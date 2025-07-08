Greek Workers Face Rising Tide of Stress and Burnout, New Report Finds

A new study conducted by the Institute of Labor of the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) paints a stark picture of working life in Greece, highlighting the intensifying pressures faced by employees across the country.

Released just days after the Greek government proposed a contentious labor reform bill aimed at further deregulating employment structures, the findings offer a sobering counterpoint to official narratives of economic flexibility and modernization.

According to the report, Greek workers are increasingly burdened by relentless schedules and demanding workloads, often with little opportunity for rest or recovery. Seventy-three percent of respondents said they are required to meet strict deadlines, while an even larger majority—87 percent—reported experiencing workplace stress. Nearly one in five said they feel stressed all the time, with another 31 percent experiencing it most of the time and 37 percent occasionally.

This chronic stress does not stop at the office door. Half of the workers surveyed said that the psychological toll of their jobs extends into their personal lives, straining family relationships and disrupting social connections. The impact is most pronounced among middle-aged employees, with 57 percent of those aged 35 to 54 reporting spillover stress. This was followed by 52 percent in the 55+ category and 41 percent among younger workers aged 17 to 34.

The report also shows that pressure in the workplace spans generations. Among those aged 17 to 54, 73 percent face rigid scheduling demands, and even among workers over 55, 68 percent report the same. Younger employees, in particular, are feeling the heat: 47 percent of those aged 17 to 34 said they work under pressure always or most of the time, a trend mirrored among older age groups.

Education level appears to amplify these pressures. Eighty-two percent of those holding postgraduate or doctoral degrees reported strict job schedules, compared to 73 percent of high school graduates and 71 percent of university graduates. This suggests that higher-skilled workers are not immune to, and may even be more vulnerable to, job-related pressure.

The strain is felt across virtually all sectors. Employees in education, professional services, manufacturing, hospitality, media, transport, healthcare, construction, and retail all report high levels of work intensification. In education alone, 79 percent of respondents said they work under tight deadlines. In sectors like healthcare and transport, frequent stress affects more than half of all workers.

Company size is another important factor. Large enterprises appear to be especially stressful environments. Among employees in firms with over 250 staff, 84 percent said they must meet strict deadlines, and 62 percent reported that stress often disrupts their personal lives. While these numbers are slightly lower in smaller businesses, the overall picture remains one of widespread strain across the labor market.

The report doesn’t just stop at identifying the problem; it warns of the serious consequences of unchecked workplace stress. Chronic emotional exhaustion, burnout, sleep disorders, diminished productivity, absenteeism, early retirements, and increasing healthcare costs are all cited as likely outcomes if current conditions persist.

To address the crisis, the Institute of Labor calls for a sweeping rethinking of how work is structured in Greece. It recommends more realistic deadlines, greater employee autonomy, adequate rest periods, and a corporate culture that values well-being alongside output.