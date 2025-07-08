Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s Ruling Party Loses Ground as Subsidy Scandal Unfolds

eurokinissi eurokinissi
This overwhelming sentiment spans voters of nearly all political affiliations, signaling a deep erosion of trust in the political establishment.

A new public opinion poll by Opinion Poll for Action 24 reveals that 92.8% of Greeks believe the government bears political responsibility for the OPEKEPE scandal, which centers on the alleged mismanagement and fraudulent distribution of EU agricultural funds.

This overwhelming sentiment spans voters of nearly all political affiliations, signaling a deep erosion of trust in the political establishment.

Despite the outcry, the ruling New Democracy (ND) party remains the frontrunner, securing 29.8% in voting intention estimates. While this marks only a modest decline of 0.6 percentage points since the scandal broke, the poll underscores a volatile electorate and rising support for smaller or protest parties.

PASOK stands in second place at 13.9%, trailing ND by nearly 16 points, and reflecting a slight uptick in support. Freedom Sailing (Plefsi Eleftherias), a relatively new political force, now polls at 13.7%, down from 16% in May, marking one of the sharpest declines among the major parties.

Other parties see mixed results. The far-right Greek Solution climbs to 10.5%, up from 9.6%, while the Communist Party (KKE) drops slightly to 8%. The once-dominant SYRIZA continues to falter, polling at just 5.5%. A range of smaller parties, including MeRA25, NIKI, the Democracy Movement, Voice of Reason, and the Spartans, capture between 1% and 3.5% each, underscoring a highly fragmented political field. The undecided vote remains high at 17%, suggesting considerable volatility ahead of any potential electoral contest.

When voting intention is adjusted to reflect only valid ballots—excluding blank or invalid votes and projected abstentions—New Democracy still leads with 24.8%, followed by PASOK at 11.5%, Freedom Sailing at 11.4%, Greek Solution at 8.7%, and KKE at 6.6%.

The poll delves into public perceptions of the scandal itself. When asked who is to blame for the OPEKEPE affair, over half of respondents cite “all involved parties,” with 50.3% pointing directly at government ministers and political figures. Others assign blame to the agency’s leadership and staff (16.9%), political middlemen and local power brokers (15.8%), and, to a lesser extent, businesses and technical consultants (2.4%).

On a broader scale, nearly half of respondents—47.5%—believe all past governments share responsibility for fostering a permissive environment that allowed subsidy fraud to flourish. Another 30% place the blame squarely on the current New Democracy administration, while 20.4% point to deeper, systemic flaws in the Greek state. Among supporters of SYRIZA and Freedom Sailing, the majority blames the current government, while voters from other parties—including ND itself—tend to see the issue as part of a longstanding failure by multiple governments.

The poll also reveals a strong public desire for accountability. A striking 88.2% believe the resignation of implicated ministers was politically necessary, including 83.4% of ND voters. However, 38.6% of all respondents—and 44.6% of ND supporters—say these resignations may have been premature, arguing that responsibilities should have been thoroughly investigated before any officials stepped down.

Public reaction to the government's response measures is tepid. Less than half (43.8%) express satisfaction with the creation of a special investigative task force, led by the Financial Police and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue. A narrow majority, 51.8%, remain unconvinced. Similarly, only 40.3% approve of the government's promise to reclaim misallocated subsidies, while 54.2% are skeptical. The decision to place the scandal-plagued OPEKEPE agency under the supervision of the tax authority was met with modest approval, with 39.4% expressing satisfaction.

Finally, the scandal has reignited debate over whether the country should head to early elections. Public opinion is split: 49.3% believe elections should be held as scheduled at the end of the government’s four-year term, while 44.6% support early polls. New Democracy supporters are strongly opposed to snap elections, with 77.4% favoring the full term, joined by a slim majority of PASOK voters (53.1%). In contrast, majorities within the other parties—particularly those critical of the government—support a more immediate return to the ballot box.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

ΑΣΕΠ: 4.277 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο - Πότε οι αιτήσεις

ΑΣΕΠ: 4.277 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο - Πότε οι αιτήσεις

Φόρος κληρονομιάς: Ο πρόσθετος φόρος για ανακριβή δήλωση - Παραδείγματα

Φόρος κληρονομιάς: Ο πρόσθετος φόρος για ανακριβή δήλωση - Παραδείγματα

Επίδομα 100 ευρώ σε 80.000 ιδιωτικούς υπαλλήλους μέσα σε 3 ώρες - Πότε ανοίγουν οι αιτήσεις

Επίδομα 100 ευρώ σε 80.000 ιδιωτικούς υπαλλήλους μέσα σε 3 ώρες - Πότε ανοίγουν οι αιτήσεις

ΑΣΕΠ: 450 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο με απολυτήριο λυκείου - Θέσεις σε μουσεία και αρχαιολογικούς χώρους

ΑΣΕΠ: 450 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο με απολυτήριο λυκείου - Θέσεις σε μουσεία και αρχαιολογικούς χώρους

Καιρός: Η πιο δύσκολη μέρα του καύσωνα σήμερα - Στους 42 βαθμούς ο υδράργυρος

Καιρός: Η πιο δύσκολη μέρα του καύσωνα σήμερα - Στους 42 βαθμούς ο υδράργυρος

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Φενγκ Σούι: Το συχνό λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι στο υπνοδωμάτιο και καταστρέφει την ποιότητα του ύπνου μας

Φενγκ Σούι: Το συχνό λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι στο υπνοδωμάτιο και καταστρέφει την ποιότητα του ύπνου μας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Mitsotakis Faces Tough Choices on Election Timing

Mitsotakis Faces Tough Choices on Election Timing

News In English
Greek Workers Face Rising Tide of Stress and Burnout, New Report Finds

Greek Workers Face Rising Tide of Stress and Burnout, New Report Finds

News In English
Greece Unveils Social Climate Plan with Targeted Support for Vulnerable Households

Greece Unveils Social Climate Plan with Targeted Support for Vulnerable Households

News In English
Kalamata Airport Enters New Era with Fraport, Copelouzos, and Konstantakopoulos Partnership

Kalamata Airport Enters New Era with Fraport, Copelouzos, and Konstantakopoulos Partnership

News In English

NETWORK

Τελικά αυξήθηκε ή μειώθηκε το προσωπικό στο ΕΣΥ;

Τελικά αυξήθηκε ή μειώθηκε το προσωπικό στο ΕΣΥ;

healthstat.gr
Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

theissue.gr
Πόσο υγιεινά είναι τελικά τα κονσερβοποιημένα θαλασσινά;

Πόσο υγιεινά είναι τελικά τα κονσερβοποιημένα θαλασσινά;

healthstat.gr
Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

theissue.gr
Αυτές είναι οι περίεργες αλλαγές στο σώμα μας το καλοκαίρι

Αυτές είναι οι περίεργες αλλαγές στο σώμα μας το καλοκαίρι

healthstat.gr
Σε επιφυλακή για το σύστημα ηλεκτροδότησης λόγω καύσωνα – Χωρίς προβλήματα η λειτουργία

Σε επιφυλακή για το σύστημα ηλεκτροδότησης λόγω καύσωνα – Χωρίς προβλήματα η λειτουργία

ienergeia.gr
Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

theissue.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Παραμένει το χάσμα τιμών στην ΕΕ – Τι έδειξε η πρώτη αποτύπωση της task force της Κομισιόν

Ηλεκτρισμός: Παραμένει το χάσμα τιμών στην ΕΕ – Τι έδειξε η πρώτη αποτύπωση της task force της Κομισιόν

ienergeia.gr