Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Real Estate Property Registry: Greece’s New Digital Weapon Against Tax Evasion

Real Estate Property Registry: Greece’s New Digital Weapon Against Tax Evasion Φωτογραφία: ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ EUROKINISSI
The platform serves as a comprehensive digital hub, unifying all fiscal and technical details for every property in the country.

By the end of July, a powerful new tool is being deployed in the fight against real estate tax evasion in Greece: the Real Estate Property Registry. This new digital platform, developed by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), is set to become a cornerstone in strengthening tax transparency and housing policy. Fully integrated with the National Cadastre and other official databases, the Registry will, for the first time, consolidate all critical data concerning the real estate assets of more than 7.5 million individuals and legal entities into a single system.

The platform serves as a comprehensive digital hub, unifying all fiscal and technical details for every property in the country. It aims to boost transparency, curb undeclared assets, and support more targeted housing initiatives. The first phase of its activation begins in late July 2025, involving cross-checks between AADE and the National Cadastre to verify existing records.

The Registry will include detailed information such as property use (residential, commercial, etc.), surface area, floor level, electricity supply status, Cadastral Code Number (KAEK), Property Tax Identification Number (ATAK), building permits, insurance policies, and even pending lawsuits.

Multiple institutions will contribute to the cross-verification of data, including the National Cadastre, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE), the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE), notarial registries, and others. This networked approach ensures high data accuracy and minimizes the potential for omissions.

Property owners will be notified via personalized messages to review their property details and correct or complete any missing or inaccurate information—especially so-called “orphan lines,” where ownership or usage remains unclear.

Minor discrepancies will not result in penalties. However, serious inconsistencies—such as undeclared properties—will trigger audits and fines, including potential liabilities for unpaid property tax (ENFIA).

Given the sensitive and extensive nature of the data collected, cybersecurity is a major concern. While AADE has committed to implementing strict protective measures, the risks to personal data remain real and warrant ongoing oversight.

Properties that appear in the National Cadastre but are absent from tax records will be automatically flagged during data cross-checks. Owners will be asked for clarification, and if undeclared holdings are confirmed, appropriate penalties will be imposed.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Τι αλλάζει στην απαλλαγή κληρονομιάς, περισσότεροι δικαιούχοι

Τι αλλάζει στην απαλλαγή κληρονομιάς, περισσότεροι δικαιούχοι

Καύσωνας: Σε ποιες περιοχές ισχύει η παύση εργασιών - Ποιες ώρες δεν παραγγέλνουμε delivery

Καύσωνας: Σε ποιες περιοχές ισχύει η παύση εργασιών - Ποιες ώρες δεν παραγγέλνουμε delivery

ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ 2025 - 2026: Εντός εβδομάδας η νέα ΚΥΑ και η υποβολή των αιτήσεων

ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ 2025 - 2026: Εντός εβδομάδας η νέα ΚΥΑ και η υποβολή των αιτήσεων

«Ξεφουσκώνει» η κτηματαγορά; Τα στοιχεία δείχνουν επιβράδυνση

«Ξεφουσκώνει» η κτηματαγορά; Τα στοιχεία δείχνουν επιβράδυνση

Καύσωνας από σήμερα: «Καμίνι» η χώρα, ποιες πόλεις θα «βράσουν», live η πορεία του

Καύσωνας από σήμερα: «Καμίνι» η χώρα, ποιες πόλεις θα «βράσουν», live η πορεία του

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

Αυτό το φρούτο θα προστατεύσει το δέρμα σου από τη φωτογήρανση

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Αυτό είναι το «Μαϊάμι» τις Πελοποννήσου για τις πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Φενγκ Σούι: Το συχνό λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι στο υπνοδωμάτιο και καταστρέφει την ποιότητα του ύπνου μας

Φενγκ Σούι: Το συχνό λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι στο υπνοδωμάτιο και καταστρέφει την ποιότητα του ύπνου μας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Assessing Six Years of New Democracy Rule in Greece: The Uneven Legacy of Mitsotakis&#039; Governance

Assessing Six Years of New Democracy Rule in Greece: The Uneven Legacy of Mitsotakis' Governance

News In English
Greece Overhauls Non-Dom Tax Regime to Encourage Wealth Migration

Greece Overhauls Non-Dom Tax Regime to Encourage Wealth Migration

News In English
Greece’s Renewable Sector Faces Challenges as Energy Oversupply Deepens

Greece’s Renewable Sector Faces Challenges as Energy Oversupply Deepens

News In English
Hellenic Defense Systems Signs €24 Million Deal with Slovak MSM Group Amid Questions Over Past Pricing

Hellenic Defense Systems Signs €24 Million Deal with Slovak MSM Group Amid Questions Over Past Pricing

News In English

NETWORK

Υπ. Εργασίας: Έκτακτα μέτρα για τον καύσωνα – Τι προβλέπεται για τους εργαζόμενους

Υπ. Εργασίας: Έκτακτα μέτρα για τον καύσωνα – Τι προβλέπεται για τους εργαζόμενους

healthstat.gr
Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

Αυτές οι αποχρώσεις κραγιόν κολακεύουν όλες τις 50άρες

theissue.gr
Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Στο ευρωπαϊκό top 3 αυξήσεων η Ελλάδα τον Ιούνιο – Τι δείχνει η σύγκριση

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Στο ευρωπαϊκό top 3 αυξήσεων η Ελλάδα τον Ιούνιο – Τι δείχνει η σύγκριση

ienergeia.gr
ΙΣΑ: Τα συμπτώματα της θερμοπληξίας – 4 συμβουλές για άμεση βοήθεια

ΙΣΑ: Τα συμπτώματα της θερμοπληξίας – 4 συμβουλές για άμεση βοήθεια

healthstat.gr
Με τιμή εκκίνησης τα 8,8 λεπτά, τα μπλε τιμολόγια κερδίζουν έδαφος

Με τιμή εκκίνησης τα 8,8 λεπτά, τα μπλε τιμολόγια κερδίζουν έδαφος

ienergeia.gr
Η αγαπημένη συνταγή του Τραμπ που είναι πιο υγιεινή απ’ όσο νομίζεις

Η αγαπημένη συνταγή του Τραμπ που είναι πιο υγιεινή απ’ όσο νομίζεις

healthstat.gr
Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

Ανανέωσε την καλοκαιρινή σου γκαρνταρόμπα με 150 ευρώ – Όλα τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια

theissue.gr
Οι 3 καλύτερες ασκήσεις γιόγκα για αρχάριους

Οι 3 καλύτερες ασκήσεις γιόγκα για αρχάριους

healthstat.gr