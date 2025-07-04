Greece’s PPC Launches l Energy Trading Arm

Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC) has established a new wholly owned subsidiary, PPC Trading Single Member S.A

The initiative is part of PPC’s broader outward-looking strategy, spearheaded by Chairman and CEO Georgios Stassis, and reflects the company’s ambition to become a more active player in the European and global energy markets.

The new entity has been launched with an initial share capital of €10 million and will focus on wholesale energy trading across both Greek and international markets. PPC Trading will handle the purchase and sale of energy products such as electricity, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as engage in trading financial instruments and emissions allowances. It will operate either through bilateral agreements or through organized markets like European energy exchanges.

At the helm of the new company is Omirios Vlachos, a senior PPC executive with extensive experience in long-term energy trading, who will serve as CEO. Georgios Stassis will chair the Board of Directors, joined by Vice Chairman Konstantinos Nazos and members Alexandros Ioannou and Eleni Giannakopoulou.

PPC Trading is expected to play a vital role in managing the risks posed by price fluctuations in the energy sector. Through targeted transactions, the company aims to shield PPC Group’s production and commercial portfolios from unexpected or sharp changes in energy prices. In addition to market operations, the company will be responsible for supplying natural gas and LNG to PPC Group entities in Greece and abroad. It also has the capacity to manage or charter vessels for the exclusive transport of liquid fuels, enhancing the group's logistical flexibility.

Beyond trading activities, PPC Trading will provide a suite of services related to energy commerce, including strategic planning, market analysis, investment advisory, administrative support, and consultancy services for other PPC companies. The subsidiary is also positioned to participate in international exchanges, carry out investment operations, and introduce innovative solutions to the market.