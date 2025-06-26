Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Bill Could Let Elites Avoid Public Offer Rules Through Offshore Trusts

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greek Bill Could Let Elites Avoid Public Offer Rules Through Offshore Trusts
A little-noticed provision tucked into a draft bill from Greece’s Ministry of National Economy and Finance is stirring controversy over concerns it could quietly benefit a privileged few while weakening financial transparency.

The provision, Article 260 of the new Customs Code legislation currently under public consultation, introduces a special exemption from Greece’s mandatory public offer rules—a core mechanism intended to protect minority shareholders when someone acquires a controlling stake in a listed company.

Under current Greek law, anyone who acquires more than 33% of a publicly listed company must make a public offer to buy out the remaining shareholders. However, the new provision would waive that requirement in cases where the shares are transferred into a legally established trust abroad, provided certain family-related conditions are met. Specifically, if the transfer takes place during the lifetime of the shareholder and the trust names either the shareholder themselves, their children, or both as beneficiaries, then no public offer is needed. The same exemption applies in cases of inheritance, as long as the beneficiaries are the legal heirs.

In practical terms, this means that a wealthy shareholder could transfer shares into an offshore trust—say, in Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, or another low-transparency jurisdiction—with themselves and their children as beneficiaries, and avoid triggering the public offer requirement altogether. However, if the beneficiary is a third party—such as a friend or a corporate entity—the exemption does not apply, and a public offer would still be mandatory.

The legislation is silent on how Greece would verify the true beneficiaries of such trusts, a fact that has triggered alarm among financial and legal experts. Notably, the EU Directive governing public takeover bids, Directive 2004/25/EC, does not mention trusts at all, leaving room for national governments to define their own exceptions. While exemptions are common in cases like inheritance or intra-group transfers, critics argue that the Greek provision opens a loophole that could be exploited for tax evasion, concealment of assets, or even money laundering.

Observers have called the clause both poorly drafted and potentially damaging. By allowing shares to be transferred into opaque foreign entities without robust checks on who ultimately benefits, the law could create a shadow financial mechanism. One likely scenario involves a shareholder appearing to transfer shares to a family trust, while the economic benefits end up in the hands of unrelated third parties—or even circle back to the original owner through informal channels. In such cases, the lack of transparency over the trust’s structure and the identities of its beneficiaries could make it nearly impossible for tax authorities to detect hidden wealth or improper transactions.

Another major concern is that this mechanism could be used to bypass Greek inheritance or donation taxes, especially if the trust is established and managed outside the country’s legal jurisdiction. While the government’s stated intention is to modernize and simplify family asset transfers, the article as currently written invites abuse, undermining both tax compliance and shareholder protections.

Ultimately, this proposed change appears to serve a narrow segment of wealthy shareholders, raising serious concerns about unequal treatment under the law. Unless stricter safeguards and transparency requirements are added before the bill is finalized, Article 260 risks becoming a tailor-made loophole for those in the know—at the expense of both fiscal integrity and public trust.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Το νερό είναι ζωή. Και η ζωή δεν αντέχει άλλη σπατάλη

Το νερό είναι ζωή. Και η ζωή δεν αντέχει άλλη σπατάλη

Τι κάνει ο κουμπάρος στον γάμο; Όλα όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζεις για τη μεγάλη μέρα

Τι κάνει ο κουμπάρος στον γάμο; Όλα όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζεις για τη μεγάλη μέρα

Τι κοινό έχουν το Βαρθολομιό, η Αρκίτσα, και ένα σκυλί;

Τι κοινό έχουν το Βαρθολομιό, η Αρκίτσα, και ένα σκυλί;

Επίδομα θέρμανσης: Γιατί πολλοί δικαιούχοι έλαβαν λιγότερα χρήματα, τι συνέβη

Επίδομα θέρμανσης: Γιατί πολλοί δικαιούχοι έλαβαν λιγότερα χρήματα, τι συνέβη

Καύσωνας προ των πυλών: Πάνω από 40 βαθμούς η θερμοκρασία, live η πορεία του

Καύσωνας προ των πυλών: Πάνω από 40 βαθμούς η θερμοκρασία, live η πορεία του

Διαθήκες «εξπρές» σε μία εβδομάδα, έρχονται ριζικές αλλαγές για κληρονομιές

Διαθήκες «εξπρές» σε μία εβδομάδα, έρχονται ριζικές αλλαγές για κληρονομιές

Ασανσέρ: Ανοίγει πλατφόρμα για πιστοποίηση, ποιοι πρέπει να κάνουν δήλωση

Ασανσέρ: Ανοίγει πλατφόρμα για πιστοποίηση, ποιοι πρέπει να κάνουν δήλωση

ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ 2025 - 2026: Τι αναφέρει η ΚΥΑ που αναμένεται

ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ 2025 - 2026: Τι αναφέρει η ΚΥΑ που αναμένεται

Αυτό το συστατικό είναι απαραίτητο για να προλάβεις τη γήρανση στα χείλη

Αυτό το συστατικό είναι απαραίτητο για να προλάβεις τη γήρανση στα χείλη

Βάλε αυτά τα φύλλα στη ντουλάπα σου για να απωθήσεις τους σκόρους φυσικά

Βάλε αυτά τα φύλλα στη ντουλάπα σου για να απωθήσεις τους σκόρους φυσικά

Η κακή συνήθεια πριν τον ύπνο που σαμποτάρει τη σχέση σου

Η κακή συνήθεια πριν τον ύπνο που σαμποτάρει τη σχέση σου

Μην πετάς τις παλιές σου κούπες – Δες πώς θα τις χρησιμοποιήσεις για να στολίσεις το σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τις παλιές σου κούπες – Δες πώς θα τις χρησιμοποιήσεις για να στολίσεις το σπίτι σου

Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές στα 2 άσημα νησάκια του Αιγαίου – Θα μείνεις σχεδόν τσάμπα

Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές στα 2 άσημα νησάκια του Αιγαίου – Θα μείνεις σχεδόν τσάμπα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Five Years Abroad Now Enough to Avoid Greek Tax

Five Years Abroad Now Enough to Avoid Greek Tax

News In English
Greece Eases Family Office Rules, Prompting Fears of Regulatory Arbitrage

Greece Eases Family Office Rules, Prompting Fears of Regulatory Arbitrage

News In English
Greece Tightens Rules on Business Subsidies Under Development Law

Greece Tightens Rules on Business Subsidies Under Development Law

News In English
Greek Public Finances Strengthen as Tax Collections Outpace Forecasts

Greek Public Finances Strengthen as Tax Collections Outpace Forecasts

News In English

NETWORK

Τα 9 πιο υγιεινά φρούτα του καλοκαιριού

Τα 9 πιο υγιεινά φρούτα του καλοκαιριού

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός δύο ταχυτήτων στην Ευρώπη – Πάνω από 90 ευρώ/MWh στην Ελλάδα, κάτω από 30 στη Γαλλία

Ηλεκτρισμός δύο ταχυτήτων στην Ευρώπη – Πάνω από 90 ευρώ/MWh στην Ελλάδα, κάτω από 30 στη Γαλλία

ienergeia.gr
Κατασκευές: Ανακαινίσεις και επενδύσεις ενεργειακής αναβάθμισης σώζουν την παρτίδα μετά το 2026

Κατασκευές: Ανακαινίσεις και επενδύσεις ενεργειακής αναβάθμισης σώζουν την παρτίδα μετά το 2026

ienergeia.gr
Βάλε αυτά τα φύλλα στη ντουλάπα σου για να απωθήσεις τους σκόρους φυσικά

Βάλε αυτά τα φύλλα στη ντουλάπα σου για να απωθήσεις τους σκόρους φυσικά

theissue.gr
Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά των Ναρκωτικών: Η διάλυση των δομών μέσα από αφηγήσεις στο HealthStat

Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά των Ναρκωτικών: Η διάλυση των δομών μέσα από αφηγήσεις στο HealthStat

healthstat.gr
Αυτό το συστατικό είναι απαραίτητο για να προλάβεις τη γήρανση στα χείλη

Αυτό το συστατικό είναι απαραίτητο για να προλάβεις τη γήρανση στα χείλη

theissue.gr
Συμμαχία ΣΕΒ και ευρωπαϊκών συνδέσμων για παρεμβάσεις στο ενεργειακό κόστος- Καμπανάκι για την αποβιομηχάνιση

Συμμαχία ΣΕΒ και ευρωπαϊκών συνδέσμων για παρεμβάσεις στο ενεργειακό κόστος- Καμπανάκι για την αποβιομηχάνιση

ienergeia.gr
Καύσωνας: Τι πρέπει να κάνω σε περίπτωση θερμοπληξίας ή θερμικής εξάντλησης

Καύσωνας: Τι πρέπει να κάνω σε περίπτωση θερμοπληξίας ή θερμικής εξάντλησης

healthstat.gr