Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s PPC Launches l Energy Trading Arm

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC) has established a new wholly owned subsidiary, PPC Trading Single Member S.A

The initiative is part of PPC’s broader outward-looking strategy, spearheaded by Chairman and CEO Georgios Stassis, and reflects the company’s ambition to become a more active player in the European and global energy markets.

The new entity has been launched with an initial share capital of €10 million and will focus on wholesale energy trading across both Greek and international markets. PPC Trading will handle the purchase and sale of energy products such as electricity, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as engage in trading financial instruments and emissions allowances. It will operate either through bilateral agreements or through organized markets like European energy exchanges.

At the helm of the new company is Omirios Vlachos, a senior PPC executive with extensive experience in long-term energy trading, who will serve as CEO. Georgios Stassis will chair the Board of Directors, joined by Vice Chairman Konstantinos Nazos and members Alexandros Ioannou and Eleni Giannakopoulou.

PPC Trading is expected to play a vital role in managing the risks posed by price fluctuations in the energy sector. Through targeted transactions, the company aims to shield PPC Group’s production and commercial portfolios from unexpected or sharp changes in energy prices. In addition to market operations, the company will be responsible for supplying natural gas and LNG to PPC Group entities in Greece and abroad. It also has the capacity to manage or charter vessels for the exclusive transport of liquid fuels, enhancing the group's logistical flexibility.

Beyond trading activities, PPC Trading will provide a suite of services related to energy commerce, including strategic planning, market analysis, investment advisory, administrative support, and consultancy services for other PPC companies. The subsidiary is also positioned to participate in international exchanges, carry out investment operations, and introduce innovative solutions to the market.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

«Ξεπαγώνουν» πλειστηριασμοί, με fast track διαδικασίες όλες οι εκκρεμείς ανακοπές

«Ξεπαγώνουν» πλειστηριασμοί, με fast track διαδικασίες όλες οι εκκρεμείς ανακοπές

Μείωση των αιτήσεων για τη χορήγηση «Χρυσής Βίζας»

Μείωση των αιτήσεων για τη χορήγηση «Χρυσής Βίζας»

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Πως θα γίνει η ανάκτηση των κλεμμένων χρημάτων από τις παράνομες επιδοτήσεις

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Πως θα γίνει η ανάκτηση των κλεμμένων χρημάτων από τις παράνομες επιδοτήσεις

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για αύξηση ορίων συνταξιοδότησης στην Ελλάδα - Σύνταξη στα 70 στη Δανία

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για αύξηση ορίων συνταξιοδότησης στην Ελλάδα - Σύνταξη στα 70 στη Δανία

Αυξήσεις μισθών κατά 15% για 400.000 εργαζόμενους - Νέα διετής σύμβαση

Αυξήσεις μισθών κατά 15% για 400.000 εργαζόμενους - Νέα διετής σύμβαση

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

Τι ώρα να κάνεις γυμναστική για να κάψεις περισσότερο λίπος

Τι ώρα να κάνεις γυμναστική για να κάψεις περισσότερο λίπος

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

George Papandreou: Angela Merkel Told Three -and a Half- Truths About the Greek Crisis

George Papandreou: Angela Merkel Told Three -and a Half- Truths About the Greek Crisis

News In English
Greek Pharma Industry Gains Ground in Europe

Greek Pharma Industry Gains Ground in Europe

News In English
Wildfire Rages Near Athens, Destroys Homes and Forces Evacuations

Wildfire Rages Near Athens, Destroys Homes and Forces Evacuations

News In English
Monks Boycott Mitsotakis Visit to Mount Athos Over Orthodox Values

Monks Boycott Mitsotakis Visit to Mount Athos Over Orthodox Values

News In English

NETWORK

Γ. Αληγιζάκης: Στο μικροσκόπιο 200 πρατήρια – Παραμένει η παραβατικότητα στην αγορά καυσίμων παρά τα θετικά βήματα

Γ. Αληγιζάκης: Στο μικροσκόπιο 200 πρατήρια – Παραμένει η παραβατικότητα στην αγορά καυσίμων παρά τα θετικά βήματα

ienergeia.gr
Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σας αν φάτε τα κουκούτσια από το καρπούζι

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σας αν φάτε τα κουκούτσια από το καρπούζι

healthstat.gr
«Ευαγγελισμός»: Ο Γεωργιάδης φιέστες, οι ασθενείς αναμονή μέχρι 22 ώρες

«Ευαγγελισμός»: Ο Γεωργιάδης φιέστες, οι ασθενείς αναμονή μέχρι 22 ώρες

healthstat.gr
Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

Η πραγματικά άγνωστη παραλία της Αττικής που σίγουρα δεν έχεις ακούσει

theissue.gr
Αυξημένα τα πράσινα τιμολόγια- «Σήμα» για στροφή στα μπλε από τους παρόχους

Αυξημένα τα πράσινα τιμολόγια- «Σήμα» για στροφή στα μπλε από τους παρόχους

ienergeia.gr
Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκάλια κρασιού – Δες πώς θα τα αξιοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

theissue.gr
Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

theissue.gr
Σύνδρομο Alpha-gal: Αλλεργία στο κρέας μετά από δάγκωμα τσιμπουριού

Σύνδρομο Alpha-gal: Αλλεργία στο κρέας μετά από δάγκωμα τσιμπουριού

healthstat.gr