judicial proceedings. Greece ranks among the worst in the European Union in this regard. Civil and commercial cases often take more than two years to reach a first-instance verdict, while cases before the Council of State—Greece’s highest administrative court—can take over 1,200 days to be resolved. These excessive delays not only erode citizens’ faith in the justice system but also discourage investment and business activity, a concern echoed by the country’s business community.

The Commission also points to a worrying stagnation in the fight against corruption. Despite introducing strategic plans and structural reforms—including strengthening the National Transparency Authority and reorganizing the police—Greece has achieved few tangible results. A staggering 97% of Greek citizens believe corruption is widespread, and two-thirds say they feel personally affected by it. The private sector is even more pessimistic, with three out of four businesses viewing corruption as a serious barrier to their operations. Meanwhile, criminal prosecutions and convictions for corruption remain scarce, reinforcing a sense of impunity and deterring potential whistleblowers.

On the issue of press freedom, the report finds that conditions for journalists in Greece have seen little to no improvement. Although new committees have been established and regulatory reforms enacted—including the strengthening of Greece’s SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) Observatory—these measures remain largely theoretical or inconsistently applied. The transposition of the EU’s anti-SLAPP directive into national law is still underway, with no concrete outcomes yet protecting journalists from abusive lawsuits or threats.

The Special Task Force for the Protection of Journalists continues to operate, but press unions question its effectiveness, citing excessive bureaucracy and a lack of concrete results. Even recent legal reforms—such as the decriminalization of simple defamation and new provisions aimed at protecting journalists at public events—have had little impact on the everyday realities of media professionals in Greece.

Taken together, the European Commission’s findings depict a rule of law framework in Greece that, despite some isolated improvements, remains deeply flawed. Institutional inertia, weak accountability, a slow-moving justice system, and ongoing threats to press freedom all contribute to a troubling picture.