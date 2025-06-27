Games
ISP Expands into Greece with New Holding Company Following Private School Buyout

ISP Expands into Greece with New Holding Company Following Private School Buyout Φωτογραφία: ISP
This latest move marks ISP's formal entry into the Greek market and signals its broader regional ambitions.

The UK-based educational group International Schools Partnership (ISP) has established a new subsidiary in Greece, named ISP Greece Single-Member S.A., following its recent acquisition of the private school "Platon." The new entity is fully owned by PIL Europe Holdings Limited, a UK-registered subsidiary of ISP.

This latest move marks ISP's formal entry into the Greek market and signals its broader regional ambitions. ISP Greece is structured to operate primarily as a holding company, managing investments in both Greek and international businesses. In addition to its investment activities, the company is expected to offer a wide range of consulting services, including strategic planning, business operations, human resources, accounting, taxation, payroll, marketing, cost analysis, and comprehensive financial management.

International Schools Partnership is among the world’s fastest-growing educational networks, currently operating 108 schools across more than 25 countries and serving over 92,500 students. The group’s main shareholder is the Swiss private equity firm Partners Group Holding, which manages assets totaling $152.3 billion.

In November of last year, reports emerged that Partners Group was seeking a new investor for ISP, valuing the education group at approximately $5.38 billion at the time.

