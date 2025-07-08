Games
Greece Unveils Social Climate Plan with Targeted Support for Vulnerable Households

Greece has launched a public consultation on its National Social Climate Plan, a policy initiative designed to support households struggling with the costs of transitioning to a greener lifestyle.

The plan, introduced by the Vice Presidency of the Government, outlines financial aid for families who cannot afford to upgrade the energy efficiency of their homes or replace old vehicles. These households are classified as "energy and transport vulnerable," meaning their disposable income is insufficient to meet the demands of the green transition.

The scope of the problem is considerable. In Greece, the average passenger car is 17 years old—well above the European Union average of 12 years. The situation is even more acute in the freight sector, where the average age of trucks reaches 22.7 years, compared to roughly 14 years across the EU.

The housing stock reflects similar challenges: over 55% of homes in Greece were built before 1980, lacking insulation and energy-efficient infrastructure. Four out of ten households live in dwellings with poor or very poor energy performance, highlighting the urgent need for upgrades that would lower energy costs and improve living conditions.

According to government estimates, about 1.5 million households across the country meet the criteria for vulnerability and will require assistance to comply with new environmental regulations under the European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS). Eligibility will be assessed using financial data from the country’s Unified Economic Platform, taking into account factors such as annual income, family size, and geographic location.

Support will be tailored to different household profiles. The baseline income threshold for eligibility is set at €25,000, which can be increased up to €30,000 for families with children or other socially vulnerable groups. Geographic hardship is also considered—households in remote, mountainous, or island areas may qualify for assistance even if their income slightly exceeds the general limit.

Examples outlined in the consultation document offer a sense of how the plan would work in practice. A couple without children earning €22,000 per year would qualify, as they would be unable to afford a car loan or home renovation.

A family with two children and a combined income of €28,000 would also be eligible, as the income cap increases by €1,500 per child. Single-parent households and individuals with disabilities fall under the plan’s provisions as well, even with slightly higher incomes. A family living on an island or in a remote mountain village earning €27,000 annually could also receive support due to the added burden of geographic isolation.

