Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Public Finances Strengthen as Tax Collections Outpace Forecasts

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greek Public Finances Strengthen as Tax Collections Outpace Forecasts
A key factor in the revenue windfall was the earlier-than-usual collection of personal income taxes.

Greece recorded a significant fiscal outperformance in the first five months of 2025, with tax revenues well above expectations, offering a major boost to its budgetary position. According to official data on a modified cash basis, the country posted a primary surplus of €5.34 billion between January and May, far surpassing the budgeted target of €1.06 billion. For comparison, during the same period in 2024, the surplus stood at €3.2 billion, signaling a notable improvement in public finances this year.

The overall state budget balance also showed a sharp turnaround, with a surplus of €1.88 billion, compared to a targeted deficit of €2.48 billion. A year earlier, Greece had reported a deficit of €535 million during the same period. This positive outcome was largely driven by stronger-than-anticipated tax revenues, which reached €26.95 billion, exceeding projections by €1.68 billion, or 6.6 percent.

A key factor in the revenue windfall was the earlier-than-usual collection of personal income taxes. Approximately €665 million in revenue, initially expected later in the year, was collected earlier thanks to the advanced launch of the tax return submission system in mid-March. Overall, income tax revenues totaled €9.17 billion, outperforming the target by €967 million. Of that, personal income taxes alone contributed €817 million more than expected, while other types of income taxes added an additional €221 million above projections. However, corporate income tax revenues underperformed slightly, coming in €70 million below target due to early payments made at the end of 2024.

Other major tax categories also contributed to the budget’s strong performance. Revenues from value-added tax (VAT) rose to €10.99 billion, surpassing expectations by €271 million, reflecting resilience in consumer spending. Excise tax revenues reached €2.79 billion, €58 million above target, while property tax collections brought in €1.53 billion, exceeding projections by €139 million.

In total, net state revenues for the January–May period amounted to €28.97 billion, €1.63 billion above the official target. Adjusted for technical factors such as specific one-off transactions and timing shifts in spending that do not impact the overall fiscal picture, the excess in the primary surplus is estimated at €1.45 billion.

On the expenditure side, the government kept spending well below forecast. Total expenditures reached €27.09 billion, significantly lower than the €29.81 billion target. This reduction was primarily due to deferred transfers to public sector entities and delayed investment spending. Payments under the regular state budget were €2.22 billion below target, largely owing to delayed disbursements to social security funds and defense procurement programs.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Η Παπαστράτος ξανά στην κορυφή, ως ο Πιο Ελκυστικός Εργοδότης στην Ελλάδα για το 2025

Η Παπαστράτος ξανά στην κορυφή, ως ο Πιο Ελκυστικός Εργοδότης στην Ελλάδα για το 2025

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Το νερό είναι ζωή. Και η ζωή δεν αντέχει άλλη σπατάλη

Το νερό είναι ζωή. Και η ζωή δεν αντέχει άλλη σπατάλη

Τι κάνει ο κουμπάρος στον γάμο; Όλα όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζεις για τη μεγάλη μέρα

Τι κάνει ο κουμπάρος στον γάμο; Όλα όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζεις για τη μεγάλη μέρα

ΟΠΕΚΑ: Ξεκινούν οι πληρωμές των επιδομάτων - Τι ισχύει για την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

ΟΠΕΚΑ: Ξεκινούν οι πληρωμές των επιδομάτων - Τι ισχύει για την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Αμφιλοχία: Πυροβόλησε την κουμπάρα του στο κεφάλι και αυτοκτόνησε - Η τελευταία του ανάρτηση

Αμφιλοχία: Πυροβόλησε την κουμπάρα του στο κεφάλι και αυτοκτόνησε - Η τελευταία του ανάρτηση

Έρχεται «καυτό» διήμερο με 42άρια - Οι πόλεις που θα «ψηθούν» από τον καύσωνα

Έρχεται «καυτό» διήμερο με 42άρια - Οι πόλεις που θα «ψηθούν» από τον καύσωνα

Μετατροπή σε ευρώ και ρύθμιση δόσης για δάνεια σε ελβετικό φράγκο εξετάζει το ΥΠΟΙΚ

Μετατροπή σε ευρώ και ρύθμιση δόσης για δάνεια σε ελβετικό φράγκο εξετάζει το ΥΠΟΙΚ

