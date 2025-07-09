Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Overhauls Rules for Seconded Public Employees

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greece Overhauls Rules for Seconded Public Employees
The proposed legislation introduces a significant shift in how secondments within the Greek public administration can evolve into permanent positions.

Greece is moving to streamline its public sector by allowing seconded civil servants to permanently transfer to the agencies where they are currently assigned. This change is part of a new draft bill from the Ministry of Interior, titled “Reform of the Disciplinary Law for Public Sector Employees, Establishment of the Hellenic Center for Administrative Reform Expertise, and Other Provisions,” which has been released for public consultation.

The proposed legislation introduces a significant shift in how secondments within the Greek public administration can evolve into permanent positions. Specifically, public employees with open-ended private law contracts who are currently seconded to General Government bodies—excluding the private offices of ministers, deputy ministers, secretaries-general, and the Prime Minister’s office—will have the opportunity to request a permanent transfer to their host institution. This request must be submitted within 60 days of the law coming into force.

The same opportunity is extended to permanent public servants, as long as they are not seconded to legal entities governed by private law. The transfers will be executed through a formal decision by the appointing authority of the host body, and a summary of that decision will be published in the Government Gazette. According to the bill, these transfers may proceed even if other existing regulations would normally prohibit them, effectively overriding conflicting provisions.

Employees who take up this option will be placed either in vacant permanent positions for which they are qualified, or in temporary, personal posts created specifically for this purpose. To preserve institutional balance, an equivalent number of organizational positions must be reserved. The transfer process must be completed within three months of the application, or at least registered with a Publication Code Number by Greece’s National Printing Office within that timeframe. If a secondment expires before the transfer is finalized, it will automatically be extended until the process is either completed or the three-month window closes.

Personal posts created for these transfers will be abolished when the employee eventually leaves public service. Importantly, those who transfer under the new rules will be required to remain in their new role for at least five years. These changes will also be factored into the country’s 2026 hiring plans.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Πώς θα αντικατασταθούν τα παλαιά αυτοκίνητα μέσω του Κλιματικού Κοινωνικού Σχεδίου

Πώς θα αντικατασταθούν τα παλαιά αυτοκίνητα μέσω του Κλιματικού Κοινωνικού Σχεδίου

Έρχονται νέες αλλαγές στα επιδόματα του ΟΠΕΚΑ

Έρχονται νέες αλλαγές στα επιδόματα του ΟΠΕΚΑ

Τι αλλάζει στις μετατάξεις αποσπασμένων υπαλλήλων στο Δημόσιο

Τι αλλάζει στις μετατάξεις αποσπασμένων υπαλλήλων στο Δημόσιο

Μουρτζούκου: Με κυριεύουν οι «δαίμονες» - Η σκηνή θανάτου που «αντέγραψε» από Πισπιρίγκου

Μουρτζούκου: Με κυριεύουν οι «δαίμονες» - Η σκηνή θανάτου που «αντέγραψε» από Πισπιρίγκου

Καύσωνας: Επικίνδυνη ημέρα με ανέμους Foehn και 40άρια - Συναγερμός σε 5 περιοχές

Καύσωνας: Επικίνδυνη ημέρα με ανέμους Foehn και 40άρια - Συναγερμός σε 5 περιοχές

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Φενγκ Σούι: Το συχνό λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι στο υπνοδωμάτιο και καταστρέφει την ποιότητα του ύπνου μας

Φενγκ Σούι: Το συχνό λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι στο υπνοδωμάτιο και καταστρέφει την ποιότητα του ύπνου μας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Government Assesses Diplomatic Damage After Libya Incident

Greek Government Assesses Diplomatic Damage After Libya Incident

News In English
Greek Shipping Ministry on High Alert Amid Rising Threats in Red Sea

Greek Shipping Ministry on High Alert Amid Rising Threats in Red Sea

News In English
DEPA-Gazprom Settlement Ends Legal Dispute, But Questions Remain Over Cost and Concessions

DEPA-Gazprom Settlement Ends Legal Dispute, But Questions Remain Over Cost and Concessions

News In English
Commission Flags &quot;Slow and Uneven&quot; Progress on Rule of Law in Greece

Commission Flags "Slow and Uneven" Progress on Rule of Law in Greece

News In English

NETWORK

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

theissue.gr
ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας–Gazprom: Τι φέρνει ο εξωδικαστικός συμβιβασμός στην τιμή του ρωσικού αερίου

ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας–Gazprom: Τι φέρνει ο εξωδικαστικός συμβιβασμός στην τιμή του ρωσικού αερίου

ienergeia.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Παραμένει το χάσμα τιμών στην ΕΕ – Τι έδειξε η πρώτη αποτύπωση της task force της Κομισιόν

Ηλεκτρισμός: Παραμένει το χάσμα τιμών στην ΕΕ – Τι έδειξε η πρώτη αποτύπωση της task force της Κομισιόν

ienergeia.gr
Πρωινό και καταθλιπτικά συμπτώματα - Πώς συνδέονται

Πρωινό και καταθλιπτικά συμπτώματα - Πώς συνδέονται

healthstat.gr
Fibemaxxing: Διατροφικός θησαυρός ή εφιάλτης; Πώς σχολιάζουν οι ειδικοί το νέο trend του TikTok

Fibemaxxing: Διατροφικός θησαυρός ή εφιάλτης; Πώς σχολιάζουν οι ειδικοί το νέο trend του TikTok

healthstat.gr
Βιταμίνη D3 σε νανογαλάκτωμα: Ελπιδοφόρα αποτελέσματα στα συμπτώματα του αυτισμού

Βιταμίνη D3 σε νανογαλάκτωμα: Ελπιδοφόρα αποτελέσματα στα συμπτώματα του αυτισμού

healthstat.gr
Σε επιφυλακή για το σύστημα ηλεκτροδότησης λόγω καύσωνα – Χωρίς προβλήματα η λειτουργία

Σε επιφυλακή για το σύστημα ηλεκτροδότησης λόγω καύσωνα – Χωρίς προβλήματα η λειτουργία

ienergeia.gr
Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

theissue.gr