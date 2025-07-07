Games
Greece Overhauls Non-Dom Tax Regime to Encourage Wealth Migration

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greece Overhauls Non-Dom Tax Regime to Encourage Wealth Migration Φωτογραφία: ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI
One of the key changes includes allowing family members of investors to join the program for an additional €20,000 per person annually, without requiring any further investment.

Greece is launching a new round of tax incentives aimed at attracting foreign investors and long-term residents, further strengthening its "non-dom" regime—a special tax framework for individuals who transfer their tax residency to the country. The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Ministry of Finance to enhance Greece’s appeal as both an investment destination and a place to live, particularly for high-net-worth individuals and retirees from abroad.

The existing non-dom program allows foreign investors to pay a flat annual tax of €100,000 on global income, provided they invest at least €500,000 in Greece within a three-year period. Now, the government is expanding this regime to make it more flexible and accessible. One of the key changes includes allowing family members of investors to join the program for an additional €20,000 per person annually, without requiring any further investment. Previously, family members could only be added during the same tax year as the main applicant’s enrollment—a restriction that limited the program’s practical use. Under the new plan, family members will be eligible to join in subsequent years, offering greater long-term flexibility.

In addition, the government is preparing to exempt non-dom residents from taxes on foreign-based inheritances and donations, provided the recipient is part of the regime. This measure is expected to encourage the movement of capital and overseas assets into Greece, further integrating foreign investors into the national economy.

Another major area of reform is the Family Office sector—private entities that manage family wealth and affairs. A forthcoming bill will allow Greek-based Family Offices to manage the assets of individuals who are tax residents abroad, not just those residing in Greece. Moreover, services provided by these offices to related companies abroad will no longer result in a change of tax residency for those companies, addressing a previous disincentive.

The legislation will also broaden the permitted activities of Family Offices to include consulting services for trustees, and significantly reduce the minimum required operating expenses from €1 million to €250,000 per year. The legal definition of a "family member" will be expanded as well, making more individuals eligible under the regime.

These changes come amid rising international interest in Greek real estate and lifestyle, especially from European retirees. The combination of favorable tax conditions, political stability, and high quality of life has made Greece increasingly attractive for those seeking semi-permanent or seasonal residence. Real estate agents have noted a shift in buyer behavior, with more inquiries about winter heating options—an indicator that many are considering staying year-round rather than just during the summer months.

