Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Workers Face Rising Tide of Stress and Burnout, New Report Finds

pexels Andrea Piacquadio pexels Andrea Piacquadio
A new study conducted by the Institute of Labor of the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) paints a stark picture of working life in Greece, highlighting the intensifying pressures faced by employees across the country.

Released just days after the Greek government proposed a contentious labor reform bill aimed at further deregulating employment structures, the findings offer a sobering counterpoint to official narratives of economic flexibility and modernization.

According to the report, Greek workers are increasingly burdened by relentless schedules and demanding workloads, often with little opportunity for rest or recovery. Seventy-three percent of respondents said they are required to meet strict deadlines, while an even larger majority—87 percent—reported experiencing workplace stress. Nearly one in five said they feel stressed all the time, with another 31 percent experiencing it most of the time and 37 percent occasionally.

This chronic stress does not stop at the office door. Half of the workers surveyed said that the psychological toll of their jobs extends into their personal lives, straining family relationships and disrupting social connections. The impact is most pronounced among middle-aged employees, with 57 percent of those aged 35 to 54 reporting spillover stress. This was followed by 52 percent in the 55+ category and 41 percent among younger workers aged 17 to 34.

The report also shows that pressure in the workplace spans generations. Among those aged 17 to 54, 73 percent face rigid scheduling demands, and even among workers over 55, 68 percent report the same. Younger employees, in particular, are feeling the heat: 47 percent of those aged 17 to 34 said they work under pressure always or most of the time, a trend mirrored among older age groups.

Education level appears to amplify these pressures. Eighty-two percent of those holding postgraduate or doctoral degrees reported strict job schedules, compared to 73 percent of high school graduates and 71 percent of university graduates. This suggests that higher-skilled workers are not immune to, and may even be more vulnerable to, job-related pressure.

The strain is felt across virtually all sectors. Employees in education, professional services, manufacturing, hospitality, media, transport, healthcare, construction, and retail all report high levels of work intensification. In education alone, 79 percent of respondents said they work under tight deadlines. In sectors like healthcare and transport, frequent stress affects more than half of all workers.

Company size is another important factor. Large enterprises appear to be especially stressful environments. Among employees in firms with over 250 staff, 84 percent said they must meet strict deadlines, and 62 percent reported that stress often disrupts their personal lives. While these numbers are slightly lower in smaller businesses, the overall picture remains one of widespread strain across the labor market.

The report doesn’t just stop at identifying the problem; it warns of the serious consequences of unchecked workplace stress. Chronic emotional exhaustion, burnout, sleep disorders, diminished productivity, absenteeism, early retirements, and increasing healthcare costs are all cited as likely outcomes if current conditions persist.

To address the crisis, the Institute of Labor calls for a sweeping rethinking of how work is structured in Greece. It recommends more realistic deadlines, greater employee autonomy, adequate rest periods, and a corporate culture that values well-being alongside output.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

ΑΣΕΠ: 4.277 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο - Πότε οι αιτήσεις

ΑΣΕΠ: 4.277 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο - Πότε οι αιτήσεις

Φόρος κληρονομιάς: Ο πρόσθετος φόρος για ανακριβή δήλωση - Παραδείγματα

Φόρος κληρονομιάς: Ο πρόσθετος φόρος για ανακριβή δήλωση - Παραδείγματα

Επίδομα 100 ευρώ σε 80.000 ιδιωτικούς υπαλλήλους μέσα σε 3 ώρες - Πότε ανοίγουν οι αιτήσεις

Επίδομα 100 ευρώ σε 80.000 ιδιωτικούς υπαλλήλους μέσα σε 3 ώρες - Πότε ανοίγουν οι αιτήσεις

ΑΣΕΠ: 450 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο με απολυτήριο λυκείου - Θέσεις σε μουσεία και αρχαιολογικούς χώρους

ΑΣΕΠ: 450 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο με απολυτήριο λυκείου - Θέσεις σε μουσεία και αρχαιολογικούς χώρους

Καιρός: Η πιο δύσκολη μέρα του καύσωνα σήμερα - Στους 42 βαθμούς ο υδράργυρος

Καιρός: Η πιο δύσκολη μέρα του καύσωνα σήμερα - Στους 42 βαθμούς ο υδράργυρος

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Φενγκ Σούι: Το συχνό λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι στο υπνοδωμάτιο και καταστρέφει την ποιότητα του ύπνου μας

Φενγκ Σούι: Το συχνό λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι στο υπνοδωμάτιο και καταστρέφει την ποιότητα του ύπνου μας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Mitsotakis Faces Tough Choices on Election Timing

Mitsotakis Faces Tough Choices on Election Timing

News In English
Greece Unveils Social Climate Plan with Targeted Support for Vulnerable Households

Greece Unveils Social Climate Plan with Targeted Support for Vulnerable Households

News In English
Greece’s Ruling Party Loses Ground as Subsidy Scandal Unfolds

Greece’s Ruling Party Loses Ground as Subsidy Scandal Unfolds

News In English
Kalamata Airport Enters New Era with Fraport, Copelouzos, and Konstantakopoulos Partnership

Kalamata Airport Enters New Era with Fraport, Copelouzos, and Konstantakopoulos Partnership

News In English

NETWORK

Τελικά αυξήθηκε ή μειώθηκε το προσωπικό στο ΕΣΥ;

Τελικά αυξήθηκε ή μειώθηκε το προσωπικό στο ΕΣΥ;

healthstat.gr
Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

theissue.gr
Σε επιφυλακή για το σύστημα ηλεκτροδότησης λόγω καύσωνα – Χωρίς προβλήματα η λειτουργία

Σε επιφυλακή για το σύστημα ηλεκτροδότησης λόγω καύσωνα – Χωρίς προβλήματα η λειτουργία

ienergeia.gr
Κολπική μυκητίαση ή ουρολοίμωξη; Πώς θα τις ξεχωρίσετε και θα τις αντιμετωπίσετε

Κολπική μυκητίαση ή ουρολοίμωξη; Πώς θα τις ξεχωρίσετε και θα τις αντιμετωπίσετε

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Παραμένει το χάσμα τιμών στην ΕΕ – Τι έδειξε η πρώτη αποτύπωση της task force της Κομισιόν

Ηλεκτρισμός: Παραμένει το χάσμα τιμών στην ΕΕ – Τι έδειξε η πρώτη αποτύπωση της task force της Κομισιόν

ienergeia.gr
Πόσο υγιεινά είναι τελικά τα κονσερβοποιημένα θαλασσινά;

Πόσο υγιεινά είναι τελικά τα κονσερβοποιημένα θαλασσινά;

healthstat.gr
Με τιμή εκκίνησης τα 8,8 λεπτά, τα μπλε τιμολόγια κερδίζουν έδαφος

Με τιμή εκκίνησης τα 8,8 λεπτά, τα μπλε τιμολόγια κερδίζουν έδαφος

ienergeia.gr
Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

theissue.gr