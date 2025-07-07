Real Estate Property Registry: Greece’s New Digital Weapon Against Tax Evasion

The platform serves as a comprehensive digital hub, unifying all fiscal and technical details for every property in the country.

By the end of July, a powerful new tool is being deployed in the fight against real estate tax evasion in Greece: the Real Estate Property Registry. This new digital platform, developed by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), is set to become a cornerstone in strengthening tax transparency and housing policy. Fully integrated with the National Cadastre and other official databases, the Registry will, for the first time, consolidate all critical data concerning the real estate assets of more than 7.5 million individuals and legal entities into a single system.

The platform serves as a comprehensive digital hub, unifying all fiscal and technical details for every property in the country. It aims to boost transparency, curb undeclared assets, and support more targeted housing initiatives. The first phase of its activation begins in late July 2025, involving cross-checks between AADE and the National Cadastre to verify existing records.

The Registry will include detailed information such as property use (residential, commercial, etc.), surface area, floor level, electricity supply status, Cadastral Code Number (KAEK), Property Tax Identification Number (ATAK), building permits, insurance policies, and even pending lawsuits.

Multiple institutions will contribute to the cross-verification of data, including the National Cadastre, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE), the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE), notarial registries, and others. This networked approach ensures high data accuracy and minimizes the potential for omissions.

Property owners will be notified via personalized messages to review their property details and correct or complete any missing or inaccurate information—especially so-called “orphan lines,” where ownership or usage remains unclear.

Minor discrepancies will not result in penalties. However, serious inconsistencies—such as undeclared properties—will trigger audits and fines, including potential liabilities for unpaid property tax (ENFIA).

Given the sensitive and extensive nature of the data collected, cybersecurity is a major concern. While AADE has committed to implementing strict protective measures, the risks to personal data remain real and warrant ongoing oversight.

Properties that appear in the National Cadastre but are absent from tax records will be automatically flagged during data cross-checks. Owners will be asked for clarification, and if undeclared holdings are confirmed, appropriate penalties will be imposed.