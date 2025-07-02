Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Faces Sweeping Changes Under AMLA’s 2025 Anti-Money Laundering Plan

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greece Faces Sweeping Changes Under AMLA’s 2025 Anti-Money Laundering Plan
The country will need to revise its national legislation and overhaul supervisory procedures to meet the new European standards.

Greece is entering a high-pressure year as it prepares to align fully with the European Union’s new framework for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

The European Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA), through its 2025 Work Programme, has placed Greece among the countries expected to implement wide-ranging institutional and regulatory reforms. This move comes as part of a broader EU push to strengthen financial transparency and close long-standing loopholes in national systems.

AMLA, which is temporarily based in Frankfurt and set to move permanently to The Hague, is assuming a central role in the EU's anti-money laundering architecture. It will coordinate and oversee member states' compliance efforts, issuing 23 technical guidelines by 2026. These guidelines cover key areas such as supervisory practices, risk assessment, and the operations of national Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs)—agencies tasked with tracking and analyzing suspicious financial activity.

For Greece, the implications are significant. The country will need to revise its national legislation and overhaul supervisory procedures to meet the new European standards. This includes bringing sectors that have historically operated with limited oversight—such as lawyers, notaries, and auditors—under stricter regulatory scrutiny. These professions, considered high-risk for potential money laundering activities, will now be subject to tighter controls.

In parallel, AMLA will not only monitor financial institutions and businesses but also directly supervise Greek regulatory authorities, including the Bank of Greece, the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, and the Hellenic Accounting and Auditing Standards Oversight Board (ELTE). It will also coordinate with Greece’s national Anti-Money Laundering Authority, enhancing cross-border cooperation and compliance.

As part of the broader EU initiative, Greece will undergo peer reviews to assess the capacity and performance of its anti-money laundering institutions. These evaluations will help determine the country’s risk ranking within the EU and influence how it is monitored moving forward. Additionally, Greece will be required to contribute to a central European database tracking violations related to money laundering and terrorist financing, reinforcing the EU’s shared system of prevention, enforcement, and information exchange.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Επιδοτήσεις για ελαιόδεντρα μέσα σε... στρατιωτικό αεροδρόμιο

Σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Επιδοτήσεις για ελαιόδεντρα μέσα σε... στρατιωτικό αεροδρόμιο

Το φρούτο που καίει το λίπος: Γιατί πρέπει να το τρώμε μετά το γυμναστήριο

Το φρούτο που καίει το λίπος: Γιατί πρέπει να το τρώμε μετά το γυμναστήριο

Εύβοια: Μεθυσμένος οδηγός αγροτικού οδηγούσε για χιλιόμετρα στο αντίθετο ρεύμα

Εύβοια: Μεθυσμένος οδηγός αγροτικού οδηγούσε για χιλιόμετρα στο αντίθετο ρεύμα

Ο Τραμπ ισχυρίζεται πως το Ισραήλ συμφώνησε σε κατάπαυση πυρός στη Γάζα, απειλές στην Χαμάς να πει το «ναι»

Ο Τραμπ ισχυρίζεται πως το Ισραήλ συμφώνησε σε κατάπαυση πυρός στη Γάζα, απειλές στην Χαμάς να πει το «ναι»

Νέα πρόταση για τη φορολόγηση των εναλλακτικών προϊόντων καπνού από το ΚΕΦΙΜ

Νέα πρόταση για τη φορολόγηση των εναλλακτικών προϊόντων καπνού από το ΚΕΦΙΜ

Σε ποια ηλικία να παντρευτείς για να μη χωρίσεις, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Σε ποια ηλικία να παντρευτείς για να μη χωρίσεις, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Το απόλυτο φόρεμα -πασπαρτού που θα σε βολέψει από την παραλία μέχρι τη βραδινή έξοδο

Το απόλυτο φόρεμα -πασπαρτού που θα σε βολέψει από την παραλία μέχρι τη βραδινή έξοδο

Δες πώς θα καταπολεμήσεις τον καύσωνα στο σπίτι σου με ένα… σεντόνι

Δες πώς θα καταπολεμήσεις τον καύσωνα στο σπίτι σου με ένα… σεντόνι

Γυαλιά ηλίου: Πώς θα επιλέξεις τα κατάλληλα, ανάλογα με το σχήμα προσώπου σου

Γυαλιά ηλίου: Πώς θα επιλέξεις τα κατάλληλα, ανάλογα με το σχήμα προσώπου σου

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Mitsotakis Under Fire Over Possible Knowledge of Agricultural Subsidy Scandal

Mitsotakis Under Fire Over Possible Knowledge of Agricultural Subsidy Scandal

News In English
Giannis Sarakakis Named President of American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce

Giannis Sarakakis Named President of American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce

News In English
Greece’s Tax Authority Bolsters Cyber Defenses with €2.46M Investment in New Digital Security Systems

Greece’s Tax Authority Bolsters Cyber Defenses with €2.46M Investment in New Digital Security Systems

News In English
Euronext’s Bid for the Athens Stock Exchange Fails to Impress: No Cash, Rising Doubts

Euronext’s Bid for the Athens Stock Exchange Fails to Impress: No Cash, Rising Doubts

News In English

NETWORK

Επιστήμονες ανακάλυψαν νέο τρόπο για να αντιστρέψουν τη γήρανση της καρδιάς

Επιστήμονες ανακάλυψαν νέο τρόπο για να αντιστρέψουν τη γήρανση της καρδιάς

healthstat.gr
Γυαλιά ηλίου: Πώς θα επιλέξεις τα κατάλληλα, ανάλογα με το σχήμα προσώπου σου

Γυαλιά ηλίου: Πώς θα επιλέξεις τα κατάλληλα, ανάλογα με το σχήμα προσώπου σου

theissue.gr
Ανακατατάξεις στην αγορά ρεύματος- Πώς διαμορφώνονται τα μερίδια των προμηθευτών

Ανακατατάξεις στην αγορά ρεύματος- Πώς διαμορφώνονται τα μερίδια των προμηθευτών

ienergeia.gr
Δες πώς θα καταπολεμήσεις τον καύσωνα στο σπίτι σου με ένα… σεντόνι

Δες πώς θα καταπολεμήσεις τον καύσωνα στο σπίτι σου με ένα… σεντόνι

theissue.gr
Πρώτο βήμα για ώθηση στα PPAs – Το νέο εργαλείο απομείωσης κινδύνου της ΕΤΕπ

Πρώτο βήμα για ώθηση στα PPAs – Το νέο εργαλείο απομείωσης κινδύνου της ΕΤΕπ

ienergeia.gr
Το απόλυτο φόρεμα -πασπαρτού που θα σε βολέψει από την παραλία μέχρι τη βραδινή έξοδο

Το απόλυτο φόρεμα -πασπαρτού που θα σε βολέψει από την παραλία μέχρι τη βραδινή έξοδο

theissue.gr
ΕΣΥ: «Ομηρία» γιατρού στη Σαμοθράκη - Αρνούνται παράνομα να τον μετακινήσουν

ΕΣΥ: «Ομηρία» γιατρού στη Σαμοθράκη - Αρνούνται παράνομα να τον μετακινήσουν

healthstat.gr
Με ενεργό ρόλο των παρόχων, το νέο μοντέλο στα προγράμματα εξοικονόμησης ενέργειας

Με ενεργό ρόλο των παρόχων, το νέο μοντέλο στα προγράμματα εξοικονόμησης ενέργειας

ienergeia.gr