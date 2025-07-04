Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Pharma Industry Gains Ground in Europe

eurokinissi eurokinissi
At the Economist Government Roundtable in Athens, Greece presented a compelling case for its emerging role as a key player in Europe’s pharmaceutical landscape.

Greek Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis revealed that 12% of all medicines consumed in the European Union are now produced in Greece—an unexpected statistic that underscores the rapid growth of the country’s pharmaceutical sector.

He attributed much of this progress to government initiatives aimed at fostering investment, particularly the introduction of an “investment clawback” mechanism. This policy, designed to reward pharmaceutical companies that reinvest in the local economy, has already mobilized €1.6 billion in sector-specific investments.

Georgiadis also pointed to the city of Tripoli, in the central Peloponnese, as a developing pharmaceutical hub, thanks to the expansion of production facilities in the region. He announced a new round of investments set to unfold over the next three years, supported in part by public funding. In parallel, the government plans to implement a new digital prescription filter aimed at reducing medication waste—an initiative expected to generate €300 million in annual savings by curbing the oversupply of unused pharmaceuticals.

The discussion extended beyond national achievements to touch on wider economic concerns. Theodoros Tryfon, president of the Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (PEF), board member of the Federation of Greek Industries (SEV), and executive board member of Medicines for Europe, offered a more cautious perspective. He warned that Greece continues to face a significant investment gap, which, combined with an overreliance on the services sector and demographic pressures, could create serious long-term risks—including the potential need for a new international bailout if structural issues remain unaddressed.

Tryfon called for strategic investment in sectors where Greece holds a competitive advantage, such as pharmaceuticals. He noted that the industry has already emerged as one of the top three sectors in terms of added value derived from European recovery funds. However, he emphasized that long-standing challenges—including high energy costs, land-use planning obstacles, bureaucratic delays, and a shortage of skilled labor—continue to hamper the industry’s full potential.

Echoing the sector’s optimism, Dimitrios Demos, CEO of pharmaceutical company DEMO and vice president of PEF, spoke about the significant expansion underway across Greece. He noted that new production facilities are either under development or already operational in regions as diverse as Tripoli, Athens, Thessaloniki, Patras, Ioannina, Larissa, Trikala, and Sapes in northern Greece.

Demos described this wave of activity as an “investment boom,” largely driven by the government’s development clawback policy, first introduced in 2019. He emphasized that this growth is not limited to economic metrics alone but also carries meaningful social and environmental benefits.

In Tripoli alone, the new pharmaceutical installations are expected to create 2,000 direct and 6,000 indirect jobs—many of them high-quality, skilled positions that surpass the typical employment opportunities available in Greece’s regions. To ensure local communities are prepared to meet this demand, career training and professional orientation initiatives are being launched alongside the industrial development.

From a European policy standpoint, former Deputy Minister of Health Vassilis Kontozamanis, now a board member of the EU’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), placed the Greek pharmaceutical surge within the broader context of Europe’s evolving public health strategy. He explained that the continent is adopting a more strategic, autonomous approach to healthcare, seeking to strengthen its resilience against global shocks. This includes building capacity in research and development, addressing the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance, and safeguarding pharmaceutical supply chains.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

«Ξεπαγώνουν» πλειστηριασμοί, με fast track διαδικασίες όλες οι εκκρεμείς ανακοπές

«Ξεπαγώνουν» πλειστηριασμοί, με fast track διαδικασίες όλες οι εκκρεμείς ανακοπές

Μείωση των αιτήσεων για τη χορήγηση «Χρυσής Βίζας»

Μείωση των αιτήσεων για τη χορήγηση «Χρυσής Βίζας»

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Πως θα γίνει η ανάκτηση των κλεμμένων χρημάτων από τις παράνομες επιδοτήσεις

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Πως θα γίνει η ανάκτηση των κλεμμένων χρημάτων από τις παράνομες επιδοτήσεις

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για αύξηση ορίων συνταξιοδότησης στην Ελλάδα - Σύνταξη στα 70 στη Δανία

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για αύξηση ορίων συνταξιοδότησης στην Ελλάδα - Σύνταξη στα 70 στη Δανία

Αυξήσεις μισθών κατά 15% για 400.000 εργαζόμενους - Νέα διετής σύμβαση

Αυξήσεις μισθών κατά 15% για 400.000 εργαζόμενους - Νέα διετής σύμβαση

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

Τι ώρα να κάνεις γυμναστική για να κάψεις περισσότερο λίπος

Τι ώρα να κάνεις γυμναστική για να κάψεις περισσότερο λίπος

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

George Papandreou: Angela Merkel Told Three -and a Half- Truths About the Greek Crisis

George Papandreou: Angela Merkel Told Three -and a Half- Truths About the Greek Crisis

News In English
Wildfire Rages Near Athens, Destroys Homes and Forces Evacuations

Wildfire Rages Near Athens, Destroys Homes and Forces Evacuations

News In English
Monks Boycott Mitsotakis Visit to Mount Athos Over Orthodox Values

Monks Boycott Mitsotakis Visit to Mount Athos Over Orthodox Values

News In English
Greece’s PPC Launches l Energy Trading Arm

Greece’s PPC Launches l Energy Trading Arm

News In English

NETWORK

Γ. Αληγιζάκης: Στο μικροσκόπιο 200 πρατήρια – Παραμένει η παραβατικότητα στην αγορά καυσίμων παρά τα θετικά βήματα

Γ. Αληγιζάκης: Στο μικροσκόπιο 200 πρατήρια – Παραμένει η παραβατικότητα στην αγορά καυσίμων παρά τα θετικά βήματα

ienergeia.gr
Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σας αν φάτε τα κουκούτσια από το καρπούζι

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σας αν φάτε τα κουκούτσια από το καρπούζι

healthstat.gr
«Ευαγγελισμός»: Ο Γεωργιάδης φιέστες, οι ασθενείς αναμονή μέχρι 22 ώρες

«Ευαγγελισμός»: Ο Γεωργιάδης φιέστες, οι ασθενείς αναμονή μέχρι 22 ώρες

healthstat.gr
Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

theissue.gr
Αυξημένα τα πράσινα τιμολόγια- «Σήμα» για στροφή στα μπλε από τους παρόχους

Αυξημένα τα πράσινα τιμολόγια- «Σήμα» για στροφή στα μπλε από τους παρόχους

ienergeia.gr
Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

theissue.gr
Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

theissue.gr
Σύνδρομο Alpha-gal: Αλλεργία στο κρέας μετά από δάγκωμα τσιμπουριού

Σύνδρομο Alpha-gal: Αλλεργία στο κρέας μετά από δάγκωμα τσιμπουριού

healthstat.gr