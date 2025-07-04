Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Wildfire Rages Near Athens, Destroys Homes and Forces Evacuations

eurokinissi eurokinissi
A massive wildfire erupted Thursday afternoon in the coastal town of Rafina, just east of Athens, engulfing homes and threatening lives as it spread rapidly through the area.

Fueled by strong winds and high temperatures, the fire forced Greek emergency services into a state of maximum alert, prompting large-scale evacuations and a major firefighting operation.

Although by Thursday evening the situation had improved and the active fronts had begun to subside, firefighting crews remained on high alert due to the high risk of flare-ups.

The scale of the emergency response was significant: 170 firefighters, supported by eight specialized forest units and 48 vehicles, were deployed on the ground, alongside a large number of volunteers and private firefighting resources. In the air, 17 firefighting aircraft and seven helicopters, including one designated for coordination, battled the flames from above.

The fire tore through residential neighborhoods despite concerted efforts from emergency crews and locals. Homes were destroyed and many properties suffered extensive damage. Authorities reported conducting around 57 rescues and evacuating approximately 300 residents and 22 animals from the affected zones.

An emergency evacuation alert had been sent earlier in the day to mobile phones in several districts—Agia Kyriaki, Etos Steko, and Imeros Pefkos—urging residents to seek safety at a designated evacuation point in a nearby stadium in Artemida.

The Greek Fire Service also confirmed that an investigative team from the arson crimes unit was being dispatched to Rafina to determine the cause of the fire. Once the blaze is fully under control, a formal assessment will begin to document damage to homes and infrastructure.

According to fire service spokesperson Vasilis Vathrakogiannis, the wildfire in Rafina was one of 40 rural and forest fires reported across Greece in the previous 24 hours—a figure that underscores the severity of this year’s fire season. The fire service warned that the coming days are expected to be even more challenging due to continued extreme weather conditions.

Later in the day, a high-level inter-ministerial meeting was convened to coordinate the response. Greece’s emergency health services deployed two ambulances and two rapid-response motorcycles to the area.

Giannis Kefalogiannis, Greece’s Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, described the situation as exceptionally dangerous, noting that the fire affected a mixed area of forest and residential housing. He emphasized the need for continuous vigilance and coordination among all responding agencies, warning against any sense of complacency.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

«Ξεπαγώνουν» πλειστηριασμοί, με fast track διαδικασίες όλες οι εκκρεμείς ανακοπές

«Ξεπαγώνουν» πλειστηριασμοί, με fast track διαδικασίες όλες οι εκκρεμείς ανακοπές

Μείωση των αιτήσεων για τη χορήγηση «Χρυσής Βίζας»

Μείωση των αιτήσεων για τη χορήγηση «Χρυσής Βίζας»

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Πως θα γίνει η ανάκτηση των κλεμμένων χρημάτων από τις παράνομες επιδοτήσεις

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Πως θα γίνει η ανάκτηση των κλεμμένων χρημάτων από τις παράνομες επιδοτήσεις

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για αύξηση ορίων συνταξιοδότησης στην Ελλάδα - Σύνταξη στα 70 στη Δανία

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για αύξηση ορίων συνταξιοδότησης στην Ελλάδα - Σύνταξη στα 70 στη Δανία

Αυξήσεις μισθών κατά 15% για 400.000 εργαζόμενους - Νέα διετής σύμβαση

Αυξήσεις μισθών κατά 15% για 400.000 εργαζόμενους - Νέα διετής σύμβαση

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

Τι ώρα να κάνεις γυμναστική για να κάψεις περισσότερο λίπος

Τι ώρα να κάνεις γυμναστική για να κάψεις περισσότερο λίπος

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

George Papandreou: Angela Merkel Told Three -and a Half- Truths About the Greek Crisis

George Papandreou: Angela Merkel Told Three -and a Half- Truths About the Greek Crisis

News In English
Greek Pharma Industry Gains Ground in Europe

Greek Pharma Industry Gains Ground in Europe

News In English
Monks Boycott Mitsotakis Visit to Mount Athos Over Orthodox Values

Monks Boycott Mitsotakis Visit to Mount Athos Over Orthodox Values

News In English
Greece’s PPC Launches l Energy Trading Arm

Greece’s PPC Launches l Energy Trading Arm

News In English

NETWORK

Γ. Αληγιζάκης: Στο μικροσκόπιο 200 πρατήρια – Παραμένει η παραβατικότητα στην αγορά καυσίμων παρά τα θετικά βήματα

Γ. Αληγιζάκης: Στο μικροσκόπιο 200 πρατήρια – Παραμένει η παραβατικότητα στην αγορά καυσίμων παρά τα θετικά βήματα

ienergeia.gr
Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σας αν φάτε τα κουκούτσια από το καρπούζι

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σας αν φάτε τα κουκούτσια από το καρπούζι

healthstat.gr
«Ευαγγελισμός»: Ο Γεωργιάδης φιέστες, οι ασθενείς αναμονή μέχρι 22 ώρες

«Ευαγγελισμός»: Ο Γεωργιάδης φιέστες, οι ασθενείς αναμονή μέχρι 22 ώρες

healthstat.gr
Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

theissue.gr
Αυξημένα τα πράσινα τιμολόγια- «Σήμα» για στροφή στα μπλε από τους παρόχους

Αυξημένα τα πράσινα τιμολόγια- «Σήμα» για στροφή στα μπλε από τους παρόχους

ienergeia.gr
Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

theissue.gr
Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

theissue.gr
Σύνδρομο Alpha-gal: Αλλεργία στο κρέας μετά από δάγκωμα τσιμπουριού

Σύνδρομο Alpha-gal: Αλλεργία στο κρέας μετά από δάγκωμα τσιμπουριού

healthstat.gr