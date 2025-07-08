Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Kalamata Airport Enters New Era with Fraport, Copelouzos, and Konstantakopoulos Partnership

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
wikipedia - By Zeromonk wikipedia - By Zeromonk
A new company, Kalamata Airport S.A., has been established by a consortium comprising Fraport AG (51%), Delta Airport Investments (24.5%) of the Copelouzos Group, and Pyleas (24.5%) of the Konstantakopoulos Group.

This newly formed entity will assume full responsibility for the management, operation, maintenance, development, and commercial exploitation of the Kalamata International Airport “Captain Vassilis Konstantakopoulos,” under a 40-year concession agreement signed with the Hellenic Republic and the Growthfund (Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations).

The Fraport – Delta – Pyleas consortium was the sole bidder in the tender, submitting a binding offer of €45.2 million in fixed 2025 prices. A significant portion of the concession fee will be paid upfront at the commencement of the agreement.

As part of its business plan, the consortium has committed to investments totaling €28.3 million within the first three years. These funds will be directed toward the modernization and upgrade of airport infrastructure, including the renovation of existing facilities, the expansion and reconstruction of the terminal, the construction of a new 50,000-square-meter aircraft parking area, the development of IT infrastructure, and the establishment of retail outlets and food and beverage services.

Beyond the initial concession fee, the Growthfund is expected to gain additional financial benefits, including the free transfer of a 10% equity stake in the new company to the grantor. According to projections, the total revenue for the Growthfund over the 40-year concession period, including dividends, is estimated to reach €71.2 million in nominal terms.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

ΑΣΕΠ: 4.277 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο - Πότε οι αιτήσεις

ΑΣΕΠ: 4.277 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο - Πότε οι αιτήσεις

Φόρος κληρονομιάς: Ο πρόσθετος φόρος για ανακριβή δήλωση - Παραδείγματα

Φόρος κληρονομιάς: Ο πρόσθετος φόρος για ανακριβή δήλωση - Παραδείγματα

Επίδομα 100 ευρώ σε 80.000 ιδιωτικούς υπαλλήλους μέσα σε 3 ώρες - Πότε ανοίγουν οι αιτήσεις

Επίδομα 100 ευρώ σε 80.000 ιδιωτικούς υπαλλήλους μέσα σε 3 ώρες - Πότε ανοίγουν οι αιτήσεις

ΑΣΕΠ: 450 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο με απολυτήριο λυκείου - Θέσεις σε μουσεία και αρχαιολογικούς χώρους

ΑΣΕΠ: 450 μόνιμες προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο με απολυτήριο λυκείου - Θέσεις σε μουσεία και αρχαιολογικούς χώρους

Καιρός: Η πιο δύσκολη μέρα του καύσωνα σήμερα - Στους 42 βαθμούς ο υδράργυρος

Καιρός: Η πιο δύσκολη μέρα του καύσωνα σήμερα - Στους 42 βαθμούς ο υδράργυρος

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Φενγκ Σούι: Το συχνό λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι στο υπνοδωμάτιο και καταστρέφει την ποιότητα του ύπνου μας

Φενγκ Σούι: Το συχνό λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι στο υπνοδωμάτιο και καταστρέφει την ποιότητα του ύπνου μας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Mitsotakis Faces Tough Choices on Election Timing

Mitsotakis Faces Tough Choices on Election Timing

News In English
Greek Workers Face Rising Tide of Stress and Burnout, New Report Finds

Greek Workers Face Rising Tide of Stress and Burnout, New Report Finds

News In English
Greece Unveils Social Climate Plan with Targeted Support for Vulnerable Households

Greece Unveils Social Climate Plan with Targeted Support for Vulnerable Households

News In English
Greece’s Ruling Party Loses Ground as Subsidy Scandal Unfolds

Greece’s Ruling Party Loses Ground as Subsidy Scandal Unfolds

News In English

NETWORK

Τελικά αυξήθηκε ή μειώθηκε το προσωπικό στο ΕΣΥ;

Τελικά αυξήθηκε ή μειώθηκε το προσωπικό στο ΕΣΥ;

healthstat.gr
Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

theissue.gr
Πόσο υγιεινά είναι τελικά τα κονσερβοποιημένα θαλασσινά;

Πόσο υγιεινά είναι τελικά τα κονσερβοποιημένα θαλασσινά;

healthstat.gr
Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

theissue.gr
Αυτές είναι οι περίεργες αλλαγές στο σώμα μας το καλοκαίρι

Αυτές είναι οι περίεργες αλλαγές στο σώμα μας το καλοκαίρι

healthstat.gr
Σε επιφυλακή για το σύστημα ηλεκτροδότησης λόγω καύσωνα – Χωρίς προβλήματα η λειτουργία

Σε επιφυλακή για το σύστημα ηλεκτροδότησης λόγω καύσωνα – Χωρίς προβλήματα η λειτουργία

ienergeia.gr
Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

theissue.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Παραμένει το χάσμα τιμών στην ΕΕ – Τι έδειξε η πρώτη αποτύπωση της task force της Κομισιόν

Ηλεκτρισμός: Παραμένει το χάσμα τιμών στην ΕΕ – Τι έδειξε η πρώτη αποτύπωση της task force της Κομισιόν

ienergeia.gr