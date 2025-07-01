Which Greek Civil Servants Are Eligible for Secondment to Support Cyprus’ 2026 EU Council Presidency

In a show of regional solidarity, Greece will second experienced civil servants to assist Cyprus during its 2026 Presidency of the Council of the European Union, enhancing administrative capacity and diplomatic readiness through a structured, cost-neutral collaboration.

In preparation for its upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union during the first half of 2026, the Republic of Cyprus will receive support from Greece through the secondment of qualified Greek civil servants.

This initiative is designed to bolster Cyprus’ administrative capacity during its term at the helm of the EU, drawing on the expertise and specialized knowledge of Greek personnel to help ensure an effective and smooth presidency.

Under this arrangement, Greek officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Environment and Energy, and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue may be seconded to work either within the Cypriot administration or at Cypriot diplomatic missions abroad. These secondments will only occur following a formal request by Cypriot authorities and will require a joint decision by the relevant Greek governmental body and the Greek Minister of the Interior.

In addition, staff from the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy and the Ministry of Rural Development and Food may be made available to serve at the Cypriot Embassy in Athens, again contingent on a formal request from Cyprus and the corresponding Greek approvals.

Greek civil servants assigned to Cyprus under this program will continue to receive their regular salaries from the Greek government. However, any additional living expenses incurred due to the relocation will be compensated by the Cypriot state through a monthly allowance. Greece will not bear the cost of travel, relocation of household items, or any additional payments typically associated with foreign service assignments.

These secondments are temporary and must conclude by July 31, 2026. Moreover, Greek officials may be transferred for duty in support of Cyprus without financial burden on the Greek state, as all related expenses will be fully covered by the Cypriot government. These transfers, while temporary, will be officially recognized as full, pensionable periods of service.

Importantly, any allowances paid by Cyprus to the seconded staff will be exempt from income tax under current tax regulations. The arrangement also includes healthcare provisions: those working within the EU, including at Cyprus’ Permanent Representation to the European Union, will have any extra medical expenses not covered by EU law reimbursed by Cyprus.