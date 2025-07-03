Games
Greece Moves to Reconnect Stranded Solar Projects with New Energy Amendment

Thanasis Koukakis
Greece is moving to unblock dozens of stalled renewable energy projects with a new legislative amendment submitted to Parliament.

The measure aims to reconnect certain renewable energy installations—mainly small-scale solar projects—that have been built, paid for, and technically completed but remain idle because they missed regulatory deadlines.
Under existing rules, when a project's official connection offer expires or its reserved grid capacity lapses, the installation is automatically removed from the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator’s (HEDNO) system, effectively excluding it from the national grid with no option for re-entry. This has left many renewable energy investors with functioning infrastructure that cannot deliver power—nor generate revenue.

The new amendment provides a path forward. It authorizes HEDNO to reconnect these previously disqualified renewable energy stations, but only under specific conditions. There must be available capacity in the grid, and project owners must file a reactivation request within 30 days of the new regulation taking effect. If further documentation is required, applicants will have 20 days to submit the necessary materials or risk having their application denied.

This policy shift offers a final chance for many solar power operators who were locked out of the system to recover their investments and begin feeding clean energy into the grid.