Ημέρα Φορολογικής Ελευθερίας η 25η Ιουνίου - 175 ημέρες δουλεύουμε για το κράτος

Ημέρα Φορολογικής Ελευθερίας η 25η Ιουνίου - 175 ημέρες δουλεύουμε για το κράτος

Έχεις χλωμό δέρμα; Αυτά τα 5 χρώματα μαλλιών θα σε αναδείξουν

Έχεις χλωμό δέρμα; Αυτά τα 5 χρώματα μαλλιών θα σε αναδείξουν

Τι θα γίνει στο σώμα σου αν πίνεις πράσινο τσάι κάθε μέρα

Τι θα γίνει στο σώμα σου αν πίνεις πράσινο τσάι κάθε μέρα

Σαν Botox: Πώς θα κάνεις μασάζ στο πρόσωπό σου για να σφιχτό δέρμα, σύμφωνα με δερματολόγο

Σαν Botox: Πώς θα κάνεις μασάζ στο πρόσωπό σου για να σφιχτό δέρμα, σύμφωνα με δερματολόγο

Μην πετάς τις παλιές σου κούπες – Δες πώς θα τις χρησιμοποιήσεις για να στολίσεις το σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τις παλιές σου κούπες – Δες πώς θα τις χρησιμοποιήσεις για να στολίσεις το σπίτι σου

Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές στα 2 άσημα νησάκια του Αιγαίου – Θα μείνεις σχεδόν τσάμπα

Οι πιο φτηνές διακοπές στα 2 άσημα νησάκια του Αιγαίου – Θα μείνεις σχεδόν τσάμπα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Blantyre’s Healthcare Play in Greece Raises Eyebrows Over Transparency and Control

Blantyre’s Healthcare Play in Greece Raises Eyebrows Over Transparency and Control

News In English
Greeks Reach Tax Freedom Day on June 25 - 175 Days of Work Go to the State

Greeks Reach Tax Freedom Day on June 25 - 175 Days of Work Go to the State

News In English
Mario Draghi Comes to Athens with a Vision for Europe - Common Debt, Investment, and Institutional Renewal

Mario Draghi Comes to Athens with a Vision for Europe - Common Debt, Investment, and Institutional Renewal

News In English
Bank of Greece Enforces EU-Aligned Crackdown on Crypto Transfers

Bank of Greece Enforces EU-Aligned Crackdown on Crypto Transfers

News In English

NETWORK

Ανακαλούνται αλτήρες μετά από αναφορές για περισσότερους από 100 τραυματισμούς

Ανακαλούνται αλτήρες μετά από αναφορές για περισσότερους από 100 τραυματισμούς

healthstat.gr
Συμμαχία ΣΕΒ και ευρωπαϊκών συνδέσμων για παρεμβάσεις στο ενεργειακό κόστος- Καμπανάκι για την αποβιομηχάνιση

Συμμαχία ΣΕΒ και ευρωπαϊκών συνδέσμων για παρεμβάσεις στο ενεργειακό κόστος- Καμπανάκι για την αποβιομηχάνιση

ienergeia.gr
Αυτά είναι τα 2 πιο υγιεινά κοκτέιλ με τις λιγότερες θερμίδες

Αυτά είναι τα 2 πιο υγιεινά κοκτέιλ με τις λιγότερες θερμίδες

healthstat.gr
Μην πετάς τις παλιές σου κούπες – Δες πώς θα τις χρησιμοποιήσεις για να στολίσεις το σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τις παλιές σου κούπες – Δες πώς θα τις χρησιμοποιήσεις για να στολίσεις το σπίτι σου

theissue.gr
Τσούχτρες και μωβ μέδουσες: Πώς θα αντιμετωπίσετε τα τσιμπήματα

Τσούχτρες και μωβ μέδουσες: Πώς θα αντιμετωπίσετε τα τσιμπήματα

healthstat.gr
Σαν Botox: Πώς θα κάνεις μασάζ στο πρόσωπό σου για να σφιχτό δέρμα, σύμφωνα με δερματολόγο

Σαν Botox: Πώς θα κάνεις μασάζ στο πρόσωπό σου για να σφιχτό δέρμα, σύμφωνα με δερματολόγο

theissue.gr
Έχεις χλωμό δέρμα; Αυτά τα 5 χρώματα μαλλιών θα σε αναδείξουν

Έχεις χλωμό δέρμα; Αυτά τα 5 χρώματα μαλλιών θα σε αναδείξουν

theissue.gr
Ανησυχία για πυροδότηση ανατιμήσεων στην αγορά καυσίμων με φόντο τις εξελίξεις στη Μέση Ανατολή

Ανησυχία για πυροδότηση ανατιμήσεων στην αγορά καυσίμων με φόντο τις εξελίξεις στη Μέση Ανατολή

ienergeia.gr