News In English

Greece Cracks Down on Unregulated Mooring with New Buoy Rules

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greece Cracks Down on Unregulated Mooring with New Buoy Rules
The Greek government has introduced a legal framework for floating mooring buoys, aiming to reduce environmental damage, congestion, and unregulated activity in coastal waters outside traditional ports.

Greece has introduced new regulations aimed at bringing order to the use of floating mooring buoys—known locally as naftedes—in coastal waters outside of traditional ports. These floating systems, which allow boats to tie up without dropping anchor, have become increasingly common, especially in tourist destinations. Until now, however, their installation and use were largely unregulated, leading to safety concerns, environmental damage, and congestion in popular areas.

In response, the government has issued a Joint Ministerial Decision, published in the Government Gazette on June 19, 2025, and signed by seven cabinet members. The decision establishes a clear legal framework governing the placement and operation of mooring buoys in open sea areas. It’s a significant move, especially for tourism-heavy regions where, each summer, dozens of yachts and charter boats arrive and anchor in unsuitable or even protected zones—often near busy beaches or inside marine conservation areas—without oversight or proper infrastructure.

The new framework allows both individuals and tourism operators to formally apply for the installation of mooring buoys in designated areas, as long as they respect specific restrictions, such as minimum distances from beaches, harbors, and navigation routes. Locations like Zogeria Bay and the small islet of Spetsopoula, both near the island of Spetses, are typical examples of areas where demand for legal mooring options is high.

Applicants are required to submit a series of documents, including topographic maps, technical plans, lab-certified material specifications, and secure approvals from relevant authorities. These include the Hellenic Navy, the Public Property Service, and the Department for Underwater Antiquities—especially if the proposed site lies near archaeological areas. Authorities must ensure that the installation does not endanger maritime traffic or sensitive cultural and environmental sites.

A key benefit of the new system is environmental protection. By using fixed buoys instead of anchors, boats avoid damaging the seabed, which in many locations hosts ecologically valuable marine life. The decision also limits the use of buoys to a maximum of five years per permit and introduces a usage fee, which varies depending on the commercial value of the area. In high-demand, tourist-heavy zones, the cost will naturally be higher than in more remote or less frequented coastal areas.

