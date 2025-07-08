Kalamata Airport Enters New Era with Fraport, Copelouzos, and Konstantakopoulos Partnership

A new company, Kalamata Airport S.A., has been established by a consortium comprising Fraport AG (51%), Delta Airport Investments (24.5%) of the Copelouzos Group, and Pyleas (24.5%) of the Konstantakopoulos Group.

This newly formed entity will assume full responsibility for the management, operation, maintenance, development, and commercial exploitation of the Kalamata International Airport “Captain Vassilis Konstantakopoulos,” under a 40-year concession agreement signed with the Hellenic Republic and the Growthfund (Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations).

The Fraport – Delta – Pyleas consortium was the sole bidder in the tender, submitting a binding offer of €45.2 million in fixed 2025 prices. A significant portion of the concession fee will be paid upfront at the commencement of the agreement.

As part of its business plan, the consortium has committed to investments totaling €28.3 million within the first three years. These funds will be directed toward the modernization and upgrade of airport infrastructure, including the renovation of existing facilities, the expansion and reconstruction of the terminal, the construction of a new 50,000-square-meter aircraft parking area, the development of IT infrastructure, and the establishment of retail outlets and food and beverage services.

Beyond the initial concession fee, the Growthfund is expected to gain additional financial benefits, including the free transfer of a 10% equity stake in the new company to the grantor. According to projections, the total revenue for the Growthfund over the 40-year concession period, including dividends, is estimated to reach €71.2 million in nominal terms.