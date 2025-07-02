Games
Giannis Sarakakis Named President of American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce

Thanasis Koukakis
Giannis Sarakakis Named President of American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce
In his first statement as President, Sarakakis emphasized a vision of unity, innovation, and progress: "Together, by building on our strong legacy, we will lead the Chamber into the future with unity, vision, and a firm commitment to reform," he said.

Giannis Sarakakis, President of the Saracakis Group of Companies, has been named the new President of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce (AmChamGR), one of the most active and influential American Chambers in Europe. His election marks a new chapter for the organization, which has played a key role in strengthening the commercial and economic relationship between Greece and the United States since its founding in 1932.

In his first statement as President, Sarakakis emphasized a vision of unity, innovation, and progress. "Together, by building on our strong legacy, we will lead the Chamber into the future with unity, vision, and a firm commitment to reform," he said. "We aim to spotlight U.S.-Greece cooperation and contribute to the modernization of our economy by enhancing productivity, accelerating the adoption of new technologies, and attracting strategic investments."

The newly formed Executive Committee includes leading figures from major multinational firms operating in Greece. Among them are Lambrina Barmpetaki from AbbVie Pharmaceuticals as First Vice President, Vassilis Kafatos of Deloitte as Second Vice President, Ioannis Kyriakides from Kyriakides Georgopoulos Law Firm as Secretary General, and Chrysos Kavounidis of Boston Consulting Group as Treasurer. Other members represent key organizations such as ISO Hellas, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Accenture, and Cisco Systems Hellas.

AmChamGR serves as a vital bridge between the American and Greek business communities, acting as both a spokesperson to governments and a liaison between public and private sectors. Its mission is to promote effective policy dialogue, support business cooperation, and advance transatlantic economic interests. The Chamber’s membership spans large U.S. corporations, SMEs, NGOs, and entrepreneurs, all of whom share a commitment to fostering U.S.-Greek relations. Through committees and strategic platforms, members gain insight into regulatory developments, participate in shaping policies, and explore new market opportunities.

AmChamGR is also a major organizer of business events and international forums. These include high-profile conferences such as the Greek Economic Summit (GES), HealthWorld, the Athens and Thessaloniki Tax Forums, and specialized gatherings focused on corporate responsibility, agrotechnology, tourism, and Southeast European energy. The Chamber supports Greek business visibility abroad by organizing national pavilions at global exhibitions like AUSA in the United States and DEFEA in Greece, and leads investment roadshows in partnership with the Athens Exchange Group.

