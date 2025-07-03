Scandal at Agriculture Agency Dominates Greek Public Opinion, Poll Shows

A new poll by Pulse, aired Wednesday on Greece’s SKAI television network, reveals that an overwhelming majority of Greek citizens—86%—consider the OPEKEPE case a significant issue.

The case, involving alleged irregularities in the country's agricultural payments agency, has sparked wide public interest and could play a role in shaping the political landscape ahead of the next national elections.

The ruling party, New Democracy, remains stable in voter intention at 24%, while the center-left PASOK party holds second place with 11.5%, narrowly ahead of the left-wing populist party Course of Freedom (Plefsi Eleftherias), which has slipped to 10% after losing 1.5 percentage points since the last survey. Other parties such as the nationalist Hellenic Solution (7.5%) and the Communist Party of Greece (7%) show no change, while SYRIZA, the former ruling leftist party, gains one point, reaching 6.5%. Smaller parties like Niki, MeRA25, and the Democratic Movement remain on the margins, each polling at around 3%. Notably, 15% of voters remain undecided.

When vote estimates are recalculated excluding the undecided, New Democracy leads with 28.5%, maintaining a 15-point advantage over PASOK at 13.5%. Course of Freedom follows with 12%, ahead of Hellenic Solution at 9% and the Communist Party at 8%. SYRIZA is estimated at 7.5%, while Niki, MeRA25, and the Democratic Movement each hold around 3.5%.

The survey also sheds light on public sentiment regarding the OPEKEPE case. While 57% of respondents view the issue as “very important,” another 19% find it “fairly important.” Even among New Democracy voters, 74% consider the case to be of real significance. However, when asked who bears political responsibility, responses are split: one-third blame the current government, another third attribute blame to all past governments, and 23% fault the entire political system.

Public opinion also reveals the emotional undercurrents shaping voter intentions. Nearly half of the electorate—48%—say their choice in the upcoming election will be guided by which party offers the most hope. Meanwhile, 23% are driven by concern, looking for stability and security, and 12% intend to vote out of anger, with the aim of punishing the political establishment. Among those angry voters, 17% favor Course of Freedom, 16% support Hellenic Solution, 11% back PASOK, 9% choose SYRIZA, and 6% prefer Niki. In contrast, those motivated by a desire to reward a political force overwhelmingly lean toward New Democracy, which draws support from 59% of this group.

For voters concerned about the future, 32% intend to vote for New Democracy, while 12% support either PASOK or Course of Freedom, and 7% back Hellenic Solution. Among those inspired by hope, New Democracy again leads with 22%, followed by PASOK at 11%, the Communist Party at 10%, Course of Freedom at 9%, SYRIZA at 8%, and Hellenic Solution at 7%.

Beyond domestic politics, the poll highlights rising anxiety over regional and global security. Compared to a year ago, 57% of respondents say they are more concerned about Greek-Turkish relations. Concern is even more pronounced regarding developments in the Middle East and global affairs, with 75% expressing increased worry. Meanwhile, national defense policies enjoy strong public backing, with 60% viewing increased defense spending and military preparedness positively, versus 31% who see it negatively.